Juvenile Taken Into Custody Following Paintball Incident On Eureka Road In Bradley County

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a reckless driver following a "Be on the Lookout" (BOLO) alert on Saturday, April 5. The incident, which occurred on Eureka Road near Lower River Road, involved an individual who was struck by a projectile believed to be from a paintball gun fired from a moving vehicle.

Deputies made contact with the victim at a local gas station on Georgetown Road NW, where the complainant reported being hit in the chest by the paintball while driving with the window down. Yellow paint was observed on the victim’s chest, the interior of the vehicle, and on the vehicle’s exterior. The victim provided a detailed description of the suspect vehicle and its license plate, which led investigators to identify the registered owner of the vehicle.

An investigation conducted by the Bradley County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division revealed that the suspect vehicle, a silver Toyota Sequoia, was located in Meigs County. Detectives made contact with individuals associated with the vehicle, including several juveniles who were in the car at the time of the incident.

One of the vehicle's occupants admitted that a passenger discharged the paintball gun, initially intending to strike a nearby stop sign. The individuals in the vehicle claimed they were unaware that anyone had been hit until seeing social media posts about the incident. The suspect responsible for firing the paintball gun has been identified and taken into custody.

Due to the suspect’s age, their name is being withheld in accordance with state law. The case has been reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office, and based on the evidence and statements collected, charges of assault, vandalism, and reckless endangerment have been filed in Bradley County Juvenile Court.

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to ensuring public safety and holding individuals accountable for reckless and harmful behavior, regardless of intent. Officials said, "This incident serves as a reminder that even seemingly harmless actions can result in serious consequences."