Coppinger Extends Mask Mandate Another 45 Days; He And Physicians Stress: "You Do Not Want To Get This Virus"

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

County Mayor Jim Coppinger on Tuesday said he was extending the mask mandate for Hamilton County another 45 days. It now runs through Nov. 22.

He said there are encouraging signs that COVID-19 numbers are leveling off here, and he said wearing masks has been a major factor.

County Mayor Coppinger said, "You don't want to get this virus. You may breeze through it, but who knows the health effects three years, five years or 10 years down the road."

He said another person here has died from the virus, bringing the total to 99.

The county mayor said mask wearing is allowing county residents to get back to some sort of normalcy and get the economy going again. He said the county employment rate at one point topped 15 percent and is now down to 7.7 percent.

At a press conference, Dr. Mark Anderson said, "It is looking better as far as the numbers - in spite of school starting back and a major holiday. But we are concerned that complacency might set in and people will let their guard down."

He said, "We who treat people with COVID fear this virus. Most people who get it don't get very sick, but a lot do. Its effects can last a long time - perhaps for the rest of their lives."

Dr. Anderson said, "Watching COVID patients, I can tell you I don't want it."

Dr. David Bruce said of those who contract COVID "even if you don't have symptoms, it can damage your lungs." He said an examination of some of those who got the virus on a cruise ship and did not have symptoms showed that there was damage to many of their lungs.

He said one high point of all the safety precautions in place is that the flu is down 90 percent. "It is the lowest in reported history in the U.S."

Dr. Bruce said there is also a promising new medication believed to be four times as strong as the Remdesivir that President Donald Trump was recently given. He said, "It may be a game changer."

Dr. Lisa Smith pointed out that COVID can be harmful to children and sometimes kill them. She said the first instance of a child death from the virus in the country was a child from North Georgia at a local hospital. She said another child death here was the sixth one in the nation.

Dr. Smith said, "Both adults and children need layers of protection" - including masks and social distancing.

She warned, "Sharing food and drinks is a great way to get the virus."

 


October 6, 2020

Brittany Johnson, Of Ball Ground, Ga., Chosen City Treasurer

October 6, 2020

4 Nashville Residents Charged With Assaulting Female Clerk While Stealing Shoes From Cleveland, Tn., Store

October 6, 2020

Collegedale Candidate Questions Whether Commissioners Were Doing Political Business At City Hall


Brittany Johnson of Ball Ground, Ga., has been chosen city treasurer for the city of Chattanooga. The appointment is subject to the approval of the City Council. Ms. Johnson has worked

Four Nashville residents have been charged with assaulting a female clerk at a store in Cleveland, Tn., while stealing shoes. Last Thursday, Cleveland Police Department officers were dispatched

Information has been spreading throughout Collegedale claiming that massive overspending has been taking place in the city . To counter the claim, spokesperson Bridgett Raper issued a statement



Brittany Johnson, Of Ball Ground, Ga., Chosen City Treasurer

Brittany Johnson of Ball Ground, Ga., has been chosen city treasurer for the city of Chattanooga. The appointment is subject to the approval of the City Council. Ms. Johnson has worked in accounting for a private firm for the past 15 years. The firm deals with utility payments and accounting for multi-family housing units. Ms. Johnson told members of the City Council that ... (click for more)

4 Nashville Residents Charged With Assaulting Female Clerk While Stealing Shoes From Cleveland, Tn., Store

Four Nashville residents have been charged with assaulting a female clerk at a store in Cleveland, Tn., while stealing shoes. Last Thursday, Cleveland Police Department officers were dispatched to Rack Room Shoes at 300 Paul Huff Parkway in reference to a robbery. According to witnesses, one male and three females entered Rack Room Shoes, proceeded to the women’s section, ... (click for more)

Opinion

City Of Collegedale Is On Solid Financial Footing - And Response

To The Citizens of Collegedale: Many have received a misleading communication about the city alleging massive over-spending which is absolutely not true. The Collegedale City Commission spends money in a conservative manner and implements projects in the best interest of all. These are the facts: Fiscal Year Budget: Every year, the city presents a fiscal year budget “projections ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What A Trooper Sees

When, at the end of December, the American people step back and review the Year of 2020, it will be unanimous that not one of us will be pleased with the progress we have made as the Greatest Nation in the World. Sure, the coronavirus is an unprecedented sorrow but, no, I don’t think anyone should be subjected to blame. The pandemic continues to be a world-wide disaster. We’ll have ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Go To 2-0 With Win Over Missouri

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – 232 yards on the ground, a pair of rushing touchdowns each for Eric Gray and Jarrett Guarantano , along with a punishing defensive performance gave Tennessee football (2-0) all it needed to extend its win streak to eight consecutive games following a 35-12 triumph over Missouri (0-2) on Saturday in Neyland Stadium. The victory improved the Vols record in ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Start Strong In Missouri Victory

KNOXVILLE – Tennessee’s first possession of the second half offered a good view of where the Vols are and where they hope to be going. It was a good long look, covering 92 yards, 16 plays and lasting 6 minutes, 29 seconds. The march began at UT’s 8-yard line and ended in Missouri’s end zone. It was the statement drive of a 35-12 SEC victory over the Tigers before a Saturday ... (click for more)


