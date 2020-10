Here is the Walker County arrest report for Oct. 5-11:

TURNER BOBBY RAY W/M 35 OFFICER GILLELAND DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED 3RD OFFENSE, AFFIXING TAG, NO INSURANCE

HOLLAND BRANDON TREVOR W/M 26 KELLEY PROBATION SIMPLE ASSAULT – FAMILY VIOLENCE, SIMPLE BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN – 3RD DEGREE, HOLD FOR COURT

WALLIN CORY LEE W/M 27 OFFICER CAMP TERRORISTIC THREATS, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY – 2ND, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY (2 COUNTS)

SMITH JOSHUA LABRON B/M 23 OFFICER MILLER AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MCGILL MICHAEL TYLER W/M 30 OFFICER GILBREATH POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

FAIRCHILD TIMOTHY PRESTON W/M 35 SELF RETURN FROM FURLOUGH

WALKER MELISSA JILL W/F 54 OFFICER COKER LPD FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD THEFT – FELONY, THEFT BY TAKING – MISD

HENLEY CHRISTOPHER KIRT W/M 39 OFFICER WINKLER/ OFFICER TERRY LPD POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE III CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS - FELONY

HUGHES SHAINA LAYNE W/F 23 OFFICER WINKLER/ OFFICER TERRY LPD POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE III CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS - FELONY

WARE WILLIAM RANDALL W/M 19 OFFICER THOMASON THEFT BY TAKING – FELONYRINGLEY CODY ALLEN W/M 26 OFFICER WINKLER/ OFFICER TERRY LPD POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE, THEFT BY TAKING – MISD, DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED 4TH OFFENSE, IMPROPER USE OF TURN SIGNALS, IMPROPER USE OF CENTRAL TURN LANE, RECKLESS DRIVING, FLEEING TO ELUDE 2ND OFFENSE, DRIVING WRONG SIDE OF ROAD, IMPEDING FLOW BY DRIVING SIDE BY SIDE, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, TURN SIGNAL REQUIREMENTS, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

STEVENS JAMES PATRICK W/M 25 OFFICER TERRY LPD POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE III CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HENLEY CRYSTAL MARIE W/F 37 OFFICER TERRY LPD POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE III CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPICER NATHANIEL EUGENE W/M 31 OFFICER BARKLEY SIMPLE ASSAULT (2 COUNTS), PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

VOLEK HAYLEY RYAN W/F 23 OFFICER YOUNG THEFT BY TAKING – MOTOR VEHICLE

FURLOUGH JEFFREY SCOTT W/M 34 OFFICER MILLER CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

WELDIN TORI LEE W/F 26 SELF HOLD FOR DADE CO

STARLING WILLIAM SCOTT W/M 26 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

ADKINS RYAN NICHOLAS W/M 20 SELF CRIMINAL TRESPASS – MISD

ROYER BRANDON KIP W/M 41 OFFICER MILLER SIMPLE BATTERY, THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – MISD, PROBATION VIOLATION – MISD

GRAVITT HEATHER NICOLE W/F 46 OFFICER YOUNG THEFT BY TAKING – MISD

JOHNSON LATEEFAH NASHEED B/F 36 OFFICER YOUNG FAILURE TO APPEAR – FELONY

WOOD ANDREA ASTAR W/F 39 OFFICER YOUNG FAILURE TO APPEAR – FELONY

KATZ SENECCA NMN W/F 21 OFFICER YOUNG AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, CRIMINAL TRESPASS, HIT AND RUN, RECKLESS DRIVING, FLEEING TO ELUDE

SHAVER MELODYE DAWN W/F 53 OFFICER JONES IMPROPER TRANSFER OF LICENSE PLATE, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, CANCELED REGISTRATION

GOODMAN TABATHA YVETTE W/F 41 OFFICER COPPOCK POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINEDAWSON JERRY WAYNE W/M 35 OFFICER BARKLEY PROBATION (F)

DYER-ADDISON LINDSEY GRACE W/F 33 OFFICER THOMASON BRINGING STOLEN PROPERTY INTO STATE

WELLS KRISTEN LANE W/M 36 OFFICER THOMASON BRINGING STOLEN PROPERTY INTO STATE

WATSON DERRICK DANYELLE B/M 36 OFFICER JONES HOLD FOR GORDON COUNTY

FRYER MICHAEL ANTHONY W/M 37 OFFICER MILLER THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING

PLUNKETT LEIF SPENCER W/M 43 OFFICER BETHUNE BURGLARY

WEBB JAMES WESLEY W/M 29 OFFICER BETHUNE BURGLARY

STARR TINA MARIE W/F 53 OFFICER YOUNG CONTEMPT OF COURT

BROWN ERIC MARSHALL W/M 35 OFFICER YOUNG FTA (F)

STANFIELD PATTY JO W/F 43 OFFICER BALLARD DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

LAYMON STEPHEN BENNET W/M 57 OFFICER WINKLER

LPD DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE, OPERATING W/O HEADLIGHTS

DAWSON JERRY WAYNE W/M 35 OFFICER BARKLEY PROBATION (F)

