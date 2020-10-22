Catoosa And Whitfield Counties Have New Coronavirus Deaths; Georgia Adds 25 More To The Death Toll

The Southern Conference announced an eight-game schedule for the spring 2021 football season today. The Mocs have four home events on the slate, along with four road games, to determine the league champion. UTC opens at home against VMI on Feb. 20, followed by another home game on Feb. 27 against Wofford. The Mocs first road contest is at The Citadel on March 6, followed by an ... (click for more)