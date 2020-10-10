 Sunday, October 11, 2020 69.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Chattanooga Residents Attend First White House Rally Since Trump's COVID Diagnosis

Saturday, October 10, 2020
From left, Chattanooga residents Anthony Brian Logan, Willie Richardson, Chris Morris, Jamaal Reynolds and Patrick Hampton attended a "Back the Blue" rally in Washington D.C. on Saturday
From left, Chattanooga residents Anthony Brian Logan, Willie Richardson, Chris Morris, Jamaal Reynolds and Patrick Hampton attended a "Back the Blue" rally in Washington D.C. on Saturday

Several Chattanooga area residents attended the "Back the Blue" rally in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. The visit included a trip to the White House to be addressed by President Donald Trump. It would be the first public event attended by the president since his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Thousands of attendees from across the nation came out to the nation's capitol in support of law enforcement. 

"I was amazed by the amount of people here who back the hardworking officers who put their lives on the line every single day," says Anthony Brian Logan, political commentator and Chattanooga resident who attended the event. "It's important that we are here to show that we have their back and understand how vital they are to our communities."

Also in attendance was Patrick Hampton, Patriot Post political analyst, who described President Trump's speech as encouraging for people of all backgrounds and creeds.

"Today, President Trump managed to accomplish something no other Republican president beside Lincoln have done," Mr. Hampton said. "He has managed to unify minorities under the banner of free speech, free markets, freedom of religion and free thinking. Americans don't want censorship, lockdowns and socialism. We want freedom. Trump is breaking the ideological chains off of minorities."

From left, Chattanooga residents Anthony Brian Logan, Willie Richardson, Chris Morris, Jamaal Reynolds and Patrick Hampton attended a "Back the Blue" rally in Washington D.C. on Saturday 



