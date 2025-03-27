Latest Headlines

State Supreme Court Rules For BlueCross In Vaccination Mandate Case

  • Thursday, March 27, 2025

The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled in favor of BlueCross in a case in which an employee was terminated for petitioning the Legislature about the firm's vaccination mandate.

Chancellor Jeff Atherton had dismissed the complaint by Heather Smith.

However, the Tennessee Court of Appeals reversed that decision.

The high court said, "In this appeal, we hold that the right to petition in the Tennessee Constitution is enforceable against governmental entities, not private parties, and that it cannot be the basis for a “public policy” exception to the employment-at-will doctrine as against private employers.

"Here, the plaintiff at-will employee emailed members of the Tennessee General Assembly expressing grievances about the COVID-19 vaccination mandate implemented by her employer, a private organization. After the employer told the plaintiff that the email violated the employer’s policies, the employee sent a second similar email to legislators. The defendant terminated the plaintiff’s employment.

"The plaintiff sued the defendant private employer for retaliatory discharge, asserting her employment was terminated for exercising the right to petition in Article I, Section 23 of the Tennessee Constitution. The trial court dismissed the complaint, and the Court of Appeals reversed.

"On appeal, our review shows that, for hundreds of years dating back to early England, the constitutional right to petition has been considered a bulwark against government oppression, not a constraint on private parties. No state in the nation has held that the right to petition applies to limit the ability of private employers to terminate the employment of at-will employees, and the language in Article I, Section 23 does not mandate such a holding.

"We hold that Article I, Section 23 is enforceable only against the government, not against private actors; consequently, private employers do not violate a clear public policy by terminating employees for exercising the right to petition. Thus, at-will employees may not base claims of retaliatory discharge against private employers on the right to petition in the Tennessee Constitution. Accordingly, we reverse the Court of Appeals and affirm the trial court’s dismissal of the plaintiff’s complaint."


Latest Headlines
State Supreme Court Rules For BlueCross In Vaccination Mandate Case
  • Breaking News
  • 3/27/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/27/2025
Firefighters Are Able To Save Homes After Large Woods Fire Breaks Out On Missionary Ridge
Firefighters Are Able To Save Homes After Large Woods Fire Breaks Out On Missionary Ridge
  • Breaking News
  • 3/26/2025
Baylor Completes Sweep Of Chattanooga Christian
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/26/2025
PHOTOS: Chattanooga Christian Baseball Hosts Baylor
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/26/2025
GBI Arrests Chattanooga Man In Connection With Chickamauga Murder
GBI Arrests Chattanooga Man In Connection With Chickamauga Murder
  • Breaking News
  • 3/26/2025
Breaking News
State Supreme Court Rules For BlueCross In Vaccination Mandate Case
  • 3/27/2025

The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled in favor of BlueCross in a case in which an employee was terminated for petitioning the Legislature about the firm's vaccination mandate. Chancellor Jeff ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/27/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANDERSON,ERICA ... more

GBI Arrests Chattanooga Man In Connection With Chickamauga Murder
GBI Arrests Chattanooga Man In Connection With Chickamauga Murder
  • 3/26/2025

A 41-year-old Chattanooga man has been charged with a murder at Chickamauga, Ga. Nicholas Antonio Cheaton was charged with killing William Oliver Jones, 39. Taking part in the probe were ... more

