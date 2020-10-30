 Friday, October 30, 2020 55.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Antoine Deandre Allen, 20, Was Shooting Victim In 8000 Block Of Standifer Gap Road Wednesday Night

The victim in a fatal shooting in East Brainerd has been identified as Antoine Deandre Allen, 20. 

 

The shooting happened late Wednesday night.

 

The body was discovered in the 8000 block of Standifer Gap Road.

 


Woman Charged After Taking Items From House Where Uncle Had Lived

Large Drug Cache Found At 814 S. Seminole Dr.; 4 Arrested

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Police responded to a Thursday burglary on Glenridge Lane, and spoke to a witness. The witness told police they saw a truck in the driveway of the burglarized house, and someone inside the garage ... (click for more)

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at 814 S. Seminole Dr., on Thursday and found a large cache of drugs. Those inside the residence included Orion Rodgers, 37; Kimberly Phillips, 52; ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Woman Charged After Taking Items From House Where Uncle Had Lived

Police responded to a Thursday burglary on Glenridge Lane, and spoke to a witness. The witness told police they saw a truck in the driveway of the burglarized house, and someone inside the garage with a flashlight. When police made their way to the house, they encountered Jodie Lynn Evans, 41. Police said she had a head lamp, pliers, and was wearing gloves. Police said she told ... (click for more)

Large Drug Cache Found At 814 S. Seminole Dr.; 4 Arrested

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at 814 S. Seminole Dr., on Thursday and found a large cache of drugs. Those inside the residence included Orion Rodgers, 37; Kimberly Phillips, 52; Timothy Raines, 43, and Cheryl Carpenter, 54. Police said those present were read their Miranda Rights, and understood those rights. Law enforcement then searched the residence and found ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: Mayor, City Council, Please Help The Vitally Needed Forgotten Child Fund

I write this letter for informational purposes. Having worked in the Forgotten Child Fund from 1966 to the early 2000’s I know the fund's purpose as I’m very concerned about the organization's future. Officer Johnny Wright founded the fund. His idea came about in 1962. In those early days Officer Wright got a lot of help from then WRGP, Channel 3, Roy Morris, Tommy Eason, Bill ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: An Autumn Afternoon

There is a new USA TODAY/Suffolk Poll just out that tells us with Tuesday’s election almost here, three of every four voters are most worried about post-election violence. What is the world have we done to find ourselves here? That our United States is horribly divided is a given, which it shouldn’t be at all. I glory in the fact so many Americans are willing to patiently wait in ... (click for more)

Sports

Big 10 Won't Let Nebraska Play Mocs This Weekend

UTC, which has only been able to play a single football game this virus-plagued fall, almost had another contest this weekend. Nebraska, with an opening on its schedule, wanted to fill in with a visit from Chattanooga. The Mocs would have gotten a guarantee of $200,000 to $250,000. However, the Big 10 Conference nixed the idea. That came even after all the Huskers players ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Suddenly Have Options At Point Guard

In the spring, Tennessee was dangerously low on point guards. The position was so depleted that Lady Vol forward Rennia Davis thought she’d have to moonlight as a backup. That was then. Now the Lady Vols are three deep at the crucial position as they prepare for their women’s basketball season. Graduate transfer Jordan Walker’s arrival this summer from Western Michigan spelled ... (click for more)


