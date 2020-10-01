Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, VINCENT CATRON
3304 PIONEER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BLOCKER, ANTHONY LAMICHEAL
3720 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BORING, CHARLES CLAY
1522 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BRIDGES, MONTEZ ANTONIO
832 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
---
CLINTON, MELANIE LYNN
67 CREEKVIEW DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COE, ALEXANDRA MICHELLE
2688 PARADISE DR SPRINGHILL, 37174
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
---
CROSS, PATRICK ALLEN
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHAATTAOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
DECREE, VALERIE DENISE
1907 BUCKLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
FOX, RICKY GENE
1522 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
---
GENTRY, MARK
6845 BACON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
GUTHRIE, ERIC MICHAEL
4814 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
HAZELWOOD, TIFFANY BROOKE
965 OSBURN RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HEMSTREET, JOHN TYLER
310 NORTH HOWELL AVE BRAINERD, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF SCH II FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LOLLIS, KENTRAIL DEONTE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
LYLE, EMANUEL JEROME
8019 BORK MEMORIAL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
---
MCCAFFREY, HUNTER
4725 REXWAY LANE LOT 19 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
OWEN, ERICA
1005 GLENTANA RD LOT C ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Dept of Conservation
POSS OF SCH II FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
POSTELL, GESLAR ANN
4511 ST ELMO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
REVIERE, DONTE D
7817 BASSWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374162404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RUSSELL, DEUNTA LAVAUGHN
3518 OHLS AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SHVED, TIMOTHY PETER
7507 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL
1638 CRABTREE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION REQUIRED IN 30 DAYS
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10
---
SUMMERS, DERRICK BLAKE
816 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TAYLOR, ANGELA RENEE
301 KEIYH STREET CHATANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
TAYLOR, MICHAEL EDDIE
3018 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
USSERY, SANCHES
2719 FAIRVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PROHIBITED USES OF WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS DEV
---
WATT, GINAIRIAN TRAMMELL
1110 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WEAVER, JOHNATHAN CHARLES
4004 LOST OAKS DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
WEBB, TAYLOR DIANN
9218 DAYTON PK LOT 26 SODDY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS SCH II METH
INITIATION OF PROCESS TO MANUFACTURE METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WHEELER, CHARLES DAVID
3091 EAST HIGH WAY 136 LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILSON, ELIZABETH VICTORIA
3427 MARK TWAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
YATES, STEPHANIE MARIE
335 KELLYSFERRY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) (CONDUC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
YOUNG, DANIEL LEE
HOMELESS CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Here are the mug shots:
|CRONNON, CURTIS BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/21/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
|
