Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, VINCENT CATRON

3304 PIONEER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BLOCKER, ANTHONY LAMICHEAL

3720 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BORING, CHARLES CLAY

1522 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BRIDGES, MONTEZ ANTONIO

832 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---CLINTON, MELANIE LYNN67 CREEKVIEW DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---COE, ALEXANDRA MICHELLE2688 PARADISE DR SPRINGHILL, 37174Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)---CROSS, PATRICK ALLEN936 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHAATTAOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE---DECREE, VALERIE DENISE1907 BUCKLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---FOX, RICKY GENE1522 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARREST---GENTRY, MARK6845 BACON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---GUTHRIE, ERIC MICHAEL4814 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC---HAZELWOOD, TIFFANY BROOKE965 OSBURN RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---HEMSTREET, JOHN TYLER310 NORTH HOWELL AVE BRAINERD, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSS OF SCH II FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---LOLLIS, KENTRAIL DEONTEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---LYLE, EMANUEL JEROME8019 BORK MEMORIAL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)---MCCAFFREY, HUNTER4725 REXWAY LANE LOT 19 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---OWEN, ERICA1005 GLENTANA RD LOT C ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Dept of ConservationPOSS OF SCH II FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---POSTELL, GESLAR ANN4511 ST ELMO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---REVIERE, DONTE D7817 BASSWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374162404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---RUSSELL, DEUNTA LAVAUGHN3518 OHLS AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SHVED, TIMOTHY PETER7507 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL1638 CRABTREE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION REQUIRED IN 30 DAYSRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTSPEEDINGTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONFALSE IMPRISONMENTFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10---SUMMERS, DERRICK BLAKE816 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---TAYLOR, ANGELA RENEE301 KEIYH STREET CHATANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---TAYLOR, MICHAEL EDDIE3018 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---USSERY, SANCHES2719 FAIRVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPROHIBITED USES OF WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS DEV---WATT, GINAIRIAN TRAMMELL1110 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WEAVER, JOHNATHAN CHARLES4004 LOST OAKS DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---WEBB, TAYLOR DIANN9218 DAYTON PK LOT 26 SODDY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSS SCH II METHINITIATION OF PROCESS TO MANUFACTURE METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WHEELER, CHARLES DAVID3091 EAST HIGH WAY 136 LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILSON, ELIZABETH VICTORIA3427 MARK TWAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---YATES, STEPHANIE MARIE335 KELLYSFERRY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) (CONDUCVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---YOUNG, DANIEL LEEHOMELESS CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATION

