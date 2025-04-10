Hamilton County Schools Facing Major Budget Challenges

Hamilton County Schools are facing major budget reductions, Superintendent Justin Robertson said.





They include in exceptional education, in the central office, and eliminating magnet school transportation.

Dr. Robertson said local funding did not come in as expected, and the district is facing a number of high cost increases.





His memo says:



I want to start by thanking each of you for the work you're doing each and every day. Maintaining my commitment to collaboration and transparency and as we head into this week's Board Finance Committee meeting, I want to provide staff with a clear overview of how our annual staffing and budget planning processes work, including what drives staffing changes from year to year and how we're approaching budget decisions for the upcoming school year.

Each spring, schools may see shifts in staffing based on enrollment, student needs, and the strategic funding decisions made by their leadership teams. Separately, district-wide budget considerations guide decisions about how we invest available funds across the system. While these conversations can be challenging, our focus remains on protecting school­ based positions as much as possible and ensuring our resources are aligned to student needs.

This year's funding landscape is particularly challenging. Rising costs-especially in areas like healthcare and operational expenses-have outpaced revenue growth, requiring us to make difficult decisions in order to maintain a balanced budget. Each of these decisions was rooted in our values and commitments, and prioritized student needs. However, sustaining the level of support our students and staff deserve will require future revenue growth that aligns with the rising cost of delivering high-quality public education. Without it, we will continue to face increasingly difficult trade-offs that directly impact our students, staff, and families.

The Q&A below outlines the annual staffing and budgeting processes, our priorities in this year's budget, and what staff can expect in the weeks ahead.

Q: How does our district's staffing model work?

A: Each year, school staffing is based on how many students are enrolled and their specific needs. Every school, through the base model, gets a set of staff to support core operations, such as principals, teachers, counselors, nurses, and others. Beyond that, schools also receive strategic staffing funds which are tied to their student population. Students who are economically disadvantaged, ENL or Ex Ed are allocated more funding to help their schools provide necessary support. Principals and school leadership teams have the flexibility to decide in collaboration with staff, families, and students how to use those funds in the way that best serves their school community, whether that means hiring additional teachers or specialists, dedicated family and community engagement staff, or even student well-being supports such as nurse practitioners.

Q: How does the district determine staffing each year, and what happens if enrollment changes?

A: We start building each school's staffing model in the early spring for the following school year. The early start gives principals time to make thoughtful decisions about how to use their strategic funds to meet student needs and allows the district to support internal transfers as early as possible. The model is based on enrollment and student need projections, which we calculate using a four-year average of each school's actual enrollment and student needs. Of course, things can shift between spring and the start of school, so we keep monitoring enrollment all through the summer and into August. If a school's enrollment ends up higher than projected, we add the staff they need. Since we began staffing schools this way, our projections have allowed us to staff schools above their actual enrollment.

Q: How are budget cuts different from the staffing model changes?



A: Staffing changes happen every year and are based on projected enrollment and the specific needs of students in each school, not on how much money is available in the overall district budget. These shifts help make sure resources follow students, and each school has what it needs to serve its current student body. Budget cuts, on the other hand, are district­ wide funding decisions that affect how many positions and programs we can afford to keep across the entire system. This year, because of rising operational and healthcare costs and slower revenue growth, we're having to make tough choices, but staffing model adjustments would still happen even in a year without budget cuts. The two processes are separate, even though they're happening at the same time.