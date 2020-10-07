Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, IRVING ALLEN

3633 HELEN LN EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BLACK, DAVID HEZEKIAN

7477 COMMOMS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BIRGLARY)

---

BOYD, LYDELL LEVON

2110 S CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 374043128

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BRAY, KENNETH WAYNE

3700 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

EVADING ARREST

EVADING ARREST

---

BRAY, TRAVIS WAYNE

2505 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

---

CHRISTOPHER, MARCELL DWHITE

730 GERMAN TOWN CIRCLE APT 409 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COOPER, ANNA JAHNAE

7255 LEE HWY APT 101 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

CRUMSEY, MONTRELL

3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374153575

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

---

DAWSON, ALBERT LEE

601 JAMES ST RT 131 ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY(CONDUCT

---

DEPRIMO, RYAN JOSEPH

7008 PAULINE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DEW, TORRANCE

1916 BAY POINTE DR HIXSON, 373433189

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY (AUTO)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

DODSON, BRIANNA MARIE

5140 KELLY ST NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

DYKES, ROBERT ALLAN

614 NORTHERN AVENUE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

---

EBERHARDT, TERRANCE LAGAN

5205 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER 1000

---

ESTES, STEPHEN NICHOLAS

561 BEAVER RD FT.

OLGETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN---FRAZIER, MELISSA DAWN1708 5TH AVE SOUTH JASPER, 35501Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---GONZALEZ, JULIO RIOS312 MCBRIEN RD APT402 BRAINERD, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HAWTHORNE, JERRICO LAMONT3003 E 34TH ST APT# 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HEADRICK, MICHAEL DEWAYNE1941 N POINT BLVD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HIGENBOTTOM, JEFFREY NELSON349 POPLAR STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyIGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION---HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS4118 13TH CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEAR---HUGHES, RONNIE LEE9106 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAW---HUNTER, WANDA OLIVIA1704 OLIVE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---HYNDMAN, CHERIE D107 CLOVERDALE DR COLUMBIA, 38401Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---JOHNSON, JENNIFER MICHELLE1545 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KNAPP, RICHARD JOSEPH107 INDUSTRAIL PARK DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT ( DIRECT CONTEMPT)---LEVERETT, KENYASHA NIKOLE820 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---LEWIS, DANNY1201 BOYNTON DR, APT 206 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LEWIS, GREGORY WADE11655 HOLLY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY (BODILY INJURY)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---LYONS, TOMMIE DEJAUN238 WEST 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTICDOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OREVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (FELONIOUS)RECKLESS DRIVINGLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTURFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTSPEEDINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)FAILURE TO APPEAR---MARSH, NATHAN ALLEN7504 AYERS LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE---MARTINEZ, MELISSA ANN535 PINE TOP COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---MAY, KRIS JASONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---MEARS, ZAHRA D520 LEAFWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU---MORRIS, JONNAE MICHELE7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 113 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---NEAL, BRANDON SHANE8430 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NELSON, DAVID RAY270 SHADY LANE DATYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS DRIVINGAGGRAVATED VEHICULAR ASSAULTAGGRAVATED VEHICULAR ASSAULTSPEEDINGEVADING ARREST---OBLANCE, CHRISTOPHER912 SUNBEAM LAKE LOOP DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PARKER, STARLA BRIANA1414 BRENDA RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RAY, KAYLA ROCHELL213 MURRAY AVE SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORHARASSMENT---REED, WILLIAM MICHAEL903 ELY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---ROBERTSON, JARRETT RHOMELESS LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DADE COUNTY, GA)---RUIZ-GONZALEZ, YADHIRUNKNOWN ,Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAUSE OF STOLEN PLATES---SANDERS, JOHNNIE LEE2018 ROBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)CRIMINAL TRESPASSING---SARGENT, TIMOTHY JOEL1645 LONG ISLAND RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---SHADRICK, JASON EDWARD106 CAVIN LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SMITH, KEDRICK LEBREN5976 SARAH DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE---STALLION, TAYSHAUN2706 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSEUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON---STEPP, MICHAEL D2613 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---STEWART, ERIC DHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STEWART, JAMES DANIEL ALLEN446 COUNTY ROAD 135 RICEVILLE, 37370Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceVIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/ MALICIOUS MISCHDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---STRICKLAND, RONALD BERNARD6926 PARK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)RAPEVIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION---STUBBS, TYRELL LAVON3822 NANDENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---WALSTON, MARY ELIZABETH1619 BARRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---WEBB, JAMES WESLEY540 QUARRY RD. DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METHDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION---WHITTINGTON, RODNEY ALLAN32 HUMMINGBIRD LN WILDWOOD, 30757Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WIEDMANN, JEFFREY MARK2201 OLD HARRISON PIKE NW CLEVELAND, 373111094Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---WILLIAMS, EARL ARMOUR3405 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---YOUNG, CHRISTINA G304 LONDON DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)