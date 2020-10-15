Long Lines Back Up At Hamilton County Early Voting Sites

Long lines were backing up at Hamilton County early voting sites with local voters taking part in deciding whether Donald Trump gets a second term or Joe Biden takes his place at the White House.

There were 5,937 votes cast on the first day of early voting on Wednesday.

It was about a 30-minute wait at the election headquarters just off Amnicola Highway as the line snaked around the parking lot.

An overflow parking lot was put into use and a uniformed officer was there to direct traffic.

The heavy foot traffic was in spite of the fact that the election office has already received over 9,000 ballots by mail.

The Amnicola site was the busiest with 1,787 ballots cast on Wednesday.

Brainerd had 1,349 and Northgate 1,242. At the Collegedale site, there were 1,195 votes cast.

Voters were also choosing a new U.S. Senator to take the place of Lamar Alexander, who is retiring. Bill Hagarty is the Republican candidate and Marquita Bradshaw the Democrat nominee.

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann is running for re-election.

Republican District 10 Senator Todd Gardenhire is opposed by Democrat Glenn Scruggs.

There are also state House races on the ballot as well as two city charter issues.