3 Children Shot On West 8th Street Sunday Morning

Three children, 9, 4, and 2, were shot Sunday morning on West 8th Street.

At approximately 11:12 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 200 West 8th Street on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located several shell casings in the roadway. While on the scene, officers were notified by dispatch that several victims with gunshot wounds had arrived at a local hospital.

Officers then responded to the hospital and confirmed three children (two girls and a boy), suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Both locations were then secured.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.

Preliminary information indicates that all three children were in a vehicle near this location when the shooting occurred. Investigators believe this was a targeted incident with no further threat to the general public.