Latest Headlines

Red Bank Commission Votes 4-1 For Budget Scenario That Would Require A 9% Tax Increase

  • Friday, June 20, 2025

The Red Bank Commission has voted 4-1 for a budget scenario that would be based on a nine percent property tax increase.

Commissioner Jamie Fairbanks Harvey voted in opposition during the session at the Red Bank Community Center.

The vote to set the new tax rate is planned for July 15.

The Red Bank Commission in 2023 voted a $.57 property tax increase. That followed an $.11 property tax hike in 2021.

The council earlier voted 5-0 on first reading in favor of a budget requiring a five percent tax increase. However, Commissioner Harvey voted against that proposal on second reading. 

The council this week was presented with several budget options.

Vice Mayor Hollie Berry made a motion in favor of Scenario #3, which included use of the rainy day fund (fund balance) as well as a tax increase.

She said, "I move to amend the Budget Ordinance passed on first reading on May 20, 2025, so as to produce forecasted revenues of approximately $5,737,065, with a forecasted use of fund balance of approximately $205,675, in order to add a positioin of stormwater supervisor and which is an increase over the forecasted revenues passed first reading on May 20, 2025, of approximately four percent."

It was noted, "This is a probable increase of approximately 9.277 percent, yielding a $.98 tax rate." 

Hiring of a stormwater supervisor will increase the number of city personnel to 84. It was this expenditure change that was added after the budget’s first reading that drew opposition from a number of citizens who said they are opposed to the trend of increasing property tax every year. But it is a cost that four members of the commission felt was needed.

This additional position of stormwater manager earlier failed to pass. Commissioner Fairbanks Harvey said at that time that the first mention she had heard about a five percent increase in property taxes was at the first reading of the 2026 budget. At that meeting, Vice Mayor Berry moved to add the position of stormwater manager since the budget would not pass unanimously with Commissioner Fairbanks Harvy in opposition. That job had been omitted from the first drafts as a compromise to balance the budget.

Stringers Branch runs through the middle of Red Bank along Dayton Boulevard where most businesses are located. It threatens to cause damage from flooding during heavy rain events. The stream runs beneath many buildings and there is the possibility that stormwater could do enough damage to close those businesses which in turn would deprive the city of taxes, said Mayor Stefanie Dalton. The mayor and vice mayor felt that threat merits having a dedicated stormwater manager and asked for the budget to be amended to add the position along with about $80,000 to pay for it.

That amendment was included in the version of the budget that passed on the final reading. Residents at the meeting and the commission members were told that money for the stormwater position would not be taken from the general fund, but instead would come from a separate $70 flat rate stormwater fee that residents pay each year. That fund is separate from the general fund which mostly comes from property tax. The mayor said she had campaigned on raising taxes incrementally which are easier to absorb instead of with large increases. It was noted that the city may be able to help residents who need it with a tax relief program.

A second important vote approved a comprehensive plan for Red Bank. This plan adopts an official land use plan for physical development of the city. Several years of preparation for the comprehensive plan included public opinion. It will be used as a guide for future development in the city. The plan is available to see on the city’s website.

 

The board of commissioners also approved applying for and accepting a grant from the department of Homeland Security, for state and local cybersecurity in the amount of $59,922. This grant would reduce risk and liability for the city by providing strategies and tools to prevent cybercrimes that would leave the city vulnerable. This would be added to what the city already is doing including improving multi-factor authentication, improvements for training employees for best practices and making upgrades to firewalls.

An application for another grant, The U.S. Department of Transportation Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant, was also authorized. There is the possibility of receiving up to $5 million with the city having to provide 20 percent of that. The money would be used for the demonstration of transportation improvements aimed at enhancing safety of transportation.