DYER-ADDISON LINDSEY GRACE W/F 33 OFFICER THOMASON BRINGING STOLEN PROPERTY INTO STATE

WELLS KRISTEN LANE W/M 36 OFFICER THOMASON BRINGING STOLEN PROPERTY INTO STATE

WATSON DERRICK DANYELLE B/M 36 OFFICER JONES HOLD FOR GORDON COUNTY

FRYER MICHAEL ANTHONY W/M 37 OFFICER MILLER THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING

PLUNKETT LEIF SPENCER W/M 43 OFFICER BETHUNE BURGLARY

WEBB JAMES WESLEY W/M 29 OFFICER BETHUNE BURGLARY

STARR TINA MARIE W/F 53 OFFICER YOUNG CONTEMPT OF COURT

BROWN ERIC MARSHALL W/M 35 OFFICER YOUNG FTA (F)



ALBERT JESSICA ELIZABETH W/F 32 MILLER THEFT BY TAKING – MISD

MASSEY JUSTIN LEE W/M 37 MILLER FAILURE TO APPEAR – FELONY

SOTELO DANIEL DEAN W/M 31 MILLER THEFT BY TAKING – FELONY

SIMMONS ELTONEY MONTREL B/M 19 MILLER BOND SURRENDER

GREEN JEFFERY LORENE W/M 54 HOUSER LPD SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA

COLLINS SHAUN PATRICK W/M 24 JONES DUI – DRUGS, PURCHASE, POSSESSION, MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION, OR SALE OF MARIJUANA

HAMILTON DEVON WARMLEE WM 26 RPD POSS.

METH WARRANT

CRAIG COLBY WADE WM 25 PROBATION HOLD FOR COURT

NAILLON ROBERT JOSEPH WM 42 STEPHENS RETURN FROM HOSPITAL

COFFMAN TOBY TYLER WM 29 OFFICER MILLER FELONY FTA

REID THADDEUS EUEGNE WM 30 LPD THEFT BY DECEPTION

GREEN DAKOTA MICHAEL BM 24 OFFICER SHRADER MISD. THEFT BY TAKING, FELONY POSS. OF TOOLS FOR THE COMMISSION OF CRIME, 3 COUNTS OF FELONY THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

BREWER JAMES ALLEN WM 40 OFFICER TERRY POSS. METH W/INTENT, POSS. FIREARMIN COMMISION OF FELONY, POSS. FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON, MISD. FTA

HERNANDEZ MANDY RENEA WF 43 OFFICER TERRY POSS. METH W/INTENT, POSS. FIREARMIN COMMISION OF FELONY,POSS. FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON

FROST BETHANY ELIZABETH WF 39 OFFICER TERRY POSS. METH W/INTENT, POSS. FIREARMIN COMMISION OF FELONY

TAYLOR ANGEL DENISE WF 38 ROY BONDING FTA X2, BOND SURRENDER

SHIRLEY BUTCH ALLEN W/M 24 OFFICER BARKLEY POSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT SUBSTANCE, THEFT BY TAKING – MOTOR VEHICLE, THEFT BY BRINGING STOLEN PROPERTY INTO STATE

BARTLEY RACHEL LEIGH W/F 29 OFFICER BARKLEY POSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT SUBSTANCE, THEFT BY TAKING – MOTOR VEHICLE, THEFT BY BRINGING STOLEN PROPERTY INTO STATE, GIVING FALSE INFO., PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY, HOLD FOR COURT

SITZ JEFFERY LEBRON W/M 26 OFFICER BREWER AGGRAVATED ASSAULT – FVA

WIMBERLY BRITTANY JOANNA W/F 29 OFFICER BREWER BATTERY – FVA, AGGRAVATED BATTERY AGAINST L.E. OFFICER WHEN ENGAGED ON OFFICIAL DUTY, OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – FELONY, RECKLESS CONDUCT

GRAY TESSY LANETTE W/F 44 OFFICER WILLIAMSON LPD THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – MISD, HOLD FOR FORT OGLETHORPE PD

PARSONS DUSTIN LEE W/M 35 OFFICER KING GSP DUI – ALCOHOL LESS SAFE, NO PROOF INSURANCE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

MASIERS RANDALL WAYNE W/M 49 OFFICER WOOTEN POSS. OF METH

DAVIDSON CHRISTINA LEE W/F 31 OFFICER JONES BATTERY FVA

GREEN COY TYLER W/M 28 WILLIAMSON PROBATION WARRANT, FALSE NAME

STRICKLAND LARRY EUGENE W/M 54 WILLIAMSON DRIVING WHILE REVOKED

MURPHY DOLLY EISHER W/F 38 OFFICER HENRY SIMPLE ASSAULT FVA, INTERRUPT 911 CALL

KATZ SENECCA W/F 23 OFFICER COPPOCK CRIMINAL TRESPASS, TERRORISTIC THREATS

MORGAN MADISON JADE W/F 18 OFFICER BARKLEY AFFRAY

MANNIS JONATHAN ALLEN W/M 18 OFFICER BARKLEY BATTERY

WHITE MARY ELIZABETH W/F 39 OFFICER BARKLEY AFFRAY