Former Caregiver Charged With Trying To Strangle Man With ALS And Robbing Him Gets Suspended Term

A woman who allegedly tried to strangle an elderly man who had ALS and then robbed him has been given a suspended sentence.

Marcella Ann Collins, of Ringgold, was given a total 10-year sentence after pleading guilty to three charges, including abuse of an elderly adult.

A hearing will be held June 17 in which Judge Amanda Dunn will decide whether Ms. Collins should get judicial diversion. Under diversion, charges can be taken off the record if the defendant gets in no further trouble for a specific period.

In the incident in August 2022, authorities said Ms. Collins came to the victim's house a week after she had been fired.



It was claimed that she put a rag in his mouth, laid him flat on his bed and poured water on his face. She then left the house with some $4,000, it was stated. A similar amount of money was found in her vehicle.

Ms. Collins was fired for continuing to bring her young daughter to work with her, it was stated.