Here is the Walker County arrest report for Oct. 19-25:

PERALES RUDY NMN H/M 31 OFFICER WALKER FALSE ST, HINDERING, OBSTRUCTION

POTEET JEREMY GORDON W/M 45 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION

LEONARD DREW DILLION W/M 31 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

DUPREE GRAYSON SHERMAN W/M 53 OFFICER MILLER

WHEELER MALACHI DEIANGALO B/M 19 OFFICER BROOME PROBATION VIOLATION

FREEMAN CONNOR DEVAN W/M 28 SELF SIMPLE BATTERY FVA

MILLER EDWARD DESHAWN B/M 37 OFFICER MILLER AGG ASSAULT X5, POSS OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON

GROOMES TIMOTHY MAUNCE W/M 35 OFFICER BREWER PROBATION VILATION, POSS OF METH

NATION DAKOTA ANDERSON W/M 24 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION

ORTIZ SAMUEL ELI H/M 33 BAIL ENFORCEMENT BOND SURRENDER

DANIEL TANA LEIGH W/F 42 OFFICER THOMASON CRIMINAL TRESSPASS, ELDERLY ABUSE

KELLEY MARTINEZ ROMONE B/M 39 OFFICER JONES SUSP.

LICENSE

QUALLS KRISTY MICHELLE W/F 42 OFFICER THOMASON SUSP. LICENSE, TAG LIGHT, CONTEMPT OF COURT

WRIGHT CHRIS LYNN W/M 40 RPD WARRANT

VINES JASON MARCUS W/M 43 OFFICER BREWER SIMPLE BATTERY FVA

YOUNCE DANIEL DEWAYNE W/M 35 OFFICER CPD DUI, SUSPENDED LIC., NO INSURANCE, PUI

HALL HILLARY DANIELLE W/F 28 **** OFFICER COPPOCK SIMPLE BATTERY (FVA)

BROWN WENDY MICHELLE W/F 36 **** OFFICER WINKLER PROBATION (F)

DENTON JAMES CLINTON W/M 49 **** OFFICER WINKLER DRIVING ON SUSPNEDED

WHEELER WYATT GRIFFIN W/M 21 **** OFFICER ALFORD DUI

JUV JUV JUB W/M ** **** SRO ****

ANGELA DUSTIN JAY W/M 32 **** *****

SAINE VINCENT LAMAR W/M 44 **** OFFICER TERRY POSS OF METH, PROBATION (F)

FINCHER TRISHA GAYLE W/F 31 **** OFFICER TERRY POSS OF METH, POSS OF SCHEDULE IV

BURKHART MICHAEL ERVIN W/M 38 **** OFFICER MILLER PROBATION (F)

GRAHAM HOWARD NICK W/M 51 **** SELF THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING

SONGER SAMANTHA ANN W/F 43 **** SELF THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING

AVANS BYRAN JOHNATHAN W/M 38 **** OFFICER MILLER PROBATION (F)

CAMPBELL KAREN RENEE W/F 29 **** OFFICER GILLELAND SIMPLE BATTERY

GOSS, JR RICKEY ANTHONY W/M 49 **** OFFICER HOLLAND CRIMINAL TRESPASS, BATTERY, POSS OF METH WITH INTENT

YOUNG JESSICA LEIGH W/F 40 **** OFFICER HOLLAND PAROLE, POSS OF METH WITH INTENT

WOLFE AARON ANDREW W/M 44 **** OFFICER REYNOLDS DUI

GIRALDO JUAN CARLOS H/M 45 OFFICER EVANS DUI, TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, EXPIRED TAG

TIPTON JAMES CLAYTON W/M 34 OFFICER KIRBY POSS OF METH, ARSON, POSS OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

CROWE MICHAEL ANTHONY W/M 35 OFFICER SIMPSON PROBATION (F), OBSTRUCTION OF LEO (M), ESCAPE (F) (X2), BATTERY

MILLS ASHLEY NICOLE W/M 33 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION (F)

ASHER JOHN DAVID W/M 43 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION (F)

