Dalton Police Department Seeks Suspect In Early Morning Shooting

The Dalton Police Department has warrants for the arrest of Randall Lee Hawkins, 29, for his role in an early morning shooting that left a Dalton man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his hip. The victim is expected to survive and recover.

Hawkins is wanted on warrants for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact authorities.

The shooting happened at 522 Straight Street Friday, shortly after 5 a.m. Police were dispatched to a report of a man with a gunshot wound at the residence and responding officers found Charles Gray, 63, on the porch in front of one of the apartments bleeding from his left hip. Officers provided first aid until EMS responded to take over the victim’s care.

Investigators then spoke with multiple witnesses who identified Hawkins as the shooter. Early indications from the investigation are that Mr. Gray and Hawkins were in a fight the day before the shooting over drugs and that the fight led to Hawkins returning to the residence Friday morning and shooting Mr. Gray. Hawkins then fled the scene in a black, late model passenger car.



Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Hawkins is asked to contact Detective Jacob Burger at 706-278-9085, extension 9-325 or call 911.

