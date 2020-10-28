October 28, 2020
The city Industrial Development Board on Monday will be asked to approve an "East Chattanooga Rising" Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District at the former Harriet Tubman site.
The TIF project ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
(click for more)
The city Industrial Development Board on Monday will be asked to approve an "East Chattanooga Rising" Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District at the former Harriet Tubman site.
The TIF project would then go on to the City Council for its approval.
The project is built around plans by Nippon Paint to invest $59 million on a 28.94-acre site.
Some $4 million in infrastructure ... (click for more)
I’ve tried three times this week to vote at the Collegedale early voting place. Each time I’ve been there, the line was not only around the building, but it stretched at least another block (or two) into the adjacent parking lot.
I realize that it is easy for someone like me to criticize the ones running the election, but I feel criticism is deserved in this case. If they cared ... (click for more)
There are those who fault Donald Trump for the unkind divisiveness that is “the second plague” roiling the United States right now. But did you notice that when the brilliant Amy Coney Barrett was approved by the Senate to become our newest Supreme Court Justice, the entirety of “those” Democrat Senators voted against her? I tend to believe many who voted ‘no’ would actually support ... (click for more)
The Roadrunners didn't get their fifth-straight win in the event, but they made a furious comeback that came up just short as Dalton State finished 2 nd with an 869 (+5) in the Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate at The Links at Kahite in Vonore, Tenn. on Saturday and Sunday.
Host Tennessee Wesleyan finished in 1 st at 863 (-1), just 6 strokes in front of the Roadrunners. Reinhardt ... (click for more)
The Roadrunners traveled to Bluffton, South Carolina in search of good NAIA competition. They found it in 17th-ranked Southeastern (Fla.). The race was intense and was a nail biter for the full five kilometers. The Lady Birds ran well but came up one point short of beating Southeastern. The final tally was 37 to 38, with both teams easily outpacing third place Ave Maria (Fla.) who ... (click for more)