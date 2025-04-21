Latest Headlines

Chickamauga Lock Approach Wall Receives 2nd Nose Pier Delivery

  • Monday, April 21, 2025
A landside nose pier shell is lifted into place around drilled shafts after being delivered to the Chickamauga Lock site on April 5 in Chattanooga.
photo by Courtesy of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Progress continues at the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District marks a major milestone in the upstream approach walls contract. Crews successfully delivered the second nose pier — a towering concrete structure essential to guiding vessels safely into the new lock chamber — bringing the project one step closer to completion.

Standing 29.5-feet tall, the massive structure began its journey in Iuka, Ms. During its transport via barge on the Tennessee River, it passed through Wilson Lock, Wheeler Lock, Guntersville Lock and Nickajack Lock, for its delivery to Chickamauga Lock.

"A highlight of this delivery was the strong coordination between our team, the contractor and the barge industry." said Bob Winters, project manager for the U.S.
Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District. "Prioritizing the nose pier's passage through Wilson Lock was critical to keeping the project on schedule and reflects our commitment to efficient, well-executed construction."

With the second nose pier now in place, the Nashville District remains on track to complete all work related to this contract by fall 2026. The next major phase will involve the delivery of the approach wall beams, currently stored at Watts Bar. These massive beams — some measuring up to 120 feet long and weighing as much as 450 tons — are scheduled for delivery by barge in August 2025 in a complex logistical operation.

“The Chickamauga Lock is a vital component of the nation’s inland waterway system,” Mr. Winters said. “The upstream approach walls contract is an important step toward realizing the full potential of this critical infrastructure project.”

Approach walls are essential structures that guide vessels safely into the lock chamber. Acting like a funnel, they help direct barges away from turbulent waters that can flow over the Chickamauga Dam spillway during high-water events.

The Corps of Engineers plans to award the (downstream) approach walls and decommissioning contract next, which is the final phase of construction. The Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project is expected to be complete by 2031.

Officials said, "The Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project is critical to ensuring the long-term reliability and efficiency of the Tennessee River navigation system. The existing lock, built in 1940, currently accommodates one barge at a time and supports the movement of about 1.5 million tons of cargo annually. The new 110-foot-wide by 600-foot-long navigation lock, expected to be operational in 2028, would hold nine barges per lockage. It is projected to increase capacity by 80 percent and significantly reduce transit times for commercial vessels, providing a major boost to both the regional and national economies."
