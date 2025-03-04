Henderson, Davis, Clark, Elliott Gain City Council Seats; Noel, Berz Face Runoffs

Incumbents Chip Henderson and Marvene Noel were top votegetters in their races in Tuesday's voting, and newcomers Jeff Davis, Dennis Clark and Ron Elliott also had the high vote. However, there will be a runoff with Councilwoman Noel facing Anna Golladay in District 8 and Jenni Berz going against Christian Siler in District 6. Councilwoman Noel had 48 percent of the vote.

In the tightest race, it was Davis 1,365 to 1,216 for Tom Marshall. That was for the District 3 seat currently held by Ken Smith. Councilman Smith will retain another seat he holds - on the County Commission.

Council Chairman Henderson fended off a challenge from Skip Burnette in District 1. Longtime council member Henderson got 72 percent.

Dennis Clark won in District 5. Incumbent Isiah Hester finished second. There were four candidates, but Mr. Clark gained 57 percent of the vote.

In District 6, Jenni Berz was just short of the 50 percent plus one required. She was at 47 percent. She was the top votegetter by a big margin in the race for the seat long held by her mother, Carol Berz, who died not long before the qualifying deadline. The council earlier named Jenni Berz as the interim for the post.

Mr. Elliott won by a large majority to take the District 9 seat vacated by Demetrus Coonrod.

Unopposed were Jenny Hill in District 2, Cody Harvey in District 4 and Raquetta Dotson in District 7. Mr. Harvey takes the seat vacated by Darrin Ledford.

District 1

Chip Henderson 1,947

Skip Burnette 724

District 3

Jeff Davis 1,365

Tom Marshall 1,216

District 5

Dennis Clark 1,576

Isiah Hester 871

Samantha Reid-Hawkins 191

Cory Hall 103

District 6

Jenni Berz 936

Christian Siler 322

Jennifer Gregory 314

Mark Holland 289

Robert C. Wilson 99

District 8

Marvene Noel 702

Anna Golladay 313

Kelvin Scott 271

Doll Sandridge 155

District 9

Ron Elliott 1,778

Letechia Ellis 528

Evelina Iren Kertay 194



