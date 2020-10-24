 Saturday, October 24, 2020 71.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Convicted Felon Facing Charges After He Is Found With Pistol, $26,000 Cash

Saturday, October 24, 2020
James Joshua "Fat Deuce" Martin
A convicted felon is facing federal charges after he was found at a Chattanooga hotel with a pistol and $26,000 cash.

James Joshua "Fat Deuce" Martin, 26, is charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Law enforcement set up surveillance at the Hilton Garden Inn on Shallowford Village Drive on Thursday in an attempt to locate Martin. After he was seen opening the door on his Dodge Charger, and K-9 officer pulled in behind his vehicle.

Martin then ran back into the hotel. He was apprehended by officers who had been placed inside.

Officers found $6,000 on him. Upon searching room 413 where he had been staying, officers found another $20,000 in cash.

They also found a .40 caliber pistol lying on the center console of his vehicle.

In 2018, Martin was convicted of possession of marijuana with intent to sell. He was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison. He is currently on supervised release.

 

 

 


