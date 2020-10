Here is the Walker County arrest report for Sept. 28-Oct. 4:

SHIRLEY BRIAN DALE W/M 27 **** OFFICER PACE RETURN FROM CHI MEMORIAL

LAY GRAYSON TAYLOR W/M 27 *** OFFICER JONES DUI

MORGAN STEVEN LEBRON W/M 30 **** OFFICER JONES DUI

MCGREGOR MICHAEL EDWARD W/M 34 **** OFFICER MILLER CHILD MOLESTATION

JENKINS TONYA LYNN W/F 43 **** OFFICER ELLENBURG PROBATION (F)

HOLCOMBE CHRISTY FAYE-LEE W/F 22 **** OFFICER SIMPSON CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY (BUSINESS)

FOWLER BETTY ARIZONA W/F 18 **** OFFICER SIMPSON CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY (BUSINESS)

SNOW BRANDON GARRETT B/M 38 **** OFFICER HINCH PROBATION (F)

VICENTE LUIS NMN H/M 25 **** OFFICER AGREDANO DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED, RECKLESS DRIVING

FRASHIER FLOYD TIMOTHY W/M 52 OFFICER REYNOLDS POSS OF METH, LOITERING

LEE AUSTIN DEWAYNE W/M 29 OFFICER TERRY PROBATION (F)

STATON BELINDA GAIL W/F 53 SELF HOLD FOR COURT

KATZ SENECCA NMN W/F 23 OFFICER BETHUNE

UNDERWOOD KENNIE LEE W/M 47 SELF RETURN FROM FURLOUGH

WALKER KEVIN LEROY W/M 52 OFFICER COOK SIMPLE BATTERY

PATTON MALLORI RYAN W/F 34 OFFICER HINCH FTA (F)

HALL THOMAS ANDREW W/M 35 OFFICER HINCH PROBATION (F), THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING (F)

DAVIS ERICA MICHELLE B/F 35 OFFICER KIRBY OBSTRUCTION OF LEO

JEWELL JOSHUA ADAM W/M 31 OFFICER RAMEY LPD THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – MISD

JAMES BOBBIEJO NMN W/F 25 OFFICER RAMEY LPD THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – MISD

JOHNSON DANIEL EDWARD W/M 17 OFFICER CAMP CRIMINAL TRESPASS – FVA

JOSHUA ANTOINE LEBRON B/M 26 OFFICER LLEWELLYN RPD DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HARRIS CHRISTOPHER JUSTIN W/M 30 SELF HOLD FOR COURT

PATTERSON CRYSTAL NICOLE W/F 34 OFFICER GILBREATH PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

RUSSELL BRITTNEY ANNE W/F 23 SELF HOLD FOR COURT

DRIGGINS ALECIA ALANIA W/F 37 OFFICER FRANKLIN FLEEING TO ELUDE A POLICE OFFICER – FELONY

KATZ SENECCA NMN W/F 23 OFFICER BREWER DISORDERLY CONDUCT, OBSTRUCTION OF AN OFFICER – MISD

STOKER SHARON DIANE W/F 48 OFFICER BROOME POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

HARMON JEREMY MICHAEL W/M 43 OFFICER WOOTEN AGGRAVATED ASSAULT – FVA

BEST KEITH DARRELL B/M 25 OFFICER SCHRADER CROSSING THE GUARD LINE (2 COUNTS), POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON, POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A CRIME, UNLAWFUL PERSON ASSOCIATED W/GANG TO CONDUCT/PARTICIPATE CRIMINAL ACTIVITY (3 COUNTS), POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ (3 COUNTS)

KILGORE DECHAON JERRAL B/M 26 OFFICER SCHRADER CROSSING THE GUARD LINE (2 COUNTS), , POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON, POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A CRIME, UNLAWFUL PERSON ASSOCIATED W/GANG TO CONDUCT/PARTICIPATE CRIMINAL ACTIVITY (3 COUNTS), ACQURE/MAINTAIN THRU GANG ACTIVITY/PROCEEDS DERIVE FROM INTEREST/CONTROL OF PROPERTY (2 COUNTS), POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ, GIVING FALSE INFORMATION

BEST KENAN DIJON B/M 22 OFFICER SCHRADER CROSSING THE GUARD LINE (2 COUNTS), POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON, POSSESISON OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A CRIME, UNLAWFUL PERSON ASSOCIATED W/GANG TO CONDUCT/PARTICIPATE CRIMINAL ACTIVITY (3 COUNTS), ACQURE/MAINTAIN THRU GANG ACTIVITY/PROCEEDS DERIVE FROM INTEREST/CONTROL OF PROPERTY (2 COUNTS), POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ

LIGHTFOOT ANDREW CHRISTIAN B/M 23 OFFICER SCHRADER CROSSING THE GUARD LINE (2 COUNTS), POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON, POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A CRIME, UNLAWFUL PERSON ASSOCIATED W/GANG TO CONDUCT/PARTICIPATE CRIMINAL ACTIVITY (3 COUNTS), ACQURE/MAINTAIN THRU GANG ACTIVITY/PROCEEDS DERIVE FROM INTEREST/CONTROL OF PROPERTY (2 COUNTS), POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ

PASS MARIO DEMETRIES B/M 32 OFFICER MILLER BURGLARY – FELONY

BESS JOSHUA BRANDON W/M 22 OFFICER THOMAS GSP EXPIRED TAG

KINSEY JERICKA CRICKET W/F 23 OFFICER BREWER CRIMINAL TRESPASS – MISD

KINSEY MAKAYLA ELIZABETH W/F 22 OFFICER BREWER CRIMINAL TRESPASS – MISD

ASHER JOHN DAVID W/M 44 OFFICER MILLER CONTEMPT OF SUPERIOR COURT

RAGSDALE MARK DAVID W/M 19 OFFICER YOUNG HOLD FOR COURT

O’SHIELDS STEVEN CLAYTON W/M 24 **** OFFICER JONES DUI

FRANCISO JOSHUA DAVID W/M 28 **** OFFICER CARTER ENTERING AUTO (F) (X3), THEFT BY TAKING (F) (X2)

DERRYBERRY JOHN ROBERT W/M 42 **** OFFICER MILLER THEFT OF SERVICES (F)

KEITH SHAWN ALEXANDER W/M 20 **** OFFICER GALYON THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE, FTA (M)

CRISP SUMMER DESTERDI W/F 32 **** OFFICER MILLER

PETTIGREW DAKOTA LEVI W/M 21 **** OFFICER SIMPSON POSS OF METH, BURGLARY, THEFT BY TAKING

VILLEGAS FRENANDO RETA W/M 41 **** OFFICER SIMPSON PROBATION (F), FTA (M), THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY (F)

ADAMS KRISTI LYNNE W/F 41 **** OFFICER PERRY POSS OF METH, POSS OF MARIJ.

LESS OZ, POSS OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

KEITH MARTY EUGENE W/M 51 **** OFFICER PERRY POSS OF METH, POSS OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, POSS OF MARIJ. LESS OZ

MCPHERSON MARCUS PAGE W/M 56 **** OFFICER PERRY MAINTAINING DISORDERLY HOUSE, POSS OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, POSS OF MARIJ. POSS OF METH

JUV JUV JUV W/M ** OFFICER MOORE VIOLATION OF ORDER

DEMPSEY SHAWN LADUKE W/M 49 OFFICER BURGESS AGG ASSAULT (FVA) (X2), AGG ASSAULT (FVA) (X2), CRIMINAL TRESPASS (FVA), TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS (F), HINDERING 911 CALLS (F)

COOPER MICHAEL ANTHONY W/M 34 OFFICER CLARK DUI-DRUGS, IMPROPER PARKING ALONG HIGHWAY, HEADLIGHTS ½ AFTER SUNSET AND ½ BEFORE SUNRISE

WILLIAMS WILLIAM TRAVIS B/M 23 OFFICER SCHRADER PUBLIC INDECENCY

BELL ZACHARY JAMES W/M 27 OFFICER WORLEY CONTEMPT OF COURT, SIMPLE ASSAULT (FVA), CRIMINAL TRESPASS DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

MARTIN ISAIAH TYLER W/M 21 OFFICER ELLIOTT ARSON 1ST DEGREE-RESIDENCE

PORTER CHRISTOPHER LAMAR W/M 34 **** OFFICER EVANS DUI, POSS OF MARIJ. LESS OZ

HIGGINS AUTUMN DESIREE W/F 25 **** OFFICER EVANS POSS OF MARIJ. LESS OZ

HIGGINS BRIANNA LEE W/F 24 **** OFFICER CARTER DUI

HOGAN MARTICKA NATE B/F 26 **** OFFICER BURGESS DUI, TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

MURPHY BRANDON ALEXANDER W/M 25 **** OFFICER CARTER DUI

WEBB JUSTIN TYLER W/M 39 **** OFFICER COOK DRIVING ON SUSPENDED