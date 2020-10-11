Cynthia Stanley-Cash Making Race For City Council District 5

Cynthia Stanley-Cash said she is making the race for City Council District 5. Russell Gilbert, current District 5 councilman, said earlier that he was running for mayor though he has not yet filed.

A Riverside High School graduate, she retired at UTC after 37 years.

She said, "Dear Chattanooga District 5 Neighbors and Citizens of Chattanooga and Hamilton County, my name is Cynthia Stanley-Cash. I am a candidate for the elected position of Chattanooga District 5 City Council. I am so excited about this opportunity and am so deeply honored by my family, friends, and neighbors for their encouragement and support. Now I am asking you for your support by electing me to represent you and our city. I am pleased to inform you that this elected position is nonpartisan and will be represented in a nonpartisan way.

"My husband, Fred, and I are both blessed to be retired after many years of hard work, achieving the 'American Dream" purchasing a home in the North Brainerd community to raise our family. Fred is one of the founding members of The Impressions singing group traveling (working) for many years. While Fred traveled, I was a fulltime working mother, school volunteer, and PTA member at Woodmore Elementary, Dalewood Middle, and Brainerd High Schools simultaneously. After our children graduated from their schools and my husband continued traveling, I focused more of my free time volunteering in our community, serving on community boards, and as President of our North Brainerd Neighborhood Association taking our concerns before the City Council, County Commission, School Board, and I’ve spent many hours working along with city planners.



"After many years serving as a school and community/neighborhood association activist, I found my passion, I love to unite people and to be used as a catalyst for change.

"My vision as your city council elected representative is one of unity, inclusion, and transparency. I will pledge unity by working with you and all elected city, county, and state representatives for the betterment of our district, city, and our state.

"Together we will form a District 5 council that will include homeowners, property owners, and small businesses for the betterment of our district and their success.

"Most Chattanooga city residents pay two property taxes, city and county. Working together we can return more of our city and county tax dollars back into our district by way of economic and community development.

"Again, this elected position is nonpartisan and will be represented in a nonpartisan way. I am asking for your vote and by electing me, I will work overtime for our community development

"Since I've retired from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga after 37-years, I will be available to serve you and our community in this position fulltime.

"Thank you so much for your time and please keep yourself protected from the coronavirus-19."