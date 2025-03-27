Concrete Repairs Prompt Weekend Lane Closures On Interstate 75

Drivers traveling near the I-75 at I-24 interchange in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will temporarily impact traffic.

As part of Phase 2 (the second of two projects) to widen and improve the I-75 at I-24 interchange, Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews must implement weekend lane closures on I-75 near the SR 153 interchange to repair damaged concrete roadway slabs. This work is scheduled to take place over the next several weekends.

Beginning Friday, at 9 p.m. and continuing through Monday, at 6 a.m., contract crews will close the right lane on I-75 South from SR 153 to the bridge over the CSX railroad. Traffic from the SR 153 South ramp to I-75 South will be required to yield before merging onto I-75 South. I-75 North will not be affected by this work. As soon as the new concrete cures long enough to pass the required strength testing, the roadway will reopen to traffic.

Drivers should consider an alternate route and are encouraged to avoid the area during these times. Significant delays are expected. Drivers should follow all posted signage and remain alert to changing traffic conditions.

This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date. Uniformed police officers will be present to assist with traffic control and law enforcement.

Additional information and resources can be found on the project’s website: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/ projects/region-2/i-75- interchange-at-i-24-phase2. html .



