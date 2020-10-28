 Wednesday, October 28, 2020 69.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Man, 39, In Critical Condition After Being Shot Multiple Times On Highway 58

Wednesday, October 28, 2020
A 39-year-old man was in critical condition after being shot multiple times on Tuesday at Highway 58.
 
Police said the incident happened at 4500 Highway 58, which is the location of Wendy's.
 
At approximately 4:54 a.m., a Chattanooga police officer was in the area of 4500 Highway 58 when he heard multiple gunshots coming from nearby.
 
Upon arrival, the CPD officer located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
 
Officers secured the crime scene. The suspect fled prior to police arrival.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Chattanooga Police Officer Involved In Shooting Early Tuesday Morning; Clifton Gorman Spencer, Jr., 35, Was Killed

Man, 84, Dies Due To Injuries In Car Accident On Oct. 8


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, TRAVIS C 1214 VITTOE RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 --- BECK VALLE, KURSTIE LENNA 2713 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police Officer Involved In Shooting Early Tuesday Morning; Clifton Gorman Spencer, Jr., 35, Was Killed

A Chattanooga Police officer was involved in a fatal shooting early Tuesday morning. Clifton Gorman Spencer, Jr., 35, was the man killed. At approximately 7:52 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 7300 block of Standifer Gap Road on a report of a domestic disorder with a weapon call. The reporting person said that the suspect was armed with a handgun and that she was hiding ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Must Love

I feel it too. It is easy to hate. Maybe we could try harder to love. Hate seeps into our bones, rules our integrity, and convinces us to forsake those we love. Hate is toxic. It spreads to our neighbors; people we once trusted. It spreads to our coworkers and friends; people who once trusted us. We lose sight of what truly matters. That is what we have in common now. Is ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Bunch Of Hogwash

There are those who fault Donald Trump for the unkind divisiveness that is “the second plague” roiling the United States right now. But did you notice that when the brilliant Amy Coney Barrett was approved by the Senate to become our newest Supreme Court Justice, the entirety of “those” Democrat Senators voted against her? I tend to believe many who voted ‘no’ would actually support ... (click for more)

Sports

Roadrunners Come Up Short In Bid For Fifth-Straight Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate Title

The Roadrunners didn't get their fifth-straight win in the event, but they made a furious comeback that came up just short as Dalton State finished 2 nd with an 869 (+5) in the Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate at The Links at Kahite in Vonore, Tenn. on Saturday and Sunday. Host Tennessee Wesleyan finished in 1 st at 863 (-1), just 6 strokes in front of the Roadrunners. Reinhardt ... (click for more)

Lady Roadrunner Cross Country Team Edged 37-38 Southeastern At South Carolina Meet

The Roadrunners traveled to Bluffton, South Carolina in search of good NAIA competition. They found it in 17th-ranked Southeastern (Fla.). The race was intense and was a nail biter for the full five kilometers. The Lady Birds ran well but came up one point short of beating Southeastern. The final tally was 37 to 38, with both teams easily outpacing third place Ave Maria (Fla.) who ... (click for more)


