Man Who Struck Another With His Car Claiming Self Defense Is Charged With Criminal Homicide

A man who claimed he ran his car into another man in self defense, resulting in the man's death, has been charged with criminal homicide.Corey Devon Washington, 44, of 7580 Hitching Post Trail in Ooltewah, was arrested on Thursday and transferred to the Hamilton County jail.On April 4 at 6:21 p.m., CPD officers were dispatched to 3003 Towerway Dr. on reports of a person shot and a motor vehicle crash.Police found Washington suffering from a gunshot wound and another man, 51-year-old Kevin Kendrick, deceased from apparent blunt force trauma-type injuries.Police spoke with several witnesses who said they heard multiple gunshots, a slight pause, a vehicle engine revving and then a loud crash. Witnesses said they saw a tan/gold vehicle had crashed into another vehicle.Washington told police he had gone to 3005 Towerway Dr. to see an old friend when Kendrick, known as "Kboogie," began assaulting him.He said "Kboogie" demanded money from him and took $70. He said he then tried to leave the scene when "Kboogie" began to continually shoot at him. He told police that because he was continuously being shot at, he acted in self defense and intentionally struck Kendrick with his vehicle.Police acquired video evidence that contradicted Washington's statement of self defense. The video did not show Kendrick continuously shooting him. The video did show Washington reversing out of the driveway on Towerway Drive as Kendrick was walking in the opposite direction. Video then showed as Kendrick was walking away, with his back turned, Washington intentionally accelerated towards Kendrick, ultimately striking him in the yard of the Towerway Drive address.Based on the video evidence, Washington was charged with criminal homicide.