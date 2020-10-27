 Tuesday, October 27, 2020 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

City Council Delays Vote On Allowing "Docked" Scooters After Raising Several Concerns

Tuesday, October 27, 2020

A planned vote on allowed "docked" scooters to operate in Chattanooga through the city's bicycle for rent program has been delayed.

A vote had been set next Tuesday to allow Shift Transit to add electric scooters to its fleet of standard bicycle and electric bikes.

However, council members decided to first draw up some guidelines for operation of the new array of scooters.

Blythe Bailey, city transportation director, said a six-month pilot program is planned with no more than 30 scooters available.

He said, "It's a very controlled experiment. We can pull these vehicles at any time."

Mr. Bailey said one plus was that the scooters would have to be returned to docking stations just as bicycles do and would not be left lying around the city as has occurred in some places.

He said helmets would not be required since helmets are required for riders up to age 16, but the scooters cannot be rented by anyone under 18.

Mr. Bailey said it was found there is no prohibition on riding the scooters on sidewalks. He said they would be governed to go no higher than 20 mph.

He said he would provide information to the council on crash rates and complaints and the six months would "sunset" so the council could then decide whether to continue it.

Mr. Bailey said Knoxville set the maximum scooter speed at 15 mph. He said they are not allowed on sidewalks or greenways there.

He stated, "I'm not going to deploy these if the council does not support the program."

Councilman Ken Smith, who has been a foe of the scooters in the past, asked that each of the scooters be marked with an identifiable number and he also called for starting out with a limited number of scooters.

Councilman Anthony Byrd said, "It bothers me that with the overwhelming issues we have with these that we are back here again with these scooters."

He said it would be another issue for police officers to contend with. He said, "It seems like we're asking for more problems."

Councilwoman Carol Berz said, "I'm really torn about this. I don't like these things. They're dangerous. I don't care a lick if they are docked or dock-less."

She added, "The problem is not whether they run over pedestrians (on sidewalks), it's the bashed-in brains problem (on the streets)."

Councilman Erskine Oglesby said an ordinance is needed that applies to all scooters. He said, "I see a scooter phenomenon coming to our city pretty soon." Councilman Jerry Mitchell, who said he wants to give the scooters a try, said that phenomenon "is already here." 

Councilman Darrin Ledford called the experiment "very risky," though he liked the idea of them being docked.

He said, "If a scooter going 20 mph hits a pedestrian, we've got a problem."

City Attorney Phil Noblett said, "The plaintiff's lawyer would like that."

 

 

 


October 27, 2020

Repairs to the natural gas main damaged by a contractor working on a digging project unrelated to Chattanooga Gas near the 5500 block of Dayton Boulevard in Chattanooga are complete, and gas ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had one more death from the coronavirus on Tuesday, as the toll climbed to 110. There were 133 new cases, compared to 100 on Monday, bringing the total to 12,202. There have been ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 17 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,844. There were 1,491 new cases as that total reached 353,372 ... (click for more)



Repairs Completed On Damaged Gas Line On Dayton Boulevard

Repairs to the natural gas main damaged by a contractor working on a digging project unrelated to Chattanooga Gas near the 5500 block of Dayton Boulevard in Chattanooga are complete, and gas is fully restored. Officials said, "We appreciate the patience of residents in the surrounding area who were impacted by this incident, and the assistance from EPB and the Chattanooga Fire ... (click for more)

Hamilton County COVID Cases Increase By 133 And 1 More Death

Hamilton County had one more death from the coronavirus on Tuesday, as the toll climbed to 110. There were 133 new cases, compared to 100 on Monday, bringing the total to 12,202. There have been 100 or more new cases in Hamilton County for the last seven days. There have been 10,978 people recover from the virus in the county, 90 percent, and there are currently 1,144 active ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Must Love

I feel it too. It is easy to hate. Maybe we could try harder to love. Hate seeps into our bones, rules our integrity, and convinces us to forsake those we love. Hate is toxic. It spreads to our neighbors; people we once trusted. It spreads to our coworkers and friends; people who once trusted us. We lose sight of what truly matters. That is what we have in common now. Is ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Trump & The J-Word

There have been a bunch of times in my half-century as a writer when people – especially other writers – have called me out for being different. That in itself isn’t a bad thing (I rather like it), but Alf Van Hoose, the legendary sports editor, told me once in a crowd, “You are a rarity … you’ll put the word ‘Jesus’ in a paragraph, and I appreciate that.” But it’s true - the scariest ... (click for more)

Sports

Roadrunners Come Up Short In Bid For Fifth-Straight Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate Title

The Roadrunners didn't get their fifth-straight win in the event, but they made a furious comeback that came up just short as Dalton State finished 2 nd with an 869 (+5) in the Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate at The Links at Kahite in Vonore, Tenn. on Saturday and Sunday. Host Tennessee Wesleyan finished in 1 st at 863 (-1), just 6 strokes in front of the Roadrunners. Reinhardt ... (click for more)

Lady Roadrunner Cross Country Team Edged 37-38 Southeastern At South Carolina Meet

The Roadrunners traveled to Bluffton, South Carolina in search of good NAIA competition. They found it in 17th-ranked Southeastern (Fla.). The race was intense and was a nail biter for the full five kilometers. The Lady Birds ran well but came up one point short of beating Southeastern. The final tally was 37 to 38, with both teams easily outpacing third place Ave Maria (Fla.) who ... (click for more)


