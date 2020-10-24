Gas Leak On Dayton Boulevard Caused By Construction Mishap

A gas leak on Dayton Boulevard has prompted a high volume of 911 calls from residents in the area.

Crews on the scene are in the process of fixing the leak.

A construction mishap on Friday morning led to an eight-inch line being struck, releasing a copious amount of gas. This happened in the 5500 block of Dayton Boulevard next to Covenant Baptist Church.

Work has been underway, but the smell of gas has caused concern from many nearby residents and as a result, the 911 center has been flooded with calls.

Once the leak is repaired, it will take time for the smell to dissipate. Officials want citizens to know that the issue is being addressed.