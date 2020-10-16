TDOT Contractor To Implement Weekend Closure Of U.S. 27 North On And Off Ramps At MLK Boulevard

Beginning on Friday at 7 p.m., contract crews working on the U.S. 27 reconstruction project in downtown Chattanooga will close the U.S. 27 northbound on and off ramps at Martin Luther King Blvd. These closures will be in place until Monday at 6 a.m. to allow the contractor to complete work on MLK Boulevard near U.S. 27 North.

Motorists should exercise caution when traveling through the construction zone and pay close attention to the posted detours and signage.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cell phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts at www.twitter.com/Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.