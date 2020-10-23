Sheriff Jim Hammond And Chief Of Staff Gino Bennett Return Home After Hospitalizations For COVID-19

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond and Chief of Staff Gino Bennett are home after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Chief Deputy Austin Garrett said, “We are pleased to announce that both Sheriff Hammond and Chief of Staff Bennett have returned home to continue their recovery after a brief stay at a local medical facility due to their COVID-19 diagnosis.

"Sheriff Hammond and Chief Bennett will continue to quarantine under the guidance of their physicians.

"They are both in good spirits and hope to return to the HCSO administrative offices soon.

"We want to thank the community again for their prayers and well wishes for Sheriff Hammond and Chief Bennett as they recover.”