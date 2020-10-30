Woman Charged After Taking Items From House Where Uncle Had Lived

Police responded to a Thursday burglary on Glenridge Lane, and spoke to a witness. The witness told police they saw a truck in the driveway of the burglarized house, and someone inside the garage with a flashlight. When police made their way to the house, they encountered Jodie Lynn Evans, 41. Police said she had a head lamp, pliers, and was wearing gloves.

Police said she told them she was “getting a couple of bicycles” her uncle had asked her to get for him. She told police her uncle said that was still his house. The witness told police the uncle had not lived there in a while, because he had developed dementia and was now in a nursing home.

The house was now being rented out to someone else, who police said was not home, and was actually in out of town at the time. Police said an officer was able to contact the renter on the phone, and asked him about the items in Ms. Evans’ truck.

The truck bed contained four bicycles, two power tool boxes, a green tote with power tools, an aloe plant, four car mats, an umbrella, tiki torches, a paddle, a beach towel, and “some stain in the bed of her truck that (the victim) was able to describe perfectly.”

As police continued their phone conversation with the victim, they walked through the back door where Ms. Evans had claimed to have entered. They noticed a window was broken and the door was damaged. When the victim began describing his basement, police said it appeared a paddle board and pool robot vacuum were also missing. Police said the victim wanted to press charges.

Police said Ms. Evans was alright with unlocking her phone and calling her husband to pick up his truck, since she was going to jail. Police said when the phone was unlocked, a message flashed on-screen that said “Come on, I just passed two sheriffs going through that neighborhood.” Police then used the phone to call Mr. Evans and inform him of the situation.

They asked him if he had any knowledge of the other missing items, and asked him to bring them back. Police said Evans promised he would load everything up and bring it back.

Police said an hour later, Evans and another man arrived in a silver Jeep Compass containing all of the victim’s other missing belongings. Evans said his wife had left with the Jeep that morning, and then came back home to unload it. He said Ms. Evans told him all of those things were from her uncle’s house, and asked to borrow his truck.

Evans told police he did not realize she was stealing those items. After Ms. Evans had been gone for a while, he and his friend went to check on her at the house. He said he told her she needed to leave, but that he did not go through the gate and did not load anything into the truck for Ms. Evans, something she confirmed.

Ms. Evans was charged with theft of property over $10,000, vandalism, and aggravated burglary.