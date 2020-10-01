 Thursday, October 1, 2020 64.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Cracker Barrel, Old Chicago, Logan's Finally Get Beer Permits

Thursday, October 1, 2020 - by Gail Perry

After the third attempt, four restaurants were approved for beer sales by the City Beer Board on Thursday.

 

Two locations of Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom and two Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants were acquired by Specialty Restaurant Group II, LLC from Craftworks Holdings in a bankruptcy sale. A new beer license was needed at the businesses because of the ownership change. A new beer license requires new building, fire and health inspections.

During these inspections, deficiencies were found at some of the locations preventing the board to issue new beer permits at the Oct. 17 meeting.

 

The beer board set up a special meeting so these restaurants could be approved before their target date to sell beer on Oct. 1. At the special meeting, Tayo Atanda, the attorney representing the businesses, told the board that the driver’s license of one of the business owners had expired so that his proof of citizenship and background checks were not done. The board again declined to issue beer licenses until this information could be verified.

 

At the Thursday beer board meeting, the third time Mr. Atanda had appeared on their behalf, he told the board that the ID requirement had been satisfied by finding an alternative form of ID to replace the expired driver’s license, which resulted in the approval all of the restaurants for beer permits.

 

Mr. Atanda, also representing the Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores at 2346 Shallowford Village Road and 50 Birmingham Highway, received approval for a new beer license for both of the locations after issues with building codes have been corrected and the restaurants were approved by the building inspector.  The traditionally family style restaurants will now be selling both beer and wine in the Tennessee locations.

 

The beer permit application of four other businesses on the agenda were mired in mistakes or misunderstandings in filling out their applications, information sent to the regulatory board too late to process it, and technical difficulties in communications for both the applicants and the city of Chattanooga. Bertha Lawrence, of the regulatory bureau who provides administrative support for the Chattanooga Beer Board, said that beginning Oct. 15 all applications will be done electronically as opposed to the way it is done now on paper. If there is anything incomplete, the process will not allow the applicant to go forward in filling it out. This may clear up some of the confusion such as what was experienced today, she said.

 

Renovations are being made in the three locations that sell beer within The Chattanoogan hotel, 1201 Broad St. And, the rooftop pool area has now been converted to a bar. Manager John Tampa applied for a license to sell beer at this fourth location in the building. The addition means a change to the existing license that already includes a bar, restaurant and banquet facility. The change to the license triggered the need to reinspect all locations in the building that are covered by the license. The general contractor that did the construction requested an inspection, but only of the new space. Assistant City Attorney Melinda Foster said her opinion is that all outlets selling beer must go through the inspections required by the beer board. When issued, the new license will include four locations within the hotel.

 

Despite Mr. Tampa’s belief he was applying for a separate beer license, all four locations were on the application. Ms. Lawrence stated that “we can’t determine what is supposed to be on the application, only what is on it.” Another problem identified with issuing a beer license came from Lou Gibbs with the city treasurer’s office, who told the board that there is no record of the hotel having a business license. After a contentious discussion, the board denied a permit until the requirements have all been met.

 

Easy Bistro & Bar, 801 Chestnut St., needs a new beer license because of an ownership change. On the application, Erik and Amanda Niel were listed as the owners. Two additional owners had been mistakenly omitted from the paperwork. Those names were sent to the beer board on the morning of the meeting which did not allow enough time to verify their information regarding background checks and citizenship. Despite the fact that the restaurant has been in business for 15 years and needs the new license because of a move and the ownership change, the approval was denied until all information has gone through the proper channels. The restaurant is currently open and has a TABC license so alcohol can be served, just not beer.

 

Bar Watson, 6925 Shallowford Road., was also applying for a new license because of new ownership. David Gardner, who purchased the business that previously was The Palms at Hamilton, was given information by an attorney that differed from Attorney Foster’s opinion. Mr. Watson was under the belief that a special exemptions permit from the city would be extended to the new business. This permit allowed the old business to operate past midnight. This application was passed to the next meeting of the beer board on Oct. 15 at which time missing information should be available concerning the special exemptions permit. There is also no record of a valid business permit at this time.

