Henderson, Davis, Clark, Elliott Gain City Council Seats; Noel, Berz Face Runoffs

Incumbents Chip Henderson and Marvene Noel were top votegetters in their races in Tuesday's voting, and newcomers Jeff Davis, Dennis Clark and Ron Elliott also had the high vote. However, there will be a runoff with Councilwoman Noel facing Anna Golladay in District 8 and Jenni Berz going against Christian Siler in District 6. Councilwoman Noel had 48 percent of the vote.
In the tightest race, it was Davis 1,365 to 1,216 for Tom Marshall. That was for the District 3 seat currently held by Ken Smith. Councilman Smith will retain another seat he holds - on the County Commission.
Council Chairman Henderson fended off a challenge from Skip Burnette in District 1. Longtime council member Henderson got 72 percent.
Dennis Clark won in District 5. Incumbent Isiah Hester finished second. There were four candidates, but Mr. Clark gained 57 percent of the vote.
In District 6, Jenni Berz was just short of the 50 percent plus one required. She was at 47 percent. She was the top votegetter by a big margin in the race for the seat long held by her mother, Carol Berz, who died not long before the qualifying deadline. The council earlier named Jenni Berz as the interim for the post.
Mr. Elliott won by a large majority to take the District 9 seat vacated by Demetrus Coonrod.
Unopposed were Jenny Hill in District 2, Cody Harvey in District 4 and Raquetta Dotson in District 7. Mr. Harvey takes the seat vacated by Darrin Ledford.
District 1
Chip Henderson 1,947
Skip Burnette 724
District 3
Jeff Davis 1,365
Tom Marshall 1,216
District 5
Dennis Clark 1,576
Isiah Hester 871
Samantha Reid-Hawkins 191
Cory Hall 103
District 6
Jenni Berz 936
Christian Siler 322
Jennifer Gregory 314
Mark Holland 289
Robert C. Wilson 99
District 8
Marvene Noel 702
Anna Golladay 313
Kelvin Scott 271
Doll Sandridge 155
District 9
Ron Elliott 1,778
Letechia Ellis 528
Evelina Iren Kertay 194