NICHOLSON RYAN ALBERT W/M 34 OFFICER MILLER TRANSACTION FRAUD

REID THADDUS EUGENE B/M 30 OFFICER CAMPBELL SHOPLIFTING

PEDIGO SABRINA LANE W/F 43 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION (F)

MARTIN DONALD ADAM W/M 49 OFFICER CAMPBELL

BROOME DEBORAH ANNETTE W/F 60 OFFICER CAMPBELL DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LOGAN MICHAEL BRANDON W/M 27 OFFICER COOK DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, SPEEDING

WOOD TIMOTHY SCOTT W/M 41 OFFICER FOUTS DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

RACKLEY BRANDON TYLER W/M 22 SELF AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HICKMAN EMILY MADISON W/F 18 OFFICER GILBREATH LOITERING AND PROWLING, MARIJUANA – POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ

FORDNEY SHANNON ELAINE W/F 32 STANFIELD FALSE STATEMENTS AND WRITINGS

BURKHART CARRIE LYNNE W/F 38 OFFICER LANG RPD CRIMINAL TRESPASS – MISD

VERNON CHELESEA NICOLE W/F 35 OFFICER KING GSP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

BALILES MARK WORTH W/M 54 OFFICER HINCH FALSE REPORT OF A CRIME

WORKMAN MISTY NICOLE W/F 39 HINCH THEFT BY TAKING – MISD

GRAY TESSY LANETTE W/F 44 OFFICER HOUSER LPD DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE/DRUGS, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, DRUGS NOT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE ON PERSON

LITTLEJOHN BRANDON LLOYD W/M 35 OFFICER DYE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

MILLER ETHAN KYLE W/M 27 DADE CO WARRANT

WARD NATHAN MICHAEL W/M 21 OFFICER HINCH PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY

LAWSON HEATHER LYNN W/F 35 OFFICER COKER LPD POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, DRUGS NOT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

WOOTEN MICHAEL VINSON W/M 37 OFFICER COKER LPD DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CAGLE STEPHANIE LON W/F 44 OFFICER MULLIS RPD DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, OPEN CONTAINER, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

RAMOS JORDY RODRIGO W/M 18 OFFICER HUGGINS RPD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, IMPROPER RIGHT TURN

HUNTER DEREK LAMAR W/M 34 OFFICER HOUSER LPD DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, OPEN CONTAINER, DRIVER TO EXERCISE PROPER USE OF RADIO AND MOBILE TELEPHONES, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, TAILLIGHTS/LENSES REQUIRED, SEATBELT VIOLATION

TAPASCO FERNEY ALEJANDRO H/M 45 OFFICER MULLIS RPD SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA

FAIRBANKS RODERICK P. B/M 22 OFFICER THOMASON GIVING FALSE INFORMATION, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 1ST DEGREE, BURGLARY 1ST DEGREE, CRIMINAL TRESPASS – MISD

MIRANDA AMBER MARIE W/F 29 OFFICER HENRY FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD

WALTER WILLIAM JOSEPH W/M 22 OFFICER BREWER OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD, TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE – FELONY

ELLIS TANNER MICHEAL W/M 23 OFFICER BREWER AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, RECKLESS DRIVING, AGGRESSIVE DRIVING

PICKARD VADA LEANNE W/F 21 OFFICER WILLIAMSON LPD PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

MCFALLS JACOB BRADLEY W/M 22 OFFICER CAMP PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

MENDEZ HERBER RAMOS H/M 41 OFFICER HUGGINS RPD DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE, OPEN CONTAINER

JACKSON BOBBY OWEN W/M 43 OFFICER COPPOCK AGGRAVATED ASSAULT – FVA, SIMPLE ASSAULT – FVA, AGGRAVATED BATTERY, FALSE IMPRISONMENT

HUGHES JEREMY BRYAN W/M 20 OFFICER WILLIAMSON LPD HIT AND RUN, HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

FISHER JAMES HAROLD W/M 51 OFFICER LINDER CPD SIMPLE ASSAULT – FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE