Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, IRVING ALLEN
3633 HELEN LN EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BLACK, DAVID HEZEKIAN
7477 COMMOMS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BIRGLARY)
---
BOYD, LYDELL LEVON
2110 S CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 374043128
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BRAY, KENNETH WAYNE
3700 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
---
BRAY, TRAVIS WAYNE
2505 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
---
CHRISTOPHER, MARCELL DWHITE
730 GERMAN TOWN CIRCLE APT 409 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COOPER, ANNA JAHNAE
7255 LEE HWY APT 101 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
CRUMSEY, MONTRELL
3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374153575
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
---
DAWSON, ALBERT LEE
601 JAMES ST RT 131 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY(CONDUCT
---
DEPRIMO, RYAN JOSEPH
7008 PAULINE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DEW, TORRANCE
1916 BAY POINTE DR HIXSON, 373433189
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY (AUTO)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
DODSON, BRIANNA MARIE
5140 KELLY ST NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DYKES, ROBERT ALLAN
614 NORTHERN AVENUE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
---
EBERHARDT, TERRANCE LAGAN
5205 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER 1000
---
ESTES, STEPHEN NICHOLAS
561 BEAVER RD FT.
OLGETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
---
FRAZIER, MELISSA DAWN
1708 5TH AVE SOUTH JASPER, 35501
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GONZALEZ, JULIO RIOS
312 MCBRIEN RD APT402 BRAINERD, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAWTHORNE, JERRICO LAMONT
3003 E 34TH ST APT# 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HEADRICK, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
1941 N POINT BLVD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HIGENBOTTOM, JEFFREY NELSON
349 POPLAR STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
---
HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS
4118 13TH CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HUGHES, RONNIE LEE
9106 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
HUNTER, WANDA OLIVIA
1704 OLIVE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
HYNDMAN, CHERIE D
107 CLOVERDALE DR COLUMBIA, 38401
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
JOHNSON, JENNIFER MICHELLE
1545 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KNAPP, RICHARD JOSEPH
107 INDUSTRAIL PARK DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT ( DIRECT CONTEMPT)
---
LEVERETT, KENYASHA NIKOLE
820 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
LEWIS, DANNY
1201 BOYNTON DR, APT 206 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LEWIS, GREGORY WADE
11655 HOLLY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY (BODILY INJURY)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
LYONS, TOMMIE DEJAUN
238 WEST 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (FELONIOUS)
RECKLESS DRIVING
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTUR
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MARSH, NATHAN ALLEN
7504 AYERS LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
MARTINEZ, MELISSA ANN
535 PINE TOP COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
MAY, KRIS JASON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
MEARS, ZAHRA D
520 LEAFWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
---
MORRIS, JONNAE MICHELE
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 113 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
NEAL, BRANDON SHANE
8430 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NELSON, DAVID RAY
270 SHADY LANE DATYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
AGGRAVATED VEHICULAR ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED VEHICULAR ASSAULT
SPEEDING
EVADING ARREST
---
OBLANCE, CHRISTOPHER
912 SUNBEAM LAKE LOOP DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PARKER, STARLA BRIANA
1414 BRENDA RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RAY, KAYLA ROCHELL
213 MURRAY AVE SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
HARASSMENT
---
REED, WILLIAM MICHAEL
903 ELY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
ROBERTSON, JARRETT R
HOMELESS LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DADE COUNTY, GA)
---
RUIZ-GONZALEZ, YADHIR
UNKNOWN ,
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
USE OF STOLEN PLATES
---
SANDERS, JOHNNIE LEE
2018 ROBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SARGENT, TIMOTHY JOEL
1645 LONG ISLAND RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SHADRICK, JASON EDWARD
106 CAVIN LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SMITH, KEDRICK LEBREN
5976 SARAH DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
STALLION, TAYSHAUN
2706 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
STEPP, MICHAEL D
2613 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
STEWART, ERIC D
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STEWART, JAMES DANIEL ALLEN
446 COUNTY ROAD 135 RICEVILLE, 37370
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/ MALICIOUS MISCH
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
STRICKLAND, RONALD BERNARD
6926 PARK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
RAPE
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
---
STUBBS, TYRELL LAVON
3822 NANDENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WALSTON, MARY ELIZABETH
1619 BARRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WEBB, JAMES WESLEY
540 QUARRY RD. DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
WHITTINGTON, RODNEY ALLAN
32 HUMMINGBIRD LN WILDWOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WIEDMANN, JEFFREY MARK
2201 OLD HARRISON PIKE NW CLEVELAND, 373111094
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WILLIAMS, EARL ARMOUR
3405 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
YOUNG, CHRISTINA G
304 LONDON DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
