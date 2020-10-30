 Friday, October 30, 2020 58.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Woman Charged After Taking Items From House Where Uncle Had Lived

Friday, October 30, 2020

Police responded to a Thursday burglary on Glenridge Lane, and spoke to a witness. The witness told police they saw a truck in the driveway of the burglarized house, and someone inside the garage with a flashlight. When police made their way to the house, they encountered Jodie Lynn Evans, 41. Police said she had a head lamp, pliers, and was wearing gloves.

Police said she told them she was “getting a couple of bicycles” her uncle had asked her to get for him. She told police her uncle said that was still his house. The witness told police the uncle had not lived there in a while, because he had developed dementia and was now in a nursing home.

The house was now being rented out to someone else, who police said was not home, and was actually in out of town at the time. Police said an officer was able to contact the renter on the phone, and asked him about the items in Ms. Evans’ truck.

The truck bed contained four bicycles, two power tool boxes, a green tote with power tools, an aloe plant, four car mats, an umbrella, tiki torches, a paddle, a beach towel, and “some stain in the bed of her truck that (the victim) was able to describe perfectly.”

As police continued their phone conversation with the victim, they walked through the back door where Ms. Evans had claimed to have entered. They noticed a window was broken and the door was damaged. When the victim began describing his basement, police said it appeared a paddle board and pool robot vacuum were also missing. Police said the victim wanted to press charges.

Police said Ms. Evans was alright with unlocking her phone and calling her husband to pick up his truck, since she was going to jail. Police said when the phone was unlocked, a message flashed on-screen that said “Come on, I just passed two sheriffs going through that neighborhood.” Police then used the phone to call Mr. Evans and inform him of the situation.

They asked him if he had any knowledge of the other missing items, and asked him to bring them back. Police said Evans promised he would load everything up and bring it back.

Police said an hour later, Evans and another man arrived in a silver Jeep Compass containing all of the victim’s other missing belongings. Evans said his wife had left with the Jeep that morning, and then came back home to unload it. He said Ms. Evans told him all of those things were from her uncle’s house, and asked to borrow his truck.

Evans told police he did not realize she was stealing those items. After Ms. Evans had been gone for a while, he and his friend went to check on her at the house. He said he told her she needed to leave, but that he did not go through the gate and did not load anything into the truck for Ms. Evans, something she confirmed.

Ms. Evans was charged with theft of property over $10,000, vandalism, and aggravated burglary.  


Online Sports Betting In Tennessee To Begin On Sunday

The Tennessee Education Lottery announced final approval for online sports betting in Tennessee to begin on Sunday, at 12:01 a.m. Central Time. At that time, authorized licensees can begin taking wagers from customers at least 21 years old and physically located in Tennessee at the time the wager is placed. All four operators are close to being ready to launch on Sunday. ... (click for more)

Half Of Tennessee’s Registered Voters Have Already Cast Their Ballots; 103,591 Ballots Cast In Hamilton County

By the end of Tennessee’s 14-day early voting period on Thursday, 2,280,767 or 51 percent of all registered voters had cast their ballot for the Nov. 3 presidential election. 103,591 votes have been cast in Hamilton County, including absentee and early voting ballots. In six Tennessee counties, Cheatham, Davidson, Loudon, Rutherford, Williamson and Wilson, turnout from early ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: Mayor, City Council, Please Help The Vitally Needed Forgotten Child Fund

I write this letter for informational purposes. Having worked in the Forgotten Child Fund from 1966 to the early 2000’s I know the fund's purpose as I’m very concerned about the organization's future. Officer Johnny Wright founded the fund. His idea came about in 1962. In those early days Officer Wright got a lot of help from then WRGP, Channel 3, Roy Morris, Tommy Eason, Bill ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: An Autumn Afternoon

There is a new USA TODAY/Suffolk Poll just out that tells us with Tuesday’s election almost here, three of every four voters are most worried about post-election violence. What is the world have we done to find ourselves here? That our United States is horribly divided is a given, which it shouldn’t be at all. I glory in the fact so many Americans are willing to patiently wait in ... (click for more)

Sports

Big 10 Won't Let Nebraska Play Mocs This Weekend

UTC, which has only been able to play a single football game this virus-plagued fall, almost had another contest this weekend. Nebraska, with an opening on its schedule, wanted to fill in with a visit from Chattanooga. The Mocs would have gotten a guarantee of $200,000 to $250,000. However, the Big 10 Conference nixed the idea. That came even after all the Huskers players ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Suddenly Have Options At Point Guard

In the spring, Tennessee was dangerously low on point guards. The position was so depleted that Lady Vol forward Rennia Davis thought she’d have to moonlight as a backup. That was then. Now the Lady Vols are three deep at the crucial position as they prepare for their women’s basketball season. Graduate transfer Jordan Walker’s arrival this summer from Western Michigan spelled ... (click for more)