 

Jay Chaudhari, who will be the store manager of Kanku, 1265 E. 3rd. St., joined the meeting to represent his cousin, Kanta Chaudhari, the owner. Attorney Foster said that the speaker for an applicant must be listed as an owner or lawyer representing the applicant. After multiple failed attempts to join the Zoom meeting, the owner gave permission to Ms. Foster to allow her cousin to speak on her behalf. He told the board there will be new training of all employees and there will be a new point of sales system to determine if customers are the legal age for buying beer. The carry-out beer permit was approved.

 

 


October 1, 2020

Police Blotter: Possums Invading N. Hawthorne Home; Mother-In-Law Calls Too Much

October 1, 2020

Wildlife Officers Find No Signs Of Bear At Scene Of Deceased Man In Campbell County

October 1, 2020

Cracker Barrel, Old Chicago, Logan's Finally Get Beer Permits


Police responded to a theft on Hollyberry Lane. Upon arrival, police spoke with a driver that leases out from Millennial Taxi Service. The driver gave a woman a ride from her home to the grocery ... (click for more)

Following reports that a black bear was scavenging a human body behind a Campbell County residence, TWRA wildlife officers searched the area and have not located any signs of the presence of ... (click for more)

After the third attempt, four restaurants were approved for beer sales by the City Beer Board on Thursday. Two locations of Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom and two Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Possums Invading N. Hawthorne Home; Mother-In-Law Calls Too Much

Police responded to a theft on Hollyberry Lane. Upon arrival, police spoke with a driver that leases out from Millennial Taxi Service. The driver gave a woman a ride from her home to the grocery store and back to her apartment. When the driver arrived back to the woman's apartment, she said she misplaced her money and did not have the funds to pay him. The woman told police that ... (click for more)

Wildlife Officers Find No Signs Of Bear At Scene Of Deceased Man In Campbell County

Following reports that a black bear was scavenging a human body behind a Campbell County residence, TWRA wildlife officers searched the area and have not located any signs of the presence of a black bear. Wildlife officers say while it is likely that multiple animals had scavenged the victim’s remains, there is no indication that a black bear has been in the area. Officers ... (click for more)

Opinion

Selma Paty's Legacy

Much has been said of the accolades of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and rightfully so. I wanted to remind everyone that Chattanooga had its own lady attorney who made many in-roads for females in the legal field. Selma (Sunny) Paty actually began her legal career before Justice Ginsburg. She likewise was Jewish and being a female in the 1950's, when she started her practice, was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My October Garden

Well, in my monthly walk through my garden I broke the sad news to my annuals and biennials that Monday would be our last weather with temperatures in the 80s, and that Father front would soon come knocking. My perennials were saddened, of course, because we’ve had a happy year. So, as my man Cleo dished out a round of Miracle-Gro and Osmocote to those that wanted a nudge before ... (click for more)

Sports

Reds’ Stephenson Returns Home To Face Childhood Favorites In MLB Playoffs

The last time Tyler Stephenson attended an Atlanta Braves game, he was a high school prospect with dreams of one day making it to the major leagues. Like most aspiring baseball players who grew up in Atlanta over the past two decades, Stephenson wanted to become the next Chipper Jones. Living in the suburb of Kennesaw, Stephenson studied the Hall of Famer’s every move during ... (click for more)

Dalton State's Trevor Bassett Medals At Innisbrook

PALM HARBOR, Fla. – True freshman Trevor Bassett (215, +2) stole the show, methodically working his way around the difficult Copperhead Course to win Individual Medalist in the Invite at Innisbrook at Innisbrook Golf Club in Palm Harbor, Fla. on Tuesday. As a team, the Roadrunners dropped into a tie for 5 th after shooting 311 (+27). Wayland Baptist (Texas) (878, +26) took ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors