Tennessee, Georgia Senators Vote To Confirm Amy Barrett To Supreme Court; She Is Approved 52-48

Tennessee and Georgia senators were among those voting to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday. Judge Barrett was confirmed by a vote of 52 to 48. She previously served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. Judge Barrett is a mother of seven and is now the youngest member currently serving on the Supreme Court.

Senator Lamar Alexander said, “I voted to confirm Judge Barrett because she demonstrates all the characteristics I look for in a judge - respect for the law, intelligence, scholarship, integrity, and steady temperament.

She is well-qualified and has said she will decide cases based upon the law, not her personal views. I have no doubt she will make an excellent Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.”

Senator Marsha Blackburn said, “We have learned three things from this process:

“First, Judge Barrett is an eminently qualified constitutionalist who will serve our nation honorably as a Supreme Court Justice. Judge Barrett avoided traps when asked to pre-commit to outcomes on contentious issues, even as Democrats condescendingly accused her of not understanding recusal rules. She assured us of her commitment to independence and impartiality, and promised to serve with integrity and fairness. She will be a fair jurist and inspire women across the nation to ‘go get it.’

“Second, the Democrats want to turn the federal judiciary into a superlegislature to push progressive policies they cannot advance through Congress. The left is worried that a constitutionalist judge will prohibit their implementation of government-run health care. Their scare tactics include baseless claims that those with pre-existing conditions will lose coverage, when the reality is that just weeks ago, Democrats killed Republican efforts to reaffirm protections for those with pre-existing conditions in our proposal for more COVID-19 relief. In their efforts to discredit Judge Barrett, Democrats revealed their true intentions: to use the court as a means to a political end.

“Third, the left’s intolerance hurts all women. All Americans saw how the mainstream media mischaracterized Judge Barrett. My colleagues’ questions showed how little Democrats got to know her, and how fast they rushed to judgment about her supposed views, qualities and accomplishments. Independent-thinking women should not be made to feel like their beliefs are any less valuable than those prescribed by leftist leaders who purport to speak for all women. We all have our own minds, as Judge Barrett said in the hearing.

“Tonight, I was pleased to vote to confirm Judge Barrett to the Supreme Court, and I look forward to calling her Justice Barrett.”

Senator David Perdue said, “Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an accomplished, experienced jurist and a brilliant legal mind. Throughout her impressive career, Judge Barrett has demonstrated her commitment to preserving the Constitution and the American rule of law. I have no doubt that she will consider every case fairly and with an open mind, just as she said she would.

“It is my high honor to support the confirmation of Judge Barrett to the United States Supreme Court. As the first mother of school-age children confirmed to the Supreme Court, Judge Barrett will continue to be a trailblazer and an inspiration for all Americans. Despite the Democrats’ attempts to obstruct her nomination, Judge Barrett has prevailed and earned this prestigious spot on our nation’s highest court. I congratulate Judge Barrett on her confirmation and thank her and her family for their willingness to serve the American people.”

Senator Kelly Loeffler said, “Justice Amy Coney Barrett is an exceptional jurist, a devoted wife and mother, and I believe will be known for being one of the preeminent legal minds in our country’s history. As the first U.S. Senator to call for the nomination and confirmation of a new Associate Justice to the Supreme Court, I was honored to vote to confirm Judge Barrett’s nomination to our nation’s highest Court.

“I voted to confirm Justice Barrett because she will interpret the law as written, uphold the Constitution and protect individual liberties guaranteed to every American that are unfortunately far too often under attack.

“Sadly, Senate Democrats decided to try to block this confirmation - all while holding up coronavirus relief for hardworking Americans. Nonetheless, Senate Republicans stood with precedent - and the will of the American people - to fulfill our duty and confirm Amy Coney Barrett.

“Justice Barrett has already proven herself to be a true defender of the Constitution as an originalist who will protect our rights. I firmly believe Amy Coney Barrett will go down as one of the strongest Supreme Court Justices in our country’s history, and her confirmation today is a victory for America.”

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann said, “Today is a tremendous day for the United States judicial system. I am proud of my colleagues in the Senate who voted to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett. She is a fantastic legal mind and will be an excellent addition to the United States Supreme Court.

"I have faith Judge Barrett will uphold the rule of law, as she said in her opening remarks before the Senate Judiciary Committee, ‘It was the content of Justice Scalia's reasoning that shaped me. His judicial philosophy was straightforward: A judge must apply the law as written, not as the judge wishes it were.’ I wish soon to be Justice Amy Coney Barrett the best as she takes on this historic role.”

Bill Hagerty, Republican nominee for Senate, said, “Congratulations to Judge Amy Coney Barrett – our next associate justice of the Supreme Court. Judge Barrett proved herself highly qualified to serve on the Supreme Court. She is a well-respected jurist – a solid constitutionalist, who will steadfastly serve our nation. Judge Barrett will be an impartial and stalwart interpreter of the Constitution, not a policymaker who will create new laws consistent with an activist agenda. I commend the Republican Senate for fulfilling their constitutional duty, by providing advice and consent and conducting a hearing to fill the Supreme Court vacancy.

"Judge Barrett’s confirmation is a vital step in protecting our constitutional rights. Should the Democrats retaliate by attempting to pack the court with liberal activist judges, I will - if elected as Tennessee’s U.S. Senator - oppose any effort to make the Supreme Court into a rubber stamp for the Democrats’ left-wing agenda.”