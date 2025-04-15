Chris Wright Trial Gets Underway With New Jury Panel

A prosecutor told a Criminal Court jury on Monday afternoon that Darryl Roberts made many "choices" that led to the premeditated murder of local businessman Chris Wright in front of the Patten Towers.

Prosecutor Andrew Coyle told the jury, "You will see a man whose life was stolen and then you will see callous, cold actions by the defendant in the aftermath."

Public Defender Steve Smith contended the case is "a perfectly understandable tragedy."

He said he will ask the jury to find Roberts not guilty.

The late night incident, that brought a renewed focus on downtown safety, happened Sept. 29, 2023.

The victim was a Baylor School graduate who went on to Yale. He was the father of two young sons and a daughter, eight weeks old.

The first jury in the case was tainted when the wrong charge was read to the panel.

Judge Boyd Patterson started over and had new jurors before the close of the day.