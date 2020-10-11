 Sunday, October 11, 2020 71.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Cynthia Stanley-Cash Making Race For City Council District 5

Sunday, October 11, 2020
Cynthia Stanley-Cash
Cynthia Stanley-Cash

Cynthia Stanley-Cash said she is making the race for City Council District 5. Russell Gilbert, current District 5 councilman, said earlier that he was running for mayor though he has not yet filed.

A Riverside High School graduate, she retired at UTC after 37 years.

She said, "Dear Chattanooga District 5 Neighbors and Citizens of Chattanooga and Hamilton County, my name is Cynthia Stanley-Cash. I am a candidate for the elected position of Chattanooga District 5 City Council.  I am so excited about this opportunity and am so deeply honored by my family, friends, and neighbors for their encouragement and support.  Now I am asking you for your support by electing me to represent you and our city.  I am pleased to inform you that this elected position is nonpartisan and will be represented in a nonpartisan way.  

"My husband, Fred, and I are both blessed to be retired after many years of hard work, achieving the 'American Dream" purchasing a home in the North Brainerd community to raise our family.  Fred is one of the founding members of The Impressions singing group traveling (working) for many years.  While Fred traveled, I was a fulltime working mother, school volunteer, and PTA member at Woodmore Elementary, Dalewood Middle, and Brainerd High Schools simultaneously.  After our children graduated from their schools and my husband continued traveling, I focused more of my free time volunteering in our community, serving on community boards, and as President of our North Brainerd Neighborhood Association taking our concerns before the City Council, County Commission, School Board, and I’ve spent many hours working along  with city planners.  

 

"After many years serving as a school and community/neighborhood association activist, I found my passion, I love to unite people and to be used as a catalyst for change. 

 

"My vision as your city council elected representative is one of unity, inclusion, and transparency.  I will pledge unity by working with you and all elected city, county, and state representatives for the betterment of our district, city, and our state.

 

"Together we will form a District 5 council that will include homeowners, property owners, and small businesses for the betterment of our district and their success. 

 

"Most Chattanooga city residents pay two property taxes, city and county.

Working together we can return more of our city and county tax dollars back into our district by way of economic and community development. 

 

"Again, this elected position is nonpartisan and will be represented in a nonpartisan way.  I am asking for your vote and by electing me, I will work overtime for our community development

 

"Since I've retired from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga after 37-years, I will be available to serve you and our community in this position fulltime.   

 

"Thank you so much for your time and please keep yourself protected from the coronavirus-19." 

 


Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 62 New Cases; State Has 9 More Deaths, 2,068 Cases

Hamilton County coronavirus deaths remained at 101 on Sunday, and there are 62 new cases, bringing the total to 10,665. There were 2,068 new cases in the state on Sunday, for a total of 214,717. Tennessee had nine more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,767, state Health Department officials said. The state currently has 985 people hospitalized from the ... (click for more)

Walker County Has 1 More COVID Death; Georgia Has 1,140 New Cases, 23 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been an additional 23 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,416. There were 1,140 new cases as that total reached 331,409 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 29,635, up 24 from Saturday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 1,289 cases, up 4; 19 deaths; 80 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mike Carter And Family, How Blessed You Are

Our community is blessed to have the most talented state legislator and legal mind in state Rep. Mike Carter. The most substantive and thoughtful local legislation has originated from the desk of Mike Carter, from putting the brakes on city annexation grabs and top issues that matter to citizens. He is the most intellectual elected official. I happen to know this for a fact, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Behold 25 Great Truths

On Wednesday it will start. In Tennessee we will begin early voting in what I believe will be the most pivotal election of our leaders in my lifetime. Our nation has been torn asunder by the pandemic – it follows no political lines – and I stand by my belief that not one person, or group, or political party, can possibly be held responsible. No, that argument is off the table, whereas ... (click for more)

Sports

2nd-Half Rally Pushes #3 Georgia Past Vols, 44-21

Despite leading third-ranked Georgia at halftime Saturday, the 12 th -ranked Tennessee football team fell short of pulling off the upset, falling by a score of 44-21 at Sanford Stadium. Georgia (3-0) held Tennessee scoreless and forced three turnovers in the second half to snap the Vols' eight-game win streak. The Vols (2-1) return to action Saturday when they host Kentucky ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Lose Third Straight Match

The Chattanooga Red Wolves 3-1 loss to North Texas SC began in the 26th minute of a sunny afternoon match at CHI Memorial stadium. Gibran Rayo had successfully drawn a foul just outside Texas’ box, and he set up Arturo Rodriguez for the free kick smack in front of the goal. Between the Red Wolves wall and the goal was the red-haired goalkeeper Alex Mangels, perhaps the best keeper ... (click for more)


