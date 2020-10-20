Thrasher Bridge Work To Temporarily Close Lanes Over Chickamauga Dam

Motorists on Highway 153 across Chickamauga Dam should exercise caution while Tennessee Valley Authority work crews conduct routine maintenance of Thrasher Bridge during the overnight hours of Sunday.

"Bridge maintenance is necessary to ensure these pieces of vital transportation infrastructure continue to perform safely," officials said.

To help minimize traffic disruptions, work will begin at 8 p.m. Sunday and extend through to 6 a.m. Monday. Travel will be restricted to a single lane when workers are present. Chattanooga Police will be on hand to assist with traffic.



Workers may extend or reschedule the work during inclement weather.

"TVA will notify the public of any changes of the project schedule and appreciates the public’s understanding during this important work," officials said.