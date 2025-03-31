Latest Headlines

Latest Headlines
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, X For Instant News
  • Breaking News
  • 3/31/2025
Charges Dismissed Against Lookout Mountain, Tn., Couple In Teen Drinking Case
  • Breaking News
  • 3/31/2025
Steiner Family 7-Figure Gift To UTC To Be Used For Women's Athletic Facility At Engel Stadium Site
  • Breaking News
  • 3/31/2025
Report Of Indecent Exposure Leads To DUI Arrest - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 3/31/2025
#1/1 Vols Complete Sweep Of Gamecocks With 7-2 Win
  • Sports
  • 3/31/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 3/31/2025
  • 3/31/2025

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/31/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADAMS,ANDREW ... more

Motor Ripped From Vehicle In Wreck On Ooltewah-Ringgold Road; Woods Catch Fire
  • 3/30/2025

A violent single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Ooltewah-Ringgold Road resulted in the motor ripping out of the vehicle, and catching fire in the woods. The incident occurred ... more

Breaking News
  • 3/30/2025
Student Arrested After Bringing Handgun To Lake Forest Middle School
  • 3/30/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/30/2025
East Ridge Making Up Large Shortfall To Expand Community Center
  • 3/29/2025
Home Being Built In Sale Creek Damaged By Fire Friday Night
  • 3/29/2025
Opinion
Senator Blackburn: With Tesla Attacks, Far-Left Terrorism Is Spreading Across America
  • 3/31/2025
Greenland Visit - The Better Option
  • 3/29/2025
Top Senate Stories: 'Glock Switch' Ban - Bill Targets Kits That Convert Firearms Into Machine Guns
  • 3/31/2025
Doctors' Day Reminds Us Of All That Physicians Do
  • 3/28/2025
Greenland
  • 3/28/2025
Sports
Paul Payne: Hoping Third Time Is A Charm For Mocs In Indiana Postseasons
  • 3/30/2025
Chattanooga FC Plays To 2-2 Draw At Atlanta United 2
  • 3/30/2025
Mocs’ Makai Richards Creates His Own Style On And Off The Basketball Court
  • 3/30/2025
#9 Tennessee Wins Series Over #2 Oklahoma
  • 3/31/2025
Vols’ 30-Win Season Ends In Elite Eight Against Houston
  • 3/31/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Mefran's Gift Bag
  • 3/31/2025
Profiles Of Valor: PFC Monica Lin Brown (USA)
  • 3/29/2025
Jerry Summers: Scopes - George F. Milton, Jr.
  • 3/28/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 3/31/2025
Free Movie Night At Tennessee Riverpark Is April 4
  • 3/28/2025
Entertainment
Nokian Tyres Summer Nights Announces June Lineup
  • 3/31/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Bob Culkeen
  • 3/31/2025
Road To Nightfall Returns April 3
  • 3/28/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 5/1/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 3/28/2025
Opinion
Senator Blackburn: With Tesla Attacks, Far-Left Terrorism Is Spreading Across America
  • 3/31/2025
Greenland Visit - The Better Option
  • 3/29/2025
Top Senate Stories: 'Glock Switch' Ban - Bill Targets Kits That Convert Firearms Into Machine Guns
  • 3/31/2025
Dining
Jason Pendley Wins Owls Nest BBQ Supply Rib Championship
  • 3/31/2025
East Ridge Getting Smoothie King, Jersey Mikes
  • 3/29/2025
Big Chicken Closes Hixson Location
  • 3/17/2025
Business
Tennessee American Water President Addresses New ASCE Report Card, Urges More Investment In Critical Water Infrastructure
  • 3/28/2025
Unemployment In Tennessee Continues to Hold Steady
  • 3/27/2025
RISE Chattanooga Launches B.O.O.M. To Ignite Creative Entrepreneurship
  • 3/27/2025
Real Estate
Goodwill Purchases Fresh N’ Low Building In Cleveland; On-Site Donation XPress Center Now Open
  • 3/31/2025
1010 E. 3rd Medical Office Building Is Sold For $6.9 Million
  • 3/27/2025
Ellis Gardner: A Place For All - Honoring Fair Housing Month
  • 3/27/2025
Student Scene
Covenant College Unveils Renovated Probasco Welcome Center On Lookout Mountain
  • 3/31/2025
Jennifer Davis Gives Resilience For Business Lecture At Southern Adventist University
  • 3/31/2025
GNTC Human Resources Receives Model Agency Award
  • 3/31/2025
Living Well
Free Fitness Class In The Park Is April 17
  • 3/31/2025
Hamilton Medical Center To Hold Women's Event April 22
  • 3/28/2025
Katrina Craven Joins Community Foundation Of Greater Chattanooga
  • 3/31/2025
Memories
Civil War Sites Preservation Fund Grant Recipients Announced
  • 3/31/2025
John Sevier SAR Chapter Installs New Officers
  • 3/24/2025
City High Teacher Betsy Pearson Had Interesting Past
  • 3/23/2025
Outdoors
Aircraft To Drop Oral Rabies Vaccine For Wildlife In Georgia
  • 3/27/2025
Dalton To Name Mill Line Trailhead For Paul Belk Saturday
  • 3/24/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Back In The Fall
  • 3/21/2025
Travel
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
  • 3/29/2025
Spring Festivals In The Greater Smokies Region 2025
  • 3/25/2025
Months After Rescue From Catastrophic Drought, 200+ Critically Endangered Laurel Dace Return To The Wild
  • 3/24/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Determining To "Choose Your Hard" With Wisdom
  • 3/27/2025
Holy Week Events At St. Francis Of Assisi Episcopal Church
  • 3/26/2025
46th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Is May 20
  • 3/24/2025
Obituaries
Patricia “Pat” Laderer
  • 3/31/2025
Clayborn “Buddy” O’Neal Reeves, Jr.
  • 3/30/2025
Altha Ruth Harris
  • 3/30/2025
Government
2025 “Spring CLEAN” Will Focus On Lakeshore Park, Hamilton St. Areas
  • 3/28/2025
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 3/28/2025
Report Of Indecent Exposure Leads To DUI Arrest - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/31/2025