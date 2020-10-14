3 Arrested In Chickamauga On Drug Charges

Three people were arrested on Wednesday on various drug charges.

The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, Department of Community Supervision Immediate Response Team, Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Walker County SWAT Team, Lafayette Street Crimes Unit and Dalton Police Department Narcotic agents served a search warrant at 313 High Point Road, Chickamauga.

As a result of the search warrant, agents located and seized 12 ounces of marijuana, three grams of heroin and 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine from the residence.

Christopher Mantooth, 38, Sarah Slaughter, 31, and Donald Hartline, 57, were arrested.

As a result of the search warrant, a large generator bearing Model# DH-04801 was located at the residence. The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force has run the generator information through the GCIC system, as well as made contact with local law enforcement agencies, to try to determine if this item is stolen.

Authorities are asking for anyone who may have had a generator stolen to contact their local law enforcement agency or directly contact the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, 706 638-5570, with proof of ownership.