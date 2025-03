Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ALFORD, JEFFERY LABRON

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/06/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT ANDERSON, SHERRY L

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 02/21/1960

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BALL, LUKE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/01/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION BROCK, ROBERT F

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/15/1980

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

FORGERY

THEFT OVER $250,000

EXPLOITATION OF VULN ADULT BROWN SR, TERRANCE TRAMAINE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/11/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BUCK, ROBERT ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/13/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENTSERVICES PROV CAMERON, CYLETHIA ALICE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/10/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT UNDER $1,000 CARTER, ERIC LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/11/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DANIEL, KEYVON TYRE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/29/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAVIDSON, JONIQUA A

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/11/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DICKERT SHAW, JESSICA LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/17/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY FORTSON, ALEYAH

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/02/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GEORGE, ASHLEY RANESE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/10/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION GOMEZ, ADYLENY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/18/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GONZALEZ, JULIO FARINAZ

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/30/1992

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION GREEN, GEORGE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 01/20/1960

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF GUEDRON, KENDALL ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/08/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HARVEY, BRANDON WILL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/22/1991

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HEFFNER, JUSTIN THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/13/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) HUTSELL, MANDI LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/27/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

INGLE, JOSHUA MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/29/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON-RUSSELL, NELLIE ANN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/19/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER JOHNSON, JACOB MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/28/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) LANIER, JAMES CALE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/15/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MCALLISTER, LARRY LEROY

Age at Arrest: 85

Date of Birth: 03/15/1940

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MURPHY, THOMAS EMERSON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/01/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) NELSON, GERALD WAYLON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/03/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA NOLLIE, KENNETH MARCEL

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 11/11/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

VOP POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

VOP POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURIN

THEFT OF PROPERTY PATTERSON, QUINNESHIA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/16/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PENLEY DYE, JENNIFER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/10/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $500

PITTMAN, CHARLES JACKSON

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/07/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PRIEST, MICHAEL LEE ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/24/1989

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR RAPER, CHRISTIAN ARMAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/13/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 11/03/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAY, MELVIN LERICE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 06/23/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH) RUSSELL, KENYA LARRITTA

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/25/1981

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II SCHLEIF, IVAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 05/22/1973

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SELF, MELISSA RENAY

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/02/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (FANNIN CO GA) SMITH, KAIDEN HAVIK

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/29/2005

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SMITH, KEVIN LEVERNE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 12/10/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

STEVENSON, PURNELL LAMONTE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/20/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION STINSON, LEBRON EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 03/06/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) TINDAL, KATRINA DESTINY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/17/2001

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY TREW, KYLE EVAN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/18/1985

Arresting Agency: Norfork Southern



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS VARNER, DENNIS JAMES

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/09/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY VASQUEZ, OLGA

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 09/09/1956

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED VAUGHN, SARA JANE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/01/1976

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WEBSTER, HALEY JADE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/31/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WILLIAMS, DANMEGA NATUNGA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/17/1993

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HARASSMENT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR WRIGHT, SHANE EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/17/2002

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WYNN, AMANDA DESHAY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/06/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)