Early And Absentee Voting Turnout Tops 2.1 Million In Tennessee

Thursday, October 29, 2020
By the close of polls on Wednesday, the 13th day of early voting for the Nov. 3 presidential election, 2,109,156 voters cast their ballot early or absentee by-mail.
Statewide, this is a 38 percent increase of early in-person and absentee by-mail votes cast compared to 2016, with each county reporting higher numbers than ever before.
 
“These record numbers demonstrate Tennessee voter’s confidence in the safe, sensible and responsible administration of this election,” said Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett.
“County elections officials are doing a great job helping voters have a smooth voting experience.”
 
Thursday is the final day of early voting.
 
Voters can find their early voting and Election Day hours, polling locations and more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com. The GoVoteTN app is free to download in the App Store or Google Play.
 
Tennessee voters will need to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A Tennessee driver license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable. More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found on sos.tn.gov or by calling toll free 1-877-850-4959.
 
While visiting the polls, Tennesseans are encouraged to wear a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters.
 
For early voting turnout updates, follow the Secretary of State’s social media channels Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.
 
For more information about early voting in Tennessee, go to GoVoteTN.com or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

October 29, 2020

October 29, 2020

Riot Charge Dismissed Against One Of Ringleaders In Assault On County Courthouse; Sylvester Gets 30 Days Suspended, 2 Days Community Service On Disorderly Conduct

October 29, 2020

Signal Mountain Middle/High To Go To Remote Learning Thursday Due To Power Loss


A riot charge against one of the ring leaders in an effort to storm the Hamilton County Courthouse on May 31 has been dismissed. Thomas Luke Sylvester, 34, at the same time pleaded guilty to ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Middle/High will need to move to remote learning day today due to a tree falling on a power line and cutting power to the school a short time ago. Officials said, "EPB has ... (click for more)



Emergency Road Closures Announced Due To Flooding

The Chattanooga Department of Transportation has announced the following locations are closed or are have lane closures due to flooding: • 3400 Brannon Ave.; • 2008 Dodson Ave.; • 827 Lower Mill Road; • 776 Mountain Creek Road; • 1700 Polk St; • 3200 Amnicola Hwy. at Stuart Street; • E 19th at Washington Street; and • 600 E 19th St. These are the known ... (click for more)

Earl Freudenberg: Mayor, City Council, Please Help The Vitally Needed Forgotten Child Fund

I write this letter for informational purposes. Having worked in the Forgotten Child Fund from 1966 to the early 2000’s I know the fund's purpose as I’m very concerned about the organization's future. Officer Johnny Wright founded the fund. His idea came about in 1962. In those early days Officer Wright got a lot of help from then WRGP, Channel 3, Roy Morris, Tommy Eason, Bill ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "We Are Not Animals!"

It is the saddest scene you can ever witness: The father of a mentally-ill son standing before the harsh lights of news cameras – this not 24 hours after his 27-year-old rushed the police with a knife and was killed by responding gunfire – and publicly begging for calm. “I don’t condone no violence – tearing up the city, looting in the stores – and all this chaos. This makes us ... (click for more)

Lee University's George Starr Selected For TSWA Hall Of Fame

The Tennessee Sports Writers Association announced its Hall of Fame class for 2021 on Thursday, which includes Larry Taft (Nashville), Maurice Patton (Nashville/Columbia) and George Starr (Cleveland). The 2021 induction ceremony is scheduled for July 8 at Cumberland University, with Taft, Patton and Starr joining the Class of 2020 (Tommy Bryan, Teresa Walker, Mark Wiedmer). ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: College Football Playoff Thoughts

We are at the midway point in this abbreviated college football season and the College Football Playoffs are really not that far away. As of this week, there are several teams remaining that are unbeaten and that includes perennial powers Clemson and Alabama. With that scenario, it could be that there will be no one-loss teams to make the playoffs. That remains to be seen. One of ... (click for more)


