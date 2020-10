Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMBROCIO-REYNOSO, HIGINIO

2716 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

BALLARD, JAMES LAMONT

4018 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

---

BERNIER, DAVID RUSSELL

7640 MEADOW STREAM LOOP #102 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BROOKS, LULA MARIE

1004 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BROWN, MELTON EARL

2807 EAST 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

---

CANTRELL, ERICA NICOLE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

CAUDLE, ADAM J

6511 BALLARD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CHRISTOPHER, JERRI

314 MCBRIEN RD APT B27 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

COLEMAN, EUGENE LEE

201 EADS ST APT 424 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10

---

EATON, MATTHEW D

310 SANDY LANE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING WITHOUT PROPER ENDORSEMENT

---

ELLIS, CHRISTIAN BLAINE

703 NORTH BROOK HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FIELDS, WILLIAM K

5514 SEAGROVE LANE HXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GIBSON, JASON DAVIS

8701 GREEN GAP RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GA)

---

GILL, JOEY

7473 AUSTIN DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HARRIS, LUCAS J

4301 15TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HATFIELD, SEAN RYAN

8027 DAVIDSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214242

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

JOHNSON, TOMMY FITZGERALD

2101 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JULIAN, ANTHONY D

102 OYLER LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI

---

KEITH, KIRIAN LANE

8011 ROSEMERE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARD

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

LEE, KAMISHA MICHELLE

439 ESSEX AVENUE MEMPHIS, 38106

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)

---

MARSHALL, HEATHER KRISTEN

4019 ELDRIDGE VIEW RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MATHERLY, STEVEN PAUL

320 NEWMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

---

MOORE, CHARLES IZ

1401 SUGGS ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

NICHOLS, BRANDON LEE

324 HIDEAWAY LN SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Public Service Comm

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

OTT, CHRISTOPHER

508 WOODCROFT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

PACK, CHRISTOPHER LEE

1592 CAROLINE CT CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

PENNEY, DELORISE MAY

11645 GUTH ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 69 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

SIMPLE ASSAULT

---

PHILLIPS, RICKEY DONALD

3616 SHIRL JO LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

RAINES, TIMOTHY STEPHEN

851 MILLER RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

REED, TOMMERTRIC E

3307 EAST 43RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

EVADING ARREST

---

RICKETTS, ROBERT JOHN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

ROZELL, DAVID WAYNE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

INHALING, SELLING OR POSS.

GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSES---SHARBER, CHRISTOPHER STEVEN10961 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD LAKESITE, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTAMPERING WITH EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---STARGELL, DEWAYNE MARCEL2225 E26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---STEWART, ROBERT2913 ROSSVILLE BLVD ROSSVILLE,Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---STOKES, JOHN EDWARDPO BOX 405 GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTY $10,000---TATE, ARIEL MARISSA3030 MARY WALKER PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATIONAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)FAILURE TO APPEAR---TERRY, CLARA M900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD AP R314 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 81 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICEDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WARNOCK, AARON M373 GOODWILL ROAD APT 2 CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WHITING, CHRISTIAN GRANT3319 CHAR MAC LN CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFELONY POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VIUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL BY MINOR---WILLIAMS, MARCUS TRAMMELL1216 Poplar St Chattanooga, 374023839Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND