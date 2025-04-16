Latest Headlines

Graham And Boling Elected To Dayton City Council; Mayor Marsh Reelected

  • Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Voter turnout was light for the Dayton City Council race. Less than 10 percent of some 4,370 registered voters turned out to cast votes in the election, according to Rhea County Election Administrator Felicia Goodman.

City of Dayton voters went to the polls on Wednesday and chose to return incumbent city council member Bill Graham, along with newcomer Dr. Mckenzie Boling. Dayton Mayor Hurley Marsh was elected to another 4-year term.

Dr. Boiling is a hometown product, born and raised in Dayton. He attended Dayton City School and also Rhea County High School where he graduated in 2004 and played football. He is an engineering graduate from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville as well as a graduate Doctor of Dental Surgery. He is the owner of Richland Creek Dental on Market Street since 2017. He and his wife Ashley have three children, with the oldest being in Dayton City School.

Also elected was incumbent Bill Graham who has been on the city council since 2005. He has also served as finance director for Rhea County government for six years, and was on the Rhea County School Board from 1995-2005.

Mayor Marsh ran unopposed this time. Mayor Marsh has been mayor of Dayton for the past four years, defeating incumbent mayor Gary Louallen in 2021. He is retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad and has served on the Rhea County School Board and Rhea County Election Commission for years.

Mayor Marsh received 392 votes followed by Dr. Boling with 356 and Mr. Graham with 275. Bailey Huffstetler received 112.

Some 316 people voted early for the council race.

Mr. Huffstetler lives in the Mountain View area of Dayton. He was requested by Chattanoogan.com for bio information but did not reply.

Latest Headlines
Dennison Pitches Cleveland To 3-1 Win Over Rhea County
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/16/2025
Mocs Golfers Finish Second At SoCon Championships
  • Sports
  • 4/16/2025
Graham And Boling Elected To Dayton City Council; Mayor Marsh Reelected
  • Breaking News
  • 4/16/2025
Covenant Tennis Closes Out Conference Schedule with 5-2 Win
  • Sports
  • 4/16/2025
Four Mocs Tennis Players Earn Post Season Awards Heading Into SoCon Tournament
  • Sports
  • 4/16/2025
UTC's Snell Named TSWA Softball Player Of The Week
  • Sports
  • 4/16/2025
Breaking News
Graham And Boling Elected To Dayton City Council; Mayor Marsh Reelected
  • 4/16/2025

Voter turnout was light for the Dayton City Council race. Less than 10 percent of some 4,370 registered voters turned out to cast votes in the election, according to Rhea County Election Administrator ... more

2 Brainerd High Students Identified As Victims In Drop From High Tennessee River Bridge
2 Brainerd High Students Identified As Victims In Drop From High Tennessee River Bridge
  • 4/16/2025

The teens who drowned after jumping from an I-75 bridge have been identified as two Brainerd High School students. The incident happened in Loudon County after a police pursuit last Wednesday ... more

General Assembly Passes State’s $59.8 Billion Budget
  • 4/16/2025

The Tennessee House and Senate on Wednesday passed the state’s $59.8 billion budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year, fulfilling the General Assembly’s only constitutional duty. Officials said, ... more

Breaking News
Chattanooga Prep To Be On Probationary Status After Improvements
  • 4/16/2025
Glenwood Wins Zoning Battle, North Chattanooga Loses
  • 4/16/2025
Chattanooga Named Official Team Base Camp Host City For Auckland City FC In FIFA ClubWorld Cup 2025
  • 4/16/2025
County Mayor Highlights Thriving Communities, Announces Vocational Education Council
County Mayor Highlights Thriving Communities, Announces Vocational Education Council
  • 4/15/2025
Best Friend Tells Of Chris Wright's Last Day, Including Multiple Drinks
  • 4/15/2025
Opinion
Why Won't The National Park Service Answer Questions About Their Mismanagement Of The Costly Lookout Mountain Fire?
  • 4/16/2025
You’re Voting To Destroy My Family’s Livelihood
  • 4/15/2025
Why Won't The National Park Service Answer Questions About Their Mismanagement Of The Costly Lookout Mountain Fire?
  • 4/16/2025
Top Senate Stories: $60B State Budget Has No Tax Cuts For Working Families, Expands Private School Vouchers
  • 4/16/2025
Challenging Plyler In Tennessee
  • 4/15/2025
Sports
Randy Smith: Nico Pays Price For Dad's Greed
Randy Smith: Nico Pays Price For Dad's Greed
  • 4/16/2025
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Softball Keeps Rolling
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Softball Keeps Rolling
  • 4/16/2025
Top Defensive End Leaving UTC For Cal
  • 4/16/2025
Mocs Golfers Finish Second At SoCon Championships
  • 4/16/2025
SB Preview: #4 Lady Vols Play Host To Auburn Easter Weekend
  • 4/16/2025
Happenings
Community Invited To Celebrate Arts Week & Earth Week With Upcycled Art Experience
Community Invited To Celebrate Arts Week & Earth Week With Upcycled Art Experience
  • 4/16/2025
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Last Column
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Last Column
  • 4/16/2025
Jerry Summers: The Scopes Trial And The Gardenhire Family
Jerry Summers: The Scopes Trial And The Gardenhire Family
  • 4/16/2025
Red Bank Cemetery Hosts Inaugural “Decoration Day” April 26
Red Bank Cemetery Hosts Inaugural “Decoration Day” April 26
  • 4/16/2025
NCBW100 Chattanooga Chapter To Hold Scholarship Fundraiser June 7
  • 4/16/2025
Entertainment
Tennessee Radio Hall Of Fame Inductee Wink Martindale Dies At 91
Tennessee Radio Hall Of Fame Inductee Wink Martindale Dies At 91
  • 4/16/2025
CSCC Announces Spring Choral Concert
  • 4/16/2025
Lee Opera Theatre To Present Opera Scenes April 27
Lee Opera Theatre To Present Opera Scenes April 27
  • 4/16/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 5/1/2025
Lee's Wei To Present Faculty Recital April 28
  • 4/16/2025
Opinion
Why Won't The National Park Service Answer Questions About Their Mismanagement Of The Costly Lookout Mountain Fire?
  • 4/16/2025
You’re Voting To Destroy My Family’s Livelihood
  • 4/15/2025
Why Won't The National Park Service Answer Questions About Their Mismanagement Of The Costly Lookout Mountain Fire?
  • 4/16/2025
Dining
"Battle Of The Bosses: Culinary Wars" Culinary Showdown Set For May 3
"Battle Of The Bosses: Culinary Wars" Culinary Showdown Set For May 3
  • 4/15/2025
J.A. Henry Community YMCA Hosts Cooking Classes
J.A. Henry Community YMCA Hosts Cooking Classes
  • 4/15/2025
McLemore Resort To Celebrate 1 Year Of Auld Alliance With JUSTIN Wines
  • 4/14/2025
Business
CHATT Foundation Hosts Job Fair For City's Homeless April 22
  • 4/16/2025
La Paz Chattanooga Announces New Hire And Staff Promotions
La Paz Chattanooga Announces New Hire And Staff Promotions
  • 4/16/2025
Goodwill To Host Forklift Operator Training Course April 28-May 1
Goodwill To Host Forklift Operator Training Course April 28-May 1
  • 4/16/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: April Market Report
  • 4/16/2025
Habitat Chattanooga Announces Application Opening For Critical Home Repair
  • 4/11/2025
Ellis Gardner: Fair Housing - A Promise We Must Keep
  • 4/10/2025
Student Scene
EPB’s ArtSpark Goes To School Showcases Student Creativity
  • 4/16/2025
Boyd Buchanan Senior Wins Cherokee District Good Citizens Essay Contest
Boyd Buchanan Senior Wins Cherokee District Good Citizens Essay Contest
  • 4/16/2025
UTC Honors Outstanding Graduate Students During Appreciation Celebration
UTC Honors Outstanding Graduate Students During Appreciation Celebration
  • 4/16/2025
Living Well
Partnership Requests Hamilton County Investment In Victim Support Services
Partnership Requests Hamilton County Investment In Victim Support Services
  • 4/15/2025
Hamilton County Coalition Participates In National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
  • 4/15/2025
Erlanger Metabolic Center Hosts Free Weight Loss Seminar In May
  • 4/16/2025
Memories
Celebrating East Lake Park
Celebrating East Lake Park
  • 4/16/2025
New Book By Curtis Coulter Details 1954 Sale Creek Plane Crash
  • 4/5/2025
A Park For The East Lake Community
A Park For The East Lake Community
  • 4/10/2025
Outdoors
CSAS Rock Climbing Team Dominates District Championship, Sweeping Middle And High School Categories
CSAS Rock Climbing Team Dominates District Championship, Sweeping Middle And High School Categories
  • 4/16/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: If Your Dog Drinks Out Of The Toilet, Then You Know You've Made It
White Oak Mountain Ranger: If Your Dog Drinks Out Of The Toilet, Then You Know You've Made It
  • 4/15/2025
Boulderfest 2025: Churn-And-Burning Into 1st Place
  • 4/10/2025
Travel
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny Event
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny Event
  • 4/10/2025
Poland: An Inspiring Nation's Past, Present, And Future
Poland: An Inspiring Nation's Past, Present, And Future
  • 4/9/2025
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
  • 3/29/2025
Church
Union Gospel Mission To Serve Over 400 Meals This Easter Sunday
Union Gospel Mission To Serve Over 400 Meals This Easter Sunday
  • 4/15/2025
Bob Tamasy: Not So Fast There, My Friends!
Bob Tamasy: Not So Fast There, My Friends!
  • 4/15/2025
"Help Me Fix My Problem (I Need Jesus Now)" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 4/16/2025
Obituaries
David Joseph Saluk
David Joseph Saluk
  • 4/16/2025
Jeffery Ray Varnell
Jeffery Ray Varnell
  • 4/16/2025
Opal Cribbs Wheeler
Opal Cribbs Wheeler
  • 4/16/2025
Government
Mayor Kelly To Host Open Office Hours May 5
  • 4/16/2025
General Assembly Protects Religious Materials In School Libraries
General Assembly Protects Religious Materials In School Libraries
  • 4/16/2025
Individuals Sleeping In Truck Found With Drugs - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 4/16/2025