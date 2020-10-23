 Friday, October 23, 2020 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Vandal Attacks Continue On Businesses; Community Bank In Rossville Among Those Hit

Friday, October 23, 2020
Damage at the front of the Community Bank in Rossville has shifted customers to the back door
Damage at the front of the Community Bank in Rossville has shifted customers to the back door

Attacks by vandals breaking out windows at local businesses are continuing - even since they succeeded in temporarily shutting down the Bank of America on St. Elmo. 

That attack came Wednesday night, and Larry Rose Jr. of Rose Kawasaki on LaFayette Road said he was hit once again on Thursday morning. Mr. Rose said he left his business after leaving for the bank and post office around 9:30 a.m. When he got back around 11:30 a.m., there was a new hole in one of his front windows.

Mr. Rose said that came after damage to his store last year, then again on Oct. 10. In the latter incident, he said he was told by Chattanooga Police that they had gotten at least 40 calls of similar damage. He said that spree apparently began with damage to four businesses in Ringgold, then continued along LaFayette Road and onto Rossville Boulevard. He said there may have been as many as 100 businesses damaged overall. 

The Community Bank in Rossville is among the victims of recent attacks. The bank has a large piece of plywood where a window once stood out front. Customers now are directed to enter the bank through a presumably safer way - the back door off Spring Street.

Mr. Rose said the businesses damaged have been on the right side of the LaFayette Road to Rossville Boulevard route going toward Chattanooga as though a front passenger is doing the shooting with a rifle or slingshot and marbles.

He said he stayed late at his business on Wednesday night. After he got home, he was notified by his alarm company after midnight that there was a new strike.

Mr. Rose said he has never been able to find any type of projectile or marble from any attack. He said a recent one left "a hole in the window you could put a pen in" and caused the window to begin to split.

He said one shot went through a cardboard box on the other side of the window, but he still could locate no projectile.

Mr. Rose, who took over the motorcycle business from his father, said on one occasion last year he was at the store late and a shot came through that bounced off a wall and struck the back of his head. He said he also got glass splattered into his face on that occasion.

He said, "Businesses are already struggling due to the COVID, and this is only making things worse for a lot of business people.

"Also, one of these shots could hit somebody in the eye and put their eye out or strike them in the temple and kill them." 


October 23, 2020

Armed Forces Parade Rolls On Despite Pandemic

October 23, 2020

Cyrus Easley Charged With Attempted 2nd-Degree Murder In Shooting Of Devonte Hunter On Banks Road

October 23, 2020

Chattooga Has Another Coronavirus Death; Georgia Has 2,224 More Cases


Armed Forces Parade Rolls On Despite Pandemic

The 71st a nnual Armed Forces Parade was held on Friday in downtown Chattanooga - despite the ongoing pandemic. Citizens lined Market Street to express their thanks to the men and woman who are in the military and to first responders. Third District Congressman Chuck Fleischmann thanked Civilian Chairman Chris Dooley for staging the parade during this difficult time. Rep. Fleischmann ... (click for more)

Cyrus Easley Charged With Attempted 2nd-Degree Murder In Shooting Of Devonte Hunter On Banks Road

Cyrus Easley, 25, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder in the shooting of Devonte Hunter, 25, at the Easley home on Banks Road. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched on Wednesday at approximately 2:45 p.m., to the 2800 block of Banks Road on a report of a shooting. Upon arriving, deputies secured the scene and found that the victim ... (click for more)

The Courts' Role In Protecting Voting Rights

Nov. 3, Election Day, is right around the corner. Of course, voting is fundamental to elections. It is through voting we both give our consent to those we entrust to govern us and hold those governing us accountable. From our right to vote come many of our rights and freedoms. Every day seems to bring new stories about disputes over voting, many of which are pursued through lawsuits. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Faith, Family & Football

The most heralded player in any college football huddle is the one who got there via a “battlefield promotion.” These were always my personal favorites in the nearly 40 years I covered college football because, unlike a kid who head is swollen because some unknowing source decreed they were a “five star recruit” or a punk clown who changes his “commit” three times before his last ... (click for more)

Vols Set For Showdown With 2nd-Ranked Alabama

Tennessee will look to end its two-game skid this Saturday afternoon when the Vols host SEC rival Alabama at Neyland Stadium. Saturday's contest between the Vols and second-ranked Crimson Tide will mark the 103 rd meeting between the two storied programs. Tickets for Saturday's game are sold out. Gates open to the public two hours prior to kickoff at 1:30 p.m. BROADCAST ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: The 3rd Saturday In October

Since I became a Tennessee fan in the early 1960s, I have had very few happy "Third Saturdays in October." In fact, since 1960, Alabama has won 36 times, Tennessee 18 times, with three ties. In other words Tide fans have many more happy "Third Saturdays" than Vol fans have. In fact they've suffered for 13 straight years. I have five grandchildren and none of them were alive the ... (click for more)


