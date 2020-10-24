 Saturday, October 24, 2020 71.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Senator Alexander Says California And New York Governors Should Trust FDA On Safety And Efficacy Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Saturday, October 24, 2020

The Chairman of the U.S. Senate health committee said on Saturday that the governors of New York and California should respect career scientists at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and stop second guessing the scientists’ decisions on the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.

 

He said, “The career scientists at the FDA set strict standards for safety and efficacy for COVID-19 vaccines.

The White House respected the scientists’ decisions and did not change a word. The governors of New York and California should show the same respect to the FDA career scientists that the White House did. Undermining the FDA’s gold standard of safety and efficacy by setting up state vaccine review panels could delay approval, discourage Americans from taking the vaccine, and cost lives.”

 

The governors have announced they are setting up their own state COVID-19 vaccine review panels. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said, “Frankly, I’m not going to trust the federal government’s opinion,” and California Governor Gavin Newsom said, “Of course we won't take anyone's word for it.”

 

Senator Alexander urged the governors not to interfere with the decisions of career scientists. “Every day Americans take the word of these scientists’ approval of safety and efficacy when we purchase 3.8 billion prescriptions each year,” he said.

 

The senator said that he had telephoned White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in October to urge the White House not to interfere with the standards set by career scientists at FDA. “The White House did exactly what I had urged. They respected those decisions and did not change a word. The governors of New York and California should show the same respect to the FDA career scientists that the White House did. Undermining the FDA’s gold standard of safety and efficacy by setting up state vaccine review panels could delay approval, discourage Americans from taking the vaccine, and cost lives,” Alexander said.

 

He said, “I would hope that these Democratic governors would instead focus their time and resources on planning to distribute the vaccine, and improving testing and contact tracing with the resources Congress has provided, rather than second guessing the efforts of FDA scientists.”


Catoosa And Dade Counties Each Have Another COVID Death; Georgia Has 1,846 New Cases

Catoosa And Dade Counties Each Have Another COVID Death; Georgia Has 1,846 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been an additional 42 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,808. There were 1,846 new cases as that total reached 349,605 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 31,046, up 97 from Friday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 1,387 cases, up 10; 22 deaths, up ... (click for more)

The Courts' Role In Protecting Voting Rights

Nov. 3, Election Day, is right around the corner. Of course, voting is fundamental to elections. It is through voting we both give our consent to those we entrust to govern us and hold those governing us accountable. From our right to vote come many of our rights and freedoms. Every day seems to bring new stories about disputes over voting, many of which are pursued through lawsuits. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

So, The Saturday Funnies calls on “the Riddler” and tells him we want one that is not too easy yet not too hard. Here’s the reply: “You are in a bar having a drink with an old friend when he proposes a wager. "Want to play a game?" he asks. "Sure, why not?" you reply. "Ok, here's how it works. You choose three possible outcomes of a coin toss, either heads-heads-heads; or ... (click for more)

Vols Set For Showdown With 2nd-Ranked Alabama

Tennessee will look to end its two-game skid this Saturday afternoon when the Vols host SEC rival Alabama at Neyland Stadium. Saturday's contest between the Vols and second-ranked Crimson Tide will mark the 103 rd meeting between the two storied programs. Tickets for Saturday's game are sold out. Gates open to the public two hours prior to kickoff at 1:30 p.m. BROADCAST ... (click for more)

John Shearer: Looking Into The Story Of Former Tennessee Football Coach Bowden Wyatt

While living in Knoxville from 2005-17 as a curious fan of University of Tennessee sports history, I one time looked through some old city directories at the McClung Historical Collection library in downtown Knoxville to see where some of the old Vol football coaches had lived. I found the Fox Den neighborhood address in Farragut where 1970s-era coach Bill Battle resided when ... (click for more)


