Jeffrey Conner, 51, Shot And Killed On Melanie Lane

The Sheriff's Office said the victim of the shooting incident on Melanie Lane has died.

He was identified as Jeffrey Leon Conner, 51. He died at a local hospital on Wednesday morning. His remains were transferred to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched on Tuesday afternoon to the 11200 block of Melanie Lane to a shooting incident.

Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local medical facility.

The call was at 5:13 p.m.