Latest Headlines
Lookouts Sweep Doubleheader, Have Won Six Straight
  • Sports
  • 6/22/2025
FC Cincinnati Wins In PK's Over Chattanooga FC
  • Sports
  • 6/22/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 6/22/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/22/2025
Animal Cruelty Investigation Leads To Arrest In Bradley County
Animal Cruelty Investigation Leads To Arrest In Bradley County
  • Breaking News
  • 6/21/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 6/21/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/22/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/21/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALCANTAR ... more

Dalton Woman, 25, Killed In Wreck On I-75 Early Friday Morning In Whitfield County
  • 6/20/2025

Multiple emergency response agencies were dispatched at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Friday, to a two-vehicle accident on I-75 northbound near mile marker 331. Jocelyn Gutierrez, 25, of Dalton, ... more

Breaking News
John Shearer: Tennyson Dickinson Says Family Has Enjoyed Owning Lake Winnepesaukah For 100 Years
John Shearer: Tennyson Dickinson Says Family Has Enjoyed Owning Lake Winnepesaukah For 100 Years
  • 6/20/2025
Police Investigating Self-Defense Claim In Double Homicide On Thursday
  • 6/20/2025
Construction Prompts Weekend Closure Of Interstate 24 And Germantown Road
  • 6/20/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/20/2025
Delta Air Lines Adds 2nd Daily Flight To LaGuardia From Chattanooga Starting Sept. 8
  • 6/19/2025
Opinion
McDonald Farm - 'The Farm'
  • 6/21/2025
A Big Secret At McDonald Farm
  • 6/20/2025
Don't Let It Happen
  • 6/21/2025
Hamilton County Growth
  • 6/20/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 6/20/2025
Sports
Lookouts Sweep Doubleheader, Have Won Six Straight
  • 6/22/2025
FC Cincinnati Wins In PK's Over Chattanooga FC
  • 6/22/2025
Golf Notebook: CWGA Raises Funds To Support Local Girls’ Golf Teams
Golf Notebook: CWGA Raises Funds To Support Local Girls’ Golf Teams
  • 6/20/2025
Lookouts Top Trash Pandas 6-2
  • 6/20/2025
Pinson Wins Tennessee Junior Amateur On First Playoff Hole
Pinson Wins Tennessee Junior Amateur On First Playoff Hole
  • 6/19/2025
Happenings
Lee Greenwood Joins Dr. June Scobee Rodgers For Podcast Episode
Lee Greenwood Joins Dr. June Scobee Rodgers For Podcast Episode
  • 6/19/2025
Profiles Of Valor: SSgt Bobby Wayne Abshire (USMC)
Profiles Of Valor: SSgt Bobby Wayne Abshire (USMC)
  • 6/20/2025
Chattanooga Pipe Band To Play At American Heroes Dinner
Chattanooga Pipe Band To Play At American Heroes Dinner
  • 6/19/2025
Tri-States Amateur Radio Club Hosts Field Day Operations June 28-29
Tri-States Amateur Radio Club Hosts Field Day Operations June 28-29
  • 6/22/2025
Sean Price Has Flame Art Glass Demonstration June 27-28
Sean Price Has Flame Art Glass Demonstration June 27-28
  • 6/19/2025
Entertainment
New Bluegrass Group Wilson And Cross To Play For Nokian Tyres Summer Nights
New Bluegrass Group Wilson And Cross To Play For Nokian Tyres Summer Nights
  • 6/20/2025
PODCAST: Clint Powell With COPS Producer
  • 6/22/2025
Retirement Concert For Richard Winham Of WUTC 88.1 Is Sunday
Retirement Concert For Richard Winham Of WUTC 88.1 Is Sunday
  • 6/18/2025
Hollyy Brings Retro Soul To Nightfall Friday
Hollyy Brings Retro Soul To Nightfall Friday
  • 6/17/2025
Make Music Day Chattanooga Unveils Full Lineup
  • 6/17/2025
Opinion
McDonald Farm - 'The Farm'
  • 6/21/2025
A Big Secret At McDonald Farm
  • 6/20/2025
Don't Let It Happen
  • 6/21/2025
Dining
North Georgia BBQ Team Takes Title
North Georgia BBQ Team Takes Title
  • 6/15/2025
White Duck Taco Celebrates Grand Opening, Announces Future Brewery
White Duck Taco Celebrates Grand Opening, Announces Future Brewery
  • 6/9/2025
The Signal Has New Owner; Atmosphere Bar Opening At 807 Market
  • 6/9/2025
Business
America's Thrift Stores To Open On Brainerd Road
  • 6/20/2025
JHM Welcomes Several New Hires
JHM Welcomes Several New Hires
  • 6/20/2025
State CPA Announces New Local Leadership
  • 6/20/2025
Real Estate
Matt Bedsole Named CEO Of Invest Chattanooga
  • 6/20/2025
Broadview Breaks Ground In The Foundries District
Broadview Breaks Ground In The Foundries District
  • 6/19/2025
Ellis Gardner: National Homeownership Month With Smart Summer Outdoor Prep
  • 6/19/2025
Student Scene
Skyuka Hall’s Head Of School Tapped For National Organization
  • 6/19/2025
Rising McCallie Senior Is Top Ten In National History Day Competition
Rising McCallie Senior Is Top Ten In National History Day Competition
  • 6/19/2025
1st 2 State Funding Releases Approved By Senator Watson For Tennessee State
  • 6/18/2025
Living Well
Heart Hub Launches At Downtown Library June 23
  • 6/21/2025
The Lantern At Morning Pointe of East Hamilton Celebrates Family Bonds Ahead Of Grand Opening In July
The Lantern At Morning Pointe of East Hamilton Celebrates Family Bonds Ahead Of Grand Opening In July
  • 6/19/2025
Jeff Lewis Joins Adult & Teen Challenge MidSouth
Jeff Lewis Joins Adult & Teen Challenge MidSouth
  • 6/19/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Mayor Robert Kirk Walker Talks About 1973 Eastgate Flood
AUDIO: Mayor Robert Kirk Walker Talks About 1973 Eastgate Flood
  • 6/19/2025
AUDIO: Ben Haden Discusses Early Years Of Ministry
  • 6/18/2025
Preserving The Past: Trolley To And From The Fort
Preserving The Past: Trolley To And From The Fort
  • 6/16/2025
Outdoors
TWRA Withdraws License Fee Increase, Legislature Commits To Alternative Funding
  • 6/21/2025
Spring Turkey Harvest; Season Long Duck Blind Application Period To Start
  • 6/20/2025
300 Paddlers Experience Chattanooga Area, The Tennessee RiverLine As Part Of 3-State Float Trip
  • 6/19/2025
Travel
Record 1.6 Million Tennesseans Expected To Travel For July 4th Week
  • 6/20/2025
Chattanooga To Host Global Storytellers For 2026 Women In Travel Summit
Chattanooga To Host Global Storytellers For 2026 Women In Travel Summit
  • 6/19/2025
Lake Winnepesaukah Marks 100th Anniversary With Centennial Celebration
Lake Winnepesaukah Marks 100th Anniversary With Centennial Celebration
  • 6/18/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: What's It Mean To Be Salt And Light?
Bob Tamasy: What's It Mean To Be Salt And Light?
  • 6/20/2025
"Jesus Said Go And I'm Going To Go" Is Sermon Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 6/18/2025
Hope Unlimited Has Fundraiser With Point Of Grace July 24
  • 6/16/2025
Obituaries
Carl Lansden
Carl Lansden
  • 6/22/2025
Jacob Carlson
Jacob Carlson
  • 6/22/2025
Margaret Louise Givens
Margaret Louise Givens
  • 6/22/2025
Government
Collegedale Canned Food Drive Set For Saturday During Sizzlin' Summer Sale At Shop On Main
  • 6/20/2025
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 6/20/2025
Crash Leads To DUI Charge - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 6/20/2025