TDOT Contractor To Implement Weekend Closure Of U.S. 27 North On And Off Ramps At MLK Boulevard

Friday, October 16, 2020

Beginning on Friday at 7 p.m.,  contract crews working on the U.S. 27 reconstruction project in downtown Chattanooga will close the U.S. 27 northbound on and off ramps at Martin Luther King Blvd. These closures will be in place until Monday at 6 a.m. to allow the contractor to complete work on MLK Boulevard near U.S. 27 North.

Motorists should exercise caution when traveling through the construction zone and pay close attention to the posted detours and signage.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/TrafficTravelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cell phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts at www.twitter.com/Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages. 

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination.

Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.


Kelderick Tucker Charged With Aug. 21 Murder Of Montrell Fears In East Ridge; Is Found With Large Amount Of Marijuana

Top Hamilton County Salaries For 2020

East Ridge Police on Thursday took Kelderick M. Tucker, 27, into custody for criminal homicide, aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The charges stem from ... (click for more)

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries for 2020: (click for more)

Opinion

Wear A Mask Or Stay Home - And Response

I cannot understand why people are still testing positive. Are people not following the guidelines? Are they not wearing masks? I thought we were an intelligent race and given that the media broadcasts every little surge each and every day how is it possible people aren’t getting this? Good grief, Hamilton County, whether you like wearing masks or not, do it anyway and protect ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Seven Predictions

I do not know a Washington D.C. columnist by the name of Daniel Bobinski. To the best of my recollect, I have never read anything he has written until this week. Writing for a website, uncoverdc.com, Bobinski has just made seven predictions he is pretty sure will occur within the next month and, I find myself agreeing the likelihood of all seven is a pretty good bet. He is said ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols' Football Preview: UT Vs. Kentucky

No. 18/17 Tennessee will look to bounce back from last weekend's road setback this Saturday when the Vols host longtime SEC East rival Kentucky at Neyland Stadium. Despite having their SEC-leading eight-game win streak snapped at Georgia, the Vols still carry a five-game home winning streak into Saturday's contest against the Wildcats. A limited number of tickets for Saturday's ... (click for more)

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard Named Pre-Season First Team All-American

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky junior guard Rhyne Howard had one of the best seasons in program history last year and the star is already earning preseason praise as the 2020-21 season draws, earning preseason first-team All-America honors by Lindy’s Sports, the publication announced recently. On top of Howard’s All-America honor, Lindy’s Sports selected its preseason ... (click for more)


