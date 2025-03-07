Latest Headlines

Michael W. Smith Promises "Unforgettable Night" At Walker Theatre Sunday

  • Friday, March 7, 2025
  • Jason Gonzalez
Michael W. Smith
Michael W. Smith

Michael W. Smith has found his place in this world, thanks to his lord and savior Jesus Christ. Smith is pausing his "EVERY CHRISTMAS" tour to give his fans a special gift.

Christian music fans are in for a special treat as Smith is set to perform at the Walker Theatre on Sunday. Smith will be accompanied by grammy award winning artist Chandler Moore during their “One Night, Two Pianos” mini-tour, offering an intimate format that promises to give fans a fresh, up-close encounter with two of Christian music’s most celebrated artists.

“Returning to Chattanooga feels like coming home,” Smith said, now 67. “I cannot wait to share the stage with my good friend Chandler Moore. We have been wanting to do this tour for a while now and it is going to be a really special evening. A first for both of us.”

As one of the most influential artists in Christian music, Michael W. Smith has sold over 15 million albums, won three Grammy Awards, over 45 Dove Awards, and an American Music Award. Beyond music, he has made a lasting impact through philanthropic efforts, including founding Rocktown, a safe haven for young people in Tn., and supporting Compassion Internation, helping over 70,000 children worldwide.

“While accolades and awards are humbling, my most significant achievement of course, is the beautiful family my wife Debbie and I have created,” Smith said. “Also, witnessing and hearing how my music has touched lives and brought healing to thousands just is overwhelming. Maybe my biggest accomplishment is that I survived success.”

Smith is consistently engaged with the community, firmly believing in the importance of giving back, which he finds adds purpose to his life. Through both his musical career and philanthropic efforts, Smith demonstrates his unwavering dedication to making a positive impact. His work with Rocketown and Compassion International underscores his commitment to supporting and nurturing the younger generation and assisting those in need on a global scale.

“…I’ve been blessed to work with several organizations that are making a real difference,” Smith said. “…I’ve had the privilege of helping connect thousands of children with sponsors who provide education, healthcare, and opportunities to break the cycle of poverty. Seeing the impact of child sponsorship firsthand, especially when I’ve traveled to meet these kids, has been incredibly humbling. …Whether through music, skateboarding, or just having someone to talk to, the goal is to meet kids where they are and show them they are valued and loved.

"Beyond that, I’m involved in various humanitarian efforts, including supporting youth initiatives and global missions. I truly believe that we’re called to use our voice to serve others, and if my platform can help bring hope or healing, then I’m grateful for that opportunity.”

After this mini tour, Smith will be hitting the road on his Spring 2025 “Beyond the Far Horizon” world tour.

“Growing up, I was introduced to a musical environment that was both mainstream and Christian,” Smith said. “This exposure led me to explore both genres in my career. I didn't set out with a specific plan to navigate both; it organically unfolded as I followed my passion. And then I found myself writing cinematic music starting in the early 80s which had led to writing movie scores and recording instrumental records. All these genres hold a special place in my heart, and I don't favor one over the other. While I've remained true to these paths, I'm always open to exploring new musical territory.”

Smith enjoys playing various styles of music, including classical, pop, and gospel. He never knows what he'll create on the piano, due to being inspired by so many great musicians in the past. Besides the piano, Smith also plays guitar and drums and is willing to try, as he put it, “any new instrument.” Recently, he played a dulcimer for the first time on his last tour.

“There are so many, The Beatles, Andraé Crouch, Elton John, Billy Joel and Kansas just to name a few,” Smith acknowledged. “And I have to mention John Williams…My favorite composer of all time. I gravitate toward piano players. I could go on and on. And then at the end of the day, it's always about the song… Always has been. I’ve found my musical voice through my upbringing, through music that inspires me, and most of all through my faith.”

“My faith is the cornerstone of my life and career,” Smith said. “It's intertwined with every note I play and every lyric I write. It has absolutely shaped who I am as an artist. I really hope you all come out and join us on Sunday night. I do believe it is going to be an unforgettable night.”

Tickets for the mini-tour are currently on sale via www.michaelwsmith.com or www.chandlermoore.com. This unique performance is expected to draw a significant audience. Ticket prices range from $37-$121.

The Chattanooga Police Department arrested Shamieka Hart, 35, after a person was shot in the 3900 block of Manor Road. Ms. Hart is charged with aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, ... more

Fire destroyed a home Thursday night in Dallas Bay. Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue was dispatched just before 11 p.m. to a reported residential structure fire at 8637 Freeling Varner Road. ... more

Federal charges are now being lodged against Kenya White, former Chattanooga Preparatory School teacher who earlier was charged in state court with several counts of sexual exploitation of a ... more

