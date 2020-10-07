 Wednesday, October 7, 2020 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, IRVING ALLEN 
3633 HELEN LN EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BLACK, DAVID HEZEKIAN 
7477 COMMOMS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BIRGLARY)
---
BOYD, LYDELL LEVON 
2110 S CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 374043128 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BRAY, KENNETH WAYNE 
3700 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
---
BRAY, TRAVIS WAYNE 
2505 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
---
CHRISTOPHER, MARCELL DWHITE 
730 GERMAN TOWN CIRCLE APT 409 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COOPER, ANNA JAHNAE 
7255 LEE HWY APT 101 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
CRUMSEY, MONTRELL 
3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374153575 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
---
DAWSON, ALBERT LEE 
601 JAMES ST RT 131 ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY(CONDUCT
---
DEPRIMO, RYAN JOSEPH 
7008 PAULINE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DEW, TORRANCE 
1916 BAY POINTE DR HIXSON, 373433189 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY (AUTO)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
DODSON, BRIANNA MARIE 
5140 KELLY ST NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DYKES, ROBERT ALLAN 
614 NORTHERN AVENUE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
---
EBERHARDT, TERRANCE LAGAN 
5205 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER 1000
---
ESTES, STEPHEN NICHOLAS 
561 BEAVER RD FT.

OLGETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
---
FRAZIER, MELISSA DAWN 
1708 5TH AVE SOUTH JASPER, 35501 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GONZALEZ, JULIO RIOS 
312 MCBRIEN RD APT402 BRAINERD, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAWTHORNE, JERRICO LAMONT 
3003 E 34TH ST APT# 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HEADRICK, MICHAEL DEWAYNE 
1941 N POINT BLVD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HIGENBOTTOM, JEFFREY NELSON 
349 POPLAR STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
---
HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS 
4118 13TH CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HUGHES, RONNIE LEE 
9106 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
HUNTER, WANDA OLIVIA 
1704 OLIVE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
HYNDMAN, CHERIE D 
107 CLOVERDALE DR COLUMBIA, 38401 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
JOHNSON, JENNIFER MICHELLE 
1545 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KNAPP, RICHARD JOSEPH 
107 INDUSTRAIL PARK DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT ( DIRECT CONTEMPT)
---
LEVERETT, KENYASHA NIKOLE 
820 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
LEWIS, DANNY 
1201 BOYNTON DR, APT 206 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LEWIS, GREGORY WADE 
11655 HOLLY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY (BODILY INJURY)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
LYONS, TOMMIE DEJAUN 
238 WEST 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (FELONIOUS)
RECKLESS DRIVING
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTUR
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MARSH, NATHAN ALLEN 
7504 AYERS LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
MARTINEZ, MELISSA ANN 
535 PINE TOP COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
MAY, KRIS JASON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
MEARS, ZAHRA D 
520 LEAFWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
---
MORRIS, JONNAE MICHELE 
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 113 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
NEAL, BRANDON SHANE 
8430 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NELSON, DAVID RAY 
270 SHADY LANE DATYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
AGGRAVATED VEHICULAR ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED VEHICULAR ASSAULT
SPEEDING
EVADING ARREST
---
OBLANCE, CHRISTOPHER 
912 SUNBEAM LAKE LOOP DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PARKER, STARLA BRIANA 
1414 BRENDA RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RAY, KAYLA ROCHELL 
213 MURRAY AVE SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
HARASSMENT
---
REED, WILLIAM MICHAEL 
903 ELY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
ROBERTSON, JARRETT R 
HOMELESS LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DADE COUNTY, GA)
---
RUIZ-GONZALEZ, YADHIR 
UNKNOWN , 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
USE OF STOLEN PLATES
---
SANDERS, JOHNNIE LEE 
2018 ROBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SARGENT, TIMOTHY JOEL 
1645 LONG ISLAND RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SHADRICK, JASON EDWARD 
106 CAVIN LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SMITH, KEDRICK LEBREN 
5976 SARAH DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
STALLION, TAYSHAUN 
2706 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
STEPP, MICHAEL D 
2613 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
STEWART, ERIC D 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STEWART, JAMES DANIEL ALLEN 
446 COUNTY ROAD 135 RICEVILLE, 37370 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/ MALICIOUS MISCH
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
STRICKLAND, RONALD BERNARD 
6926 PARK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
RAPE
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
---
STUBBS, TYRELL LAVON 
3822 NANDENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WALSTON, MARY ELIZABETH 
1619 BARRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WEBB, JAMES WESLEY 
540 QUARRY RD. DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
WHITTINGTON, RODNEY ALLAN 
32 HUMMINGBIRD LN WILDWOOD, 30757 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WIEDMANN, JEFFREY MARK 
2201 OLD HARRISON PIKE NW CLEVELAND, 373111094 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WILLIAMS, EARL ARMOUR 
3405 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
YOUNG, CHRISTINA G 
304 LONDON DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:
BOYD, LYDELL LEVON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/11/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CRUMSEY, MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/04/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
DAWSON, ALBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/05/1993
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY(CONDUCT
DEPRIMO, RYAN JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DODSON, BRIANNA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/11/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DYKES, ROBERT ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/23/1971
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
ESTES, STEPHEN NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/20/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
GONZALEZ, JULIO RIOS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/02/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HIGENBOTTOM, JEFFREY NELSON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 07/26/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/03/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HUGHES, RONNIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 01/02/1956
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LEWIS, GREGORY WADE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/29/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY (BODILY INJURY)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LYONS, TOMMIE DEJAUN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/19/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (FELONIOUS)
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTUR
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
  • SPEEDING
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MARTINEZ, MELISSA ANN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/07/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MEARS, ZAHRA D
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/07/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
MORRIS, JONNAE MICHELE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/16/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
NEAL, BRANDON SHANE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NELSON, DAVID RAY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/23/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • AGGRAVATED VEHICULAR ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED VEHICULAR ASSAULT
  • SPEEDING
  • EVADING ARREST
OBLANCE, CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/05/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PARKER, STARLA BRIANA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/05/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REED, WILLIAM MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/04/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
ROBERTSON, JARRETT R
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/09/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DADE COUNTY, GA)
RUIZ-GONZALEZ, YADHIR
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/20/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • USE OF STOLEN PLATES
SANDERS, JOHNNIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SARGENT, TIMOTHY JOEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
STALLION, TAYSHAUN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/23/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
STEPP, MICHAEL D
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 07/23/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STRICKLAND, RONALD BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/04/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • RAPE
  • VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
WIEDMANN, JEFFREY MARK
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/20/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
YOUNG, CHRISTINA G
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/28/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

 


