Edward Wynn Arrested On Multiple Charges

Detectives from the Hamilton County Criminal Investigations Unit and the Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit located and arrested Edward Wynn on Wednesday.



Through investigative efforts stemming from an incident that occurred in November of 2024, Wynn was identified throwing a package over the perimeter fence that surrounds the Hamilton County Jail & Detention Center.



This package was found to contain multiple types of narcotics, a cell phone, and other prohibited items. In total, 60 grams of Methamphetamine, 12 Hydrocodone pills, 13 grams of Marijuana, and one pound of tobacco were recovered.



Wynn has been charged with contraband in penal institutions and three counts of drug possession with intent to resell. Additionally, he had outstanding probation violations in Hamilton County Criminal Court for aggravated assault, vandalism, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.