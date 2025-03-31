Latest Headlines

Mixed Use Development Planned For Broad Street Includes Hotel, Retail, Offices, Residential, Food Hall, Parking

  • Monday, March 31, 2025

A "model mixed-use development" planned at South Broad and 33rd Streets is to include a 100-room boutique hotel, 80,000 square feet of residential space, 60,000 square feet for office, 16,500 square feet for retail and a 13,000-square-foot food hall.

Station 33 also will include a parking deck with a minimum 400 spaces.

The hotel and an apartment building would be five stories each, while other buildings at the site would be from 2-4 stories.

The rezoning case goes before the April 14 meeting of the Planning Commission.

Architect Bob Franklin said Station 33 will include eight buildings.

He said it will "provide an assortment of activities in a more urban form and scale of development than previously seen in that part of Chattanooga.

"A combination of commercial and residential uses, Station 33 will offer structured parking an an inviting public space of interconnecting plazas with direct connection to the Alton Park Connector greenway along 33rd Street."

The site, which was a former motel, includes 4.77 acres.

The project is by Claudia Pullen, who has an animal care center nearby and who owns property in the St. Elmo business district.

Tennessee Adds Saturday REAL ID Appointments Ahead Of Federal Implementation Date
  • Breaking News
  • 3/31/2025
Randy Smith: It Was A Great Year For Tennessee Basketball
  • Sports
  • 3/31/2025
Chattanooga's Taylor Long Named SoCon Pitcher Of The Week
  • Sports
  • 3/31/2025
Three Lee Lady Flames Named To Academic All-District Teams
  • Sports
  • 3/31/2025
‘Stay Ready Squad’ Instrumental In Mocs Basketball Success This Season
  • Sports
  • 3/31/2025
Chattanooga Meets Loyola Chicago In NIT Semifinals On Tuesday
  • Sports
  • 3/31/2025
Tennessee Adds Saturday REAL ID Appointments Ahead Of Federal Implementation Date
  • 3/31/2025

With the federal REAL ID travel requirement taking effect on May 7, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security will open 19 Driver Services Centers across the state on Saturday ... more

Another Development Planned On Narrow Snow Hill Road
  • 3/31/2025

Another development with 132 single-family homes is being proposed along narrow Snow Hill Road. Kenneth and Deborah Scarbrough, of Birmingham, Ala., want the zoning changed from A-1 to R-1. ... more

Steiner Family 7-Figure Gift To UTC To Be Used For Women's Athletic Facility At Engel Stadium Site
  • 3/31/2025
Gas Prices Rise 17.4 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 3/31/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/31/2025
Motor Ripped From Vehicle In Wreck On Ooltewah-Ringgold Road; Woods Catch Fire
  • 3/30/2025
Carl Levi, City And County Official And Veterans Advocate, Dies At 94
  • 3/30/2025
Senator Blackburn: With Tesla Attacks, Far-Left Terrorism Is Spreading Across America
  • 3/31/2025
Greenland Visit - The Better Option
  • 3/29/2025
Top Senate Stories: 'Glock Switch' Ban - Bill Targets Kits That Convert Firearms Into Machine Guns
  • 3/31/2025
Doctors' Day Reminds Us Of All That Physicians Do
  • 3/28/2025
Greenland
  • 3/28/2025
Chattanooga Meets Loyola Chicago In NIT Semifinals On Tuesday
  • 3/31/2025
‘Stay Ready Squad’ Instrumental In Mocs Basketball Success This Season
  • 3/31/2025
Randy Smith: It Was A Great Year For Tennessee Basketball
  • 3/31/2025
Paul Payne: Hoping Third Time Is A Charm For Mocs In Indiana Postseasons
  • 3/30/2025
Chattanooga FC Plays To 2-2 Draw At Atlanta United 2
  • 3/30/2025
Life With Ferris: Mefran's Gift Bag
  • 3/31/2025
Profiles Of Valor: PFC Monica Lin Brown (USA)
  • 3/29/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 3/31/2025
Jerry Summers: Scopes - George F. Milton, Jr.
  • 3/28/2025
Free Movie Night At Tennessee Riverpark Is April 4
  • 3/28/2025
Nokian Tyres Summer Nights Announces June Lineup
  • 3/31/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 5/1/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Bob Culkeen
  • 3/31/2025
Pod-A-Thon '25 Surpasses Goal, Raising Over $10,000 For YMCA/YCAP
  • 3/31/2025
East Tennessee Symphony Orchestra Has Free Spring Concert April 13
  • 3/31/2025
Senator Blackburn: With Tesla Attacks, Far-Left Terrorism Is Spreading Across America
  • 3/31/2025
Greenland Visit - The Better Option
  • 3/29/2025
Top Senate Stories: 'Glock Switch' Ban - Bill Targets Kits That Convert Firearms Into Machine Guns
  • 3/31/2025
Restaurant, Travel Trailer Campground Planned In Lookout Valley
  • 3/31/2025
Jason Pendley Wins Owls Nest BBQ Supply Rib Championship
  • 3/31/2025
East Ridge Getting Smoothie King, Jersey Mikes
  • 3/29/2025
HHM CPAs Expands Team With New Hires Across Multiple Offices
  • 3/31/2025
Upcoming Chamber Ribbon Cuttings
  • 3/31/2025
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 3/31/2025
Goodwill Purchases Fresh N’ Low Building In Cleveland; On-Site Donation XPress Center Now Open
  • 3/31/2025
Owner Of Property At Corner Of Forest Avenue, Boylston Streets, Asks To Change It To 3 Lots
  • 3/31/2025
1010 E. 3rd Medical Office Building Is Sold For $6.9 Million
  • 3/27/2025
Covenant College Unveils Renovated Probasco Welcome Center On Lookout Mountain
  • 3/31/2025
Jennifer Davis Gives Resilience For Business Lecture At Southern Adventist University
  • 3/31/2025
GNTC Human Resources Receives Model Agency Award
  • 3/31/2025
Free Fitness Class In The Park Is April 17
  • 3/31/2025
Legislation Advances To Prohibit Medical Discrimination Based On Vaccination Status
  • 3/31/2025
Choice Health Network Adds Jennifer Holder As Director Of Marketing And Development
  • 3/31/2025
Civil War Sites Preservation Fund Grant Recipients Announced
  • 3/31/2025
John Sevier SAR Chapter Installs New Officers
  • 3/24/2025
City High Teacher Betsy Pearson Had Interesting Past
  • 3/23/2025
Land Trust Of North Alabama Acquires Tract On Drake Mountain
  • 3/31/2025
Green Thumb Garden Club Meeting On Monday, April 14
  • 3/31/2025
Aircraft To Drop Oral Rabies Vaccine For Wildlife In Georgia
  • 3/27/2025
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
  • 3/29/2025
Spring Festivals In The Greater Smokies Region 2025
  • 3/25/2025
Months After Rescue From Catastrophic Drought, 200+ Critically Endangered Laurel Dace Return To The Wild
  • 3/24/2025
Bob Tamasy: Determining To "Choose Your Hard" With Wisdom
  • 3/27/2025
Holy Week Events At St. Francis Of Assisi Episcopal Church
  • 3/26/2025
46th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Is May 20
  • 3/24/2025
Victor L. Scouten
  • 3/31/2025
Jacqueline Louise Baker McDaniel
  • 3/31/2025
Willene Webster Simmons
  • 3/31/2025
Walker County Arrest Report For March 24-31
  • 3/31/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/31/2025
Report Of Indecent Exposure Leads To DUI Arrest - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/31/2025