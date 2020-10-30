 Friday, October 30, 2020 Weather

Mainda Resigned As State Commerce Commissioner After Sexual Harassment Allegation

Hodgen Mainda
Chattanoogan Hodgen Mainda resigned as state Commerce Commissioner following an allegation of sexual harassment being brought against him.

Mr. Mainda, a former EPB official, said in a letter to Governor Bill Lee that he was returning to his wife and young family in Chattanooga and the private sector after serving in the post for a year.

He has denied the allegation relating to a Florida trip in February.

The charge claimed that the commissioner "subjected an employee to sexual harassment including unwelcome sexual advances and touching while at a work-related conference in Florida.".

The employee said he rested his hand on her rear end while at a bar and invited her into his hotel room multiple times after kissing her on three occasions.

Mainda said he did not remember these things happening and "denied any inappropriate conduct on his part during the conference."

The report said, "No other TDCI employees participated in the conference and no other witnesses otherwise reported observing or experiencing inappropriate behavior from accused."

Antoine Deandre Allen, 20, Was Shooting Victim In 8000 Block Of Standifer Gap Road Wednesday Night

Catoosa And Walker Counties Have Another COVID Death Each; Georgia Has 1,377 New Cases


The victim in a fatal shooting in East Brainerd has been identified as Antoine Deandre Allen, 20. The shooting happened late Wednesday night. The body was discovered in the 8000 block ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 32 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,955. There were 1,377 new cases as that total reached 358,225 ... (click for more)



Antoine Deandre Allen, 20, Was Shooting Victim In 8000 Block Of Standifer Gap Road Wednesday Night

The victim in a fatal shooting in East Brainerd has been identified as Antoine Deandre Allen, 20. The shooting happened late Wednesday night. The body was discovered in the 8000 block of Standifer Gap Road. (click for more)

