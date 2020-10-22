Catoosa And Whitfield Counties Have New Coronavirus Deaths; Georgia Adds 25 More To The Death Toll
Thursday, October 22, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been an additional 25 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,729.
There were 1,785 new cases as that total reached 345,535 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 30,829, up 153 from Wednesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 1,368 cases, up 7; 21 deaths, up 1; 81 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 902 cases, up 14; 28 deaths; 64 hospitalizations, up 1
Dade County: 337 cases, up 2; 5 deaths; 21 hospitalizations
Walker County: 1,801 cases, up 6; 43 deaths; 95 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 5,228 cases, up 53; 64 deaths, up 1; 267 hospitalizations, up 2