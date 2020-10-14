Portion Of Marble Slab On Hamilton County Jail Is Unstable, Sidewalk Is Closed

A portion of a marble slab on the wall of the Hamilton County Jail has moved and is unstable.

Hamilton County Jail Maintenance staff have temporarily closed the sidewalk at the corner of 6th Street and Cherry Street. The sidewalk will remain closed to ensure the safety of pedestrians until the structural integrity of the wall can be evaluated.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is recommending all pedestrians to avoid this area of the sidewalk, follow directional signs, and use opposite sidewalks.