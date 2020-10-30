Mainda Resigned As State Commerce Commissioner After Sexual Harassment Allegation

Chattanoogan Hodgen Mainda resigned as state Commerce Commissioner following an allegation of sexual harassment being brought against him.

Mr. Mainda, a former EPB official, said in a letter to Governor Bill Lee that he was returning to his wife and young family in Chattanooga and the private sector after serving in the post for a year.

He has denied the allegation relating to a Florida trip in February.

The charge claimed that the commissioner "subjected an employee to sexual harassment including unwelcome sexual advances and touching while at a work-related conference in Florida.".

The employee said he rested his hand on her rear end while at a bar and invited her into his hotel room multiple times after kissing her on three occasions.

Mainda said he did not remember these things happening and "denied any inappropriate conduct on his part during the conference."