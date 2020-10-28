Man, 39, In Critical Condition After Being Shot Multiple Times On Highway 58

A 39-year-old man was in critical condition after being shot multiple times on Tuesday at Highway 58.

Police said the incident happened at 4500 Highway 58, which is the location of Wendy's.

At approximately 4:54 a.m., a Chattanooga police officer was in the area of 4500 Highway 58 when he heard multiple gunshots coming from nearby.

He was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Upon arrival, the CPD officer located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers secured the crime scene. The suspect fled prior to police arrival.