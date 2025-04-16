Graham And Boling Elected To Dayton City Council; Mayor Marsh Reelected

Bill Graham Dr. Mckenzie Boling Dayton Mayor Hurley Marsh Previous Next

Voter turnout was light for the Dayton City Council race. Less than 10 percent of some 4,370 registered voters turned out to cast votes in the election, according to Rhea County Election Administrator Felicia Goodman.

City of Dayton voters went to the polls on Wednesday and chose to return incumbent city council member Bill Graham, along with newcomer Dr. Mckenzie Boling. Dayton Mayor Hurley Marsh was elected to another 4-year term.

Dr. Boiling is a hometown product, born and raised in Dayton. He attended Dayton City School and also Rhea County High School where he graduated in 2004 and played football. He is an engineering graduate from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville as well as a graduate Doctor of Dental Surgery. He is the owner of Richland Creek Dental on Market Street since 2017. He and his wife Ashley have three children, with the oldest being in Dayton City School.

Also elected was incumbent Bill Graham who has been on the city council since 2005. He has also served as finance director for Rhea County government for six years, and was on the Rhea County School Board from 1995-2005.

Mayor Marsh ran unopposed this time. Mayor Marsh has been mayor of Dayton for the past four years, defeating incumbent mayor Gary Louallen in 2021. He is retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad and has served on the Rhea County School Board and Rhea County Election Commission for years.

Mayor Marsh received 392 votes followed by Dr. Boling with 356 and Mr. Graham with 275. Bailey Huffstetler received 112.

Some 316 people voted early for the council race.

Mr. Huffstetler lives in the Mountain View area of Dayton. He was requested by Chattanoogan.com for bio information but did not reply.