Breaking News
Body Found Of Swimmer Near Skull Island At Lake Chickamauga After 18-Year-Old Goes Missing
  • 3/26/2025
3 Taken To Hospital After Dodge Ram Runs Into Fire Truck Wednesday
3 Taken To Hospital After Dodge Ram Runs Into Fire Truck Wednesday
  • 3/26/2025
Driver/Father Charged After 7 Young Girls Are Seen Being Loaded Into Box Truck
Driver/Father Charged After 7 Young Girls Are Seen Being Loaded Into Box Truck
  • 3/26/2025
Woman's Body Found In Woods Near Ooltewah-Georgetown Road
  • 3/26/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/26/2025
Opinion
Stop Another Waste Of Money - And Response (2)
  • 3/25/2025
E Pluribus Unum - The Constitution's Promise: "Out Of Many, One"
  • 3/24/2025
Changes Are Still On The Horizon At The U.S. Department Of Education
  • 3/26/2025
Top Senate Stories: GOP Bill Criminalizes Out-Of-State IDs, Undermines State Cooperation
  • 3/26/2025
Top Senate Stories: Amendment - Lee Admin Adds $343M Of Spending To The Budget
  • 3/25/2025
Sports
Moc-nificent! Bonham’s Game-Winner Sends UTC To NIT Final Four
Moc-nificent! Bonham’s Game-Winner Sends UTC To NIT Final Four
  • 3/26/2025
Mark Wiedmer: Magical Mocs Bring To Mind 1977, 1997
Mark Wiedmer: Magical Mocs Bring To Mind 1977, 1997
  • 3/26/2025
Randy Smith: Mocs Making More NIT Memories
Randy Smith: Mocs Making More NIT Memories
  • 3/26/2025
#1/1 Vols Roll Past Royals With 14-3 Victory
#1/1 Vols Roll Past Royals With 14-3 Victory
  • 3/26/2025
Covenant Baseball Wins 10-9 Over Oglethorpe
  • 3/26/2025
Happenings
Fiber Arts Bash Returns To Downtown Library March 29
Fiber Arts Bash Returns To Downtown Library March 29
  • 3/25/2025
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - What Is Love?
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - What Is Love?
  • 3/26/2025
Jerry Summers: City Of Missionary Ridge
Jerry Summers: City Of Missionary Ridge
  • 3/25/2025
1st Amendment Dinner At The Jewish Cultural Center Set For April 10
  • 3/25/2025
Women Of Distinction Seeks Nominations By May 9
  • 3/25/2025
Entertainment
Nightfall Returns May 2 For 2025 Season
Nightfall Returns May 2 For 2025 Season
  • 3/25/2025
Lee’s Composition Showcase To Take Place Tuesday
Lee’s Composition Showcase To Take Place Tuesday
  • 3/26/2025
Lee Jazz Band To Perform On April 8
Lee Jazz Band To Perform On April 8
  • 3/26/2025
Lee Theatre To Present “A Murder Is Announced”
Lee Theatre To Present “A Murder Is Announced”
  • 3/25/2025
Lee University’s Percussion Ensemble To Present Spring Concert Monday
Lee University’s Percussion Ensemble To Present Spring Concert Monday
  • 3/25/2025
Opinion
Stop Another Waste Of Money - And Response (2)
  • 3/25/2025
E Pluribus Unum - The Constitution's Promise: "Out Of Many, One"
  • 3/24/2025
Changes Are Still On The Horizon At The U.S. Department Of Education
  • 3/26/2025
Dining
Big Chicken Closes Hixson Location
Big Chicken Closes Hixson Location
  • 3/17/2025
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Wilmore Snack Sales
  • 3/13/2025
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
  • 3/13/2025
Business
TVFCU Announces Key Leadership Promotions
  • 3/26/2025
Tennessee Supreme Court Rejects Retaliatory Discharge Based On Exercise Of Right To Petition
  • 3/26/2025
Jessica Parrish Of TVFCU Named CMBA President
Jessica Parrish Of TVFCU Named CMBA President
  • 3/26/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: Director Spotlight - Steven Lamar
  • 3/20/2025
Real Estate Transfers For March 13-19
  • 3/20/2025
RP Communities Promotes Conry Miler To Investments And Acquisitions Manager
RP Communities Promotes Conry Miler To Investments And Acquisitions Manager
  • 3/18/2025
Student Scene
Tyner Academy Celebrates New Building
Tyner Academy Celebrates New Building
  • 3/26/2025
GNTC, Southern Adventist University Sign Articulation Agreement
  • 3/26/2025
CSCC Announces George R. Johnson Center For Entrepreneurship & Innovation Grand Opening
CSCC Announces George R. Johnson Center For Entrepreneurship & Innovation Grand Opening
  • 3/26/2025
Living Well
Signal Centers Adds 3 To Executive Leadership Team
  • 3/26/2025
United Way Of Greater Chattanooga Unveils Finalists For 5th Annual Celebrate Awards
  • 3/26/2025
County Mayor Weston Wamp Keynote Speaker At AAHC Graduation
  • 3/25/2025
Memories
City High Teacher Betsy Pearson Had Interesting Past
  • 3/23/2025
Lauren Colon Speaks At CAHA Meeting March 20 In New Location
  • 3/19/2025
The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
  • 3/14/2025
Outdoors
Dalton To Name Mill Line Trailhead For Paul Belk Saturday
Dalton To Name Mill Line Trailhead For Paul Belk Saturday
  • 3/24/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Back In The Fall
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Back In The Fall
  • 3/21/2025
Volunteers Needed For American Battlefield Trust Park Day
  • 3/21/2025
Travel
Spring Festivals In The Greater Smokies Region 2025
Spring Festivals In The Greater Smokies Region 2025
  • 3/25/2025
Months After Rescue From Catastrophic Drought, 200+ Critically Endangered Laurel Dace Return To The Wild
Months After Rescue From Catastrophic Drought, 200+ Critically Endangered Laurel Dace Return To The Wild
  • 3/24/2025
Community Invited To Provide Input On Plan To Reimagine Chattanooga’s 21st Century Waterfront
Community Invited To Provide Input On Plan To Reimagine Chattanooga’s 21st Century Waterfront
  • 3/19/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Determining To "Choose Your Hard" With Wisdom
Bob Tamasy: Determining To "Choose Your Hard" With Wisdom
  • 3/27/2025
Holy Week Events At St. Francis Of Assisi Episcopal Church
  • 3/26/2025
46th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Is May 20
46th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Is May 20
  • 3/24/2025
Obituaries
James Earl McCall
James Earl McCall
  • 3/26/2025
Frances Marie Zimmermann
  • 3/26/2025
John K. Tucknott
John K. Tucknott
  • 3/26/2025
Government
Rep. Greg Vital Passes Bill To Grant National Guard Veterans Driver’s License Designation
Rep. Greg Vital Passes Bill To Grant National Guard Veterans Driver’s License Designation
  • 3/25/2025
Emergency Road Closure And Scheduled Construction Closures Announced
  • 3/25/2025
Officers Find Seven Children In U-Haul - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 3/26/2025