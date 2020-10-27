 Tuesday, October 27, 2020 71.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Associate Of Man Charged In Fire That Burned 2 Officers Is Taken Into Custody

Tuesday, October 27, 2020
John Edward Stokes
John Edward Stokes

A suspect in a burglary that led to Robert Allen Vandergriff’s arson in which two officers suffered burns has now been arrested.                         

A Hixson Pike resident reported a burglary to his storage unit in August. He told police that the previous day, the door to his storage unit was damaged, but not destroyed to the point where items could be stolen.

Police said security footage of the next day showed suspects returning to the unit and causing what was called “extensive damage” to several units. Police said once they entered the units, suspects damaged the Honda Del Sol inside, but were unable to take it.

However, police said suspects were able to steal a 1966 Mustang and 1976 El Camino also inside the storage unit. Later that day, a witness told police they observed the suspects utilizing the El Camino to commit another burglary on Ely Road.

The witness told police they saw Robert Vandergriff, Christopher Davis, and John Edward Stokes, 49, unloading items from that burglary, and from other storage units around where the El Camino was stored. Police said Vandergriff ran from police when confronted, and set fire to a residence he had barricaded himself into.

Last Thursday, an officer responded to a call on Cuscomilla Trail. A witness called and said John Stokes was at the residence and had several warrants. Upon arrival, police said they told Stokes they were about to enter the house after being let in by other residents.

Police said they found Stokes and another woman “hidden” in a room in the front of the house. Police said the woman with him was loud and attempted to draw attention away from Stokes. However, Stokes was taken into custody and transported to the county jail.

Stokes is charged with two counts of theft of property over $10,000, three burglary counts, three vandalism counts, theft of property over $1,000, aggravated burglary, and vandalism.


October 27, 2020

Associate Of Man Charged In Fire That Burned 2 Officers Is Taken Into Custody

October 27, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 26, 2020

Work Continues On Damaged Gas Line On Dayton Boulevard


A suspect in a burglary that led to Robert Allen Vandergriff’s arson in which two officers suffered burns has now been arrested. A Hixson Pike resident reported a burglary to his storage unit ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, JOHN CARTER 8928 PRAIRE SCHOONER CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRINKING ... (click for more)

Repairs continue on the natural gas main damaged last week by a contractor working on a digging project unrelated to Chattanooga Gas near the 5500 block of Dayton Boulevard. Natural gas service, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Associate Of Man Charged In Fire That Burned 2 Officers Is Taken Into Custody

A suspect in a burglary that led to Robert Allen Vandergriff’s arson in which two officers suffered burns has now been arrested. A Hixson Pike resident reported a burglary to his storage unit in August. He told police that the previous day, the door to his storage unit was damaged, but not destroyed to the point where items could be stolen. Police said security footage of ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, JOHN CARTER 8928 PRAIRE SCHOONER CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR --- BENNETT, MARK WENDALL 4709 COLONIAL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FAILURE TO APPEAR --- ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Must Love

I feel it too. It is easy to hate. Maybe we could try harder to love. Hate seeps into our bones, rules our integrity, and convinces us to forsake those we love. Hate is toxic. It spreads to our neighbors; people we once trusted. It spreads to our coworkers and friends; people who once trusted us. We lose sight of what truly matters. That is what we have in common now. Is ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Trump & The J-Word

There have been a bunch of times in my half-century as a writer when people – especially other writers – have called me out for being different. That in itself isn’t a bad thing (I rather like it), but Alf Van Hoose, the legendary sports editor, told me once in a crowd, “You are a rarity … you’ll put the word ‘Jesus’ in a paragraph, and I appreciate that.” But it’s true - the scariest ... (click for more)

Sports

Roadrunners Come Up Short In Bid For Fifth-Straight Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate Title

The Roadrunners didn't get their fifth-straight win in the event, but they made a furious comeback that came up just short as Dalton State finished 2 nd with an 869 (+5) in the Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate at The Links at Kahite in Vonore, Tenn. on Saturday and Sunday. Host Tennessee Wesleyan finished in 1 st at 863 (-1), just 6 strokes in front of the Roadrunners. Reinhardt ... (click for more)

Lady Roadrunner Cross Country Team Edged 37-38 Southeastern At South Carolina Meet

The Roadrunners traveled to Bluffton, South Carolina in search of good NAIA competition. They found it in 17th-ranked Southeastern (Fla.). The race was intense and was a nail biter for the full five kilometers. The Lady Birds ran well but came up one point short of beating Southeastern. The final tally was 37 to 38, with both teams easily outpacing third place Ave Maria (Fla.) who ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors