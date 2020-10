Brittany Johnson of Ball Ground, Ga., has been chosen city treasurer for the city of Chattanooga.

The appointment is subject to the approval of the City Council.

Ms. Johnson has worked in accounting for a private firm for the past 15 years. The firm deals with utility payments and accounting for multi-family housing units.

Ms. Johnson told members of the City Council that the application process said those not living in Tennessee need not apply. She said she did anyway and later was chosen.