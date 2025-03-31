Mixed Use Development Planned For Broad Street Includes Hotel, Retail, Offices, Residential, Food Hall, Parking

Previous Next

A "model mixed-use development" planned at South Broad and 33rd Streets is to include a 100-room boutique hotel, 80,000 square feet of residential space, 60,000 square feet for office, 16,500 square feet for retail and a 13,000-square-foot food hall.

Station 33 also will include a parking deck with a minimum 400 spaces.

The hotel and an apartment building would be five stories each, while other buildings at the site would be from 2-4 stories.

The rezoning case goes before the April 14 meeting of the Planning Commission.

Architect Bob Franklin said Station 33 will include eight buildings.

He said it will "provide an assortment of activities in a more urban form and scale of development than previously seen in that part of Chattanooga.

"A combination of commercial and residential uses, Station 33 will offer structured parking an an inviting public space of interconnecting plazas with direct connection to the Alton Park Connector greenway along 33rd Street."

The site, which was a former motel, includes 4.77 acres.

The project is by Claudia Pullen, who has an animal care center nearby and who owns property in the St. Elmo business district.