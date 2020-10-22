Catoosa And Whitfield Counties Have New Coronavirus Deaths; Georgia Adds 25 More To The Death Toll

 Thursday, October 22, 2020 80.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been an additional 25 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,729.

There were 1,785 new cases as that total reached 345,535 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations are at 30,829, up 153 from Wednesday. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 1,368 cases, up 7; 21 deaths, up 1; 81 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 902 cases, up 14; 28 deaths; 64 hospitalizations, up 1

Dade County: 337 cases, up 2; 5 deaths; 21 hospitalizations

Walker County: 1,801 cases, up 6; 43 deaths; 95 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 5,228 cases, up 53; 64 deaths, up 1; 267 hospitalizations, up 2

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

End In Sight For Patten Parkway Renovation


Opinion

Now Is Not The Time To Go After Google - And Response

Roy Exum: My Friend, Dr. Blake

A nice congratulatory advertisement appeared in the Wednesday editions of the Times Free Press that saluted Dr. Melanie Blake as being "a finalist" in the newspaper's contest as "Best General Practice Doctor." It was a classy thing for CHI Memorial Medical Group to do, especially in face of the fact my Dr. Blake is no longer seeing patients nor is employed by CHI Memorial. It was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Friend, Dr. Blake

A nice congratulatory advertisement appeared in the Wednesday editions of the Times Free Press that saluted Dr. Melanie Blake as being “a finalist” in the newspaper’s contest as “Best General Practice Doctor.” It was a classy thing for CHI Memorial Medical Group to do, especially in face of the fact my Dr. Blake is no longer seeing patients nor is employed by CHI Memorial. It was ... (click for more)

Sports

SOCON Announces 2021 Spring Football Schedule

The Southern Conference announced an eight-game schedule for the spring 2021 football season today. The Mocs have four home events on the slate, along with four road games, to determine the league champion. UTC opens at home against VMI on Feb. 20, followed by another home game on Feb. 27 against Wofford. The Mocs first road contest is at The Citadel on March 6, followed by an ... (click for more)

Zeca Announces Retirement From Chattanooga FC

Today, Jose “Zeca” Ferraz announced that after eight years with Chattanooga’s Football Club, he will retire from professional soccer. This Saturday October 24th, when Jose “Zeca” Ferraz takes the field for Chattanooga Football Club against Maryland Bobcats FC, it will be his last as a professional player with the club. “I’d like to thank everyone that’s been part of my journey” ... (click for more)


