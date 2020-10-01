 Thursday, October 1, 2020 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, October 1, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, VINCENT CATRON 
3304 PIONEER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BLOCKER, ANTHONY LAMICHEAL 
3720 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BORING, CHARLES CLAY 
1522 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BRIDGES, MONTEZ ANTONIO 
832 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
---
CLINTON, MELANIE LYNN 
67 CREEKVIEW DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COE, ALEXANDRA MICHELLE 
2688 PARADISE DR SPRINGHILL, 37174 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
---
CROSS, PATRICK ALLEN 
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHAATTAOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
DECREE, VALERIE DENISE 
1907 BUCKLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
FOX, RICKY GENE 
1522 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
---
GENTRY, MARK 
6845 BACON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
GUTHRIE, ERIC MICHAEL 
4814 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
HAZELWOOD, TIFFANY BROOKE 
965 OSBURN RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HEMSTREET, JOHN TYLER 
310 NORTH HOWELL AVE BRAINERD, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF SCH II FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LOLLIS, KENTRAIL DEONTE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
LYLE, EMANUEL JEROME 
8019 BORK MEMORIAL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
---
MCCAFFREY, HUNTER 
4725 REXWAY LANE LOT 19 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
OWEN, ERICA 
1005 GLENTANA RD LOT C ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Dept of Conservation
POSS OF SCH II FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
POSTELL, GESLAR ANN 
4511 ST ELMO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
REVIERE, DONTE D 
7817 BASSWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374162404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RUSSELL, DEUNTA LAVAUGHN 
3518 OHLS AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SHVED, TIMOTHY PETER 
7507 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL 
1638 CRABTREE RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION REQUIRED IN 30 DAYS
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10
---
SUMMERS, DERRICK BLAKE 
816 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TAYLOR, ANGELA RENEE 
301 KEIYH STREET CHATANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
TAYLOR, MICHAEL EDDIE 
3018 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
USSERY, SANCHES 
2719 FAIRVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PROHIBITED USES OF WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS DEV
---
WATT, GINAIRIAN TRAMMELL 
1110 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WEAVER, JOHNATHAN CHARLES 
4004 LOST OAKS DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
WEBB, TAYLOR DIANN 
9218 DAYTON PK LOT 26 SODDY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS SCH II METH
INITIATION OF PROCESS TO MANUFACTURE METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WHEELER, CHARLES DAVID 
3091 EAST HIGH WAY 136 LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILSON, ELIZABETH VICTORIA 
3427 MARK TWAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
YATES, STEPHANIE MARIE 
335 KELLYSFERRY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) (CONDUC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
YOUNG, DANIEL LEE 
HOMELESS CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ANDERSON, VINCENT CATRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BLOCKER, ANTHONY LAMICHEAL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/30/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BRIDGES, MONTEZ ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/09/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
COE, ALEXANDRA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/02/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
CRONNON, CURTIS BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/21/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
CROSS, PATRICK ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/01/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DECREE, VALERIE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/20/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
GENTRY, MARK
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/22/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GUTHRIE, ERIC MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/02/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
HEMSTREET, JOHN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/30/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF SCH II FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LOLLIS, KENTRAIL DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
LYLE, EMANUEL JEROME
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/30/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
OWEN, ERICA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Dept of Conservation

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF SCH II FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSTELL, GESLAR ANN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/27/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SHVED, TIMOTHY PETER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/22/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION REQUIRED IN 30 DAYS
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • SPEEDING
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10
TAYLOR, MICHAEL EDDIE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/04/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WEAVER, JOHNATHAN CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WEBB, TAYLOR DIANN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/06/1995
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSS SCH II METH
  • INITIATION OF PROCESS TO MANUFACTURE METH
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WHEELER, CHARLES DAVID
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/02/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILSON, ELIZABETH VICTORIA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/02/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YATES, STEPHANIE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/21/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) (CONDUC
